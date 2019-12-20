After breaking out as a freshman, Angola runner Izaiah Steury was determined to cement himself among the state’s elite as a sophomore. But even he didn’t fully anticipate just how good his 2019 season would be.
“He just had a dominant year across the board,” said Angola coach Brad Peterson. “As a coach, I couldn’t ask for a better runner.”
How good was Steury’s encore? After finishing 38th in the state race last season, he and Peterson set a goal of placing somewhere in the top 25 this year – maybe, just maybe, he would even finish closer to 10 than 20.
Steury blew those expectations out of the water.
The Hornets star blazed to a seventh-place finish in the state meet, finishing in 15 minutes and 49.9 seconds. He was one of only two underclassmen in a top-10 field dominated by senior runners. A mud-covered Steury was all smiles after the race. With each runner he passed down the stretch, expectations for his final two years of high school grew even larger. He embraced it.
“You look at the top runners this year, I’m ahead of where they were as sophomores, and I feel like I competed well with them,” Steury said after the race. “I just need to keep doing what I’m doing, but I definitely feel like a state championship is the goal.”
In a clean sweep, Steury was the unanimous coach’s vote for Prep of the Year. Leading up to the state meet, the sophomore ran a career-best time of 15:39.7 – one of seven different times he ran under 16 minutes — while finishing third in the semi-state race. He was a regional runner-up, and a sectional champion as well as Northeast Corner Conference champion.
While Steury was one of three KPC area runners competing individually in the state race, just one team represented the area as a unit, the West Noble Chargers, led by 2019 Coach of the Year Rusty Emmert.
Led by an experienced senior with a group of talented underclassmen, West Noble finished 21st of 25 competing teams. While the finish wasn’t what the Emmert wanted, or even expected, he said after the race that it still set up success in future seasons.
“You can see it already, the effect that being here has on those younger runners,” he said. “It’s huge for them to be here, for them to compete with, and even just be around, the best runners in the state. It shows them that they belong here.”
The rest of the 2019 KPC Media Group All-Area team is as follows:
West Noble Colten Cripe
The Chargers senior was No. 56 to cross the finish line in the state race, leading the team. He also finished 17th in the semi-state race, ninth in regional, third in sectional and fourth in the NECC race. He ran a season-best time of 16:03 this year.
Abraham Longoria
Longoria ran 17:03 at state, and a personal-best time of 16:31 earlier in the year. He placed 39th at semi-state, 14th in regional, seventh in sectional and fifth in the NECC.
Nathan Mast
Another senior runner, Mast ran a time of 17:05.9 at state after finishing 39th in semi-state, 14th at regional and 11th in both sectional and the NECC meet. He ran a season-best time of 16:26.
Austin Cripe
Before racing to a 17:10.5 finish at state, the younger Cripe placed 74th at semi-state, 18th in regional, eighth at sectional and 10th in the NECC. He ran a best time of 16:48 this season.
Grant Flora
Flora finished 61st at semi-state before completing the state course in 17:46.2. In addition to those finishes, he placed 26th at regional, 10th in sectional and was eighth in the NECC meet. He ran a best time of 16:58.
Cameron Dupuy
One of the younger West Noble runners, the sophomore served as the Chargers’ sixth runner this season. He completed the state race in 17:46.2. In addition, he was 60th in the semi-state race and had a best time of 16:58.
Westview Spencer Carpenter
A junior, the Warriors’ top runner finished 45th at the state meet, finishing in 16:25. He was fifth in semi-state, 11th in regional, second in sectional and third in the NECC. He was also named the team’s most valuable runner.
Remington Carpenter
A 28th-place finish in semi-state ended the season of Remington Carpenter, the team’s Warrior Pride Award recipient. The junior also earned finishes of 16th at regional, sixth in sectional and second in the NECC.
Anthony Schwartz
The lone senior runner for Westview, Schwartz was named the Warriors’ Mental Attitude Award winner this season. A 48th-place finish at semi-state concluded Schwartz’s high school career, after finishes of 25th at regional, sixth in sectional and seventh in the NECC.
Anthony Sanchez
The sophomore finished his season in the semi-state meet, where he placed 81st in a time of 17:11. The honorable mention All-NECC runner also finished 28th at regional, 14th in sectional and 15th in the NECC.
East Noble Austin Liepe
Liepe made his senior season as a Knight one to remember by advancing to the semi-state meet, placing 47th (16:46) to conclude his career. Liepe also finished eighth at regional, fourth in sectional and was sixth in the Northeast 8 Conference meet.
Wesley Potts
A junior, Potts was one of three Knights to advance to regional, but not to semi-state. Potts placed 44th in that regional meet (17:28) after finishing 13th in sectional. He was also a 17th-place finisher in the NE8.
Lucas Diehm
A 37th-place finisher in regional with a time of 17:19, Diehm also placed 19th in sectional and 16th in the NE8 as a junior for the Knights this past season.
Ben Hand
The third Knight to advance to the regional meet, Hand finished No. 50 across the line with a final time of 17:39. Prior to that, he raced to a 20th-place finish at sectional and was 28th in the NE8 as a junior.
Churubusco Eli Lantz
Lantz paced the Eagles’ boys at the West Noble Regional, placing 41st with a time of 17:25.3. He finished 17th in the sectional meet and was a 15th-place finisher in the NECC meet.
Sam Kiely
Kiely was a 53rd-place finisher in the regional race at West Noble to conclude his 2019 season. Prior to that race, he was 21st in the sectional meet, where his Eagles placed fifth as a team.
Lakeland Lucas Begly
A semi-state qualifier, Begly finished 40th in the race with a time season-best time of 16:34. Prior to racing his best time in his biggest race, Begly finished 23rd at regional, ninth in sectional and ninth as well in the NECC.
Garrett Tanner McMain
McMain impressed as a young sophomore for the Railroaders, finishing 38th at the Northrop Sectional, one of the tougher fields in the state, to end his season. McMain had a handful of other second and third-place finishes as well as he led Garrett as its No. 1 runner.
DeKalb Clayton Adams
Ending his season in the regional meet, Adams placed 34th in the meet with a time of 17:17.7. In addition, he was a 15th-place finisher in the West Noble Sectional meet.
Eastside Gezahagne Biddle
Biddle, the talented lead Blazer runner, ended his season with a 58th-place finish at the New Haven Semi-state meet. He also was 20th at regional and 12th in the sectional meet.
Honorable Mention: Carson McLatcher (Fremont), Lyndon Miller (Westview) and Braeden McIntire (DeKalb).
