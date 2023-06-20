Many area high school track and field athletes earned academic all-state honors by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
To be nominated, the student-athletes must be juniors or seniors and be varsity athletes on the sectional meet roster, must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, seniors must have a minimum SAT score of 1,200 or a minimum ACT composite score of 26, juniors must have those minimum test scores or have at least an 1,140 on the PSAT, and their head coach must be a current member of the IATCCC.
Five area girls made the Academic All-State team, Angola seniors Kameron Marple and Gracie Pelliccia, Hornet junior Holly Schneider, DeKalb junior Olivia Woodcox and Fremont junior Paige Baker.
Four girls were Academic All-State honorable mentions, Lakewood Park Christian senior Tori Gloyd, LPC junior Grace Kamleiter, Angola junior Kylie Caswell and East Noble junior Lauren Munson.
On the boys’ side, DeKalb led with six Academic All-State selections, seniors Gabe Barton and Nathan Fillenwarth and juniors William Engelberth, Matthias Hefty, Drew Merritt and Tim O’Keefe.
Also making the Academic All-State Team were Lakewood Park seniors Kadmiel Clear and Austin Shepherd, LPC junior Jackson VandeVelde, Lakeland seniors Zeke Wachtman and Tyler Yoder, Angola juniors Griffin Michael and Sam Yarnelle, Prairie Heights senior Conner Keeslar and Fremont junior Jorden Fisher.
Honorably mentioned were Lakewood Park seniors Braeson Kruse and Titus Shively, EN senior Cameron Grawcock, Angola junior Jackson Smith, DeKalb junior Wyatt Birch and Fremont junior Steve Burkholder.
