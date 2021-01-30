Schedule Adjustments
Three boys basketball games have been moved up earlier in the day today because of forecasted weather conditions later this evening.
Angola's home contests with Fairfield is now set to begin at 1:30 p.m. with the C team game followed by the junior varsity and varsity.
The DeKalb boys basketball game at Huntington North will start with the junior varsity game at 2 p.m. and the varsity to follow.
The home matchup for Lakeland against Wawasee is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. with the junior varsity game then the varsity contest.
Prep Gymnastics
Knights top Snider
FORT WAYNE -- East Noble defeated Snider 88.875-82.675 Thursday.
Knight Ally Blackburn was the all-around medalist with 31.2. She finished just ahead of teammate Miah Hudson, who had 31.1.
East Noble swept the top three places in the floor exercise.
Lakers dealt close loss
SYRACUSE -- Lakeland lost a close dual meet to Wawasee 94.25-92.275 Thursday.
Laker Emily Byler was all-around medalist with 31.775. She won the vault with 8.7, and was first on the uneven bars with 7.675.
Natalie Huffman was second on the balance beam for Lakeland with 7.175. Freshman Emma Schiffli scored 30.075 all-around and placed fourth.
Three girls combined to score 49.025 in the junior varsity portion of the meet. Aurora Yoder and Brooke Retterbush both scored 7.5 on the vault. Yoder also had an 8.025 on the floor exercise.
Wawasee 94.25, Lakeland 92.275
Vault: 1. E. Byler (LL) 8.7, 2. Kuhl (W) 8.65, 3. Ousley (W) 8.35, 4t. B. Slone (LL) and Ebright (W) 8.3, 6. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.2.
Uneven Bars: 1. E. Byler (LL) 7.675, 2. Kuhl (W) 7.3, 3. Ebright (W) 7.125, 4. Meerzo (W) 7.05, 5. E. Schiffli (LL) 6.825, 6. Huffman (LL) 6.7.
Balance Beam: 1. Ousley (W) 7.775, 2. Huffman (LL) 7.175, 3. Ebright (W) 7.025, 4. E. Schiffli (LL) 6.975, 5. Kuhl (W) 6.875, 6t. E. Byler (LL) and Meerzo (W) 6.825.
Floor Exercise: 1t. Ousley (W) and Ebright (W) 8.625, 3. E. Byler (LL) 8.575, 4. Kuhl (W) 8.55, 5t. B. Retterbush (LL) and Meerzo (W) 8.25.
All-Around: 1. E. Byler (LL) 31.775, 2. Kuhl (W) 31.375, 3. Ebright (W) 31.075, 4. E. Schiffli (LL) 30.075, 5. Meerzo (W) 29.975, 6. Huffman (LL) 29.275.
College Volleyball
Trine men picked 6th in MCVL
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Trine University's men's volleyball team was picked to finish sixth in the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League's preseason coaches poll, that was released on Thursday.
Fontbonne, Missouri, was picked to win the conference. Mount Union, Ohio, was picked second. Adrian and Mount St. Joseph tied for third.
The Thunder return nearly its entire roster from last season's squad that finished 4-12, including 0-3 in MCVL play, before the coronavirus ended their season.
Leading the Trine returnees is 6-foot-4 sophomore outside hitter Parker Beale, who was named the MCVL's Rookie of the Year last season and was a first team all-conference selection. He had 164 kills (2.88 per set), 83 digs (1.46 per set), 19 blocks (3 solos, 16 assists), eight assists and seven aces in 2020. He also had a .225 attack percentage.
The Thunder will open their 2021 season today at Hershey Hall with two matches against first-year program and new MCVL rival Baldwin Wallace, Ohio. The first match begins at 11 a.m.
