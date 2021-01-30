Team Scores: 1. Prairie Heights 246.5 points, 2. East Noble 197, 3. DeKalb 182.5, 4. Fremont 157, 5. West Noble 139, 6. Lakeland 88, 7. Central Noble 94, 8. Westview 71, 9. Angola 58.
Championship matches
106 — Keegan Malott (EN) pinned Braylon Meyer (DK), 2:54. 113 — Gabe Miller (LL) dec. Blake Byerley (EN) 7-4. 120 — Aidan Sprague (EN) pinned Gavin Roberts (PH), :13. 126 — Zak Pica (F) dec. Keegan Schlabach (LL) 4-2. 132 — Braxton Miller (DK) dec. Aidan Hawkins (F) 10-8. 138 — Ben Miller (LL) pinned Kaleb Lounsbury (PH), :38. 145 — Sam Levitz (PH) major dec. Grant Owens (EN) 11-3. 152 — Garner Owens (EN) dec. Tyler Curtis (PH) 6-4. 160 — Rafe Worman (DK) dec. Luke Severe (PH) 10-6 (OT). 170 — Jacob Graden (EN) major dec. Hunter Yoder (PH) 10-0. 182 — Jaxon Copas (CN) dec. Kayden Handshoe (F) 6-1. 195 — Jacob Behm (F) dec. Isaac Clay (CN) 4-0. 220 — R.J. Dilbone (F) pinned Carter Miller (DK), 2:50. 285 — Brandon Villafuerte (A) pinned Landon Armstrong (DK), 2:56.
Third-place matches
106 — Aiden Kohlheim (WV) pinned James Kresse (PH), 2:03. 113 — Lane Wagler (PH) pinned Izaak Moore (WV), 2:55. 120 — Keegan Kohlheim (WV) pinned Nick Dove (DK), :19. 126 — Matt Levitz (PH) pinned Jose Mata (WN), 3:33. 132 — Landon Roy (WN) dec. Jalen Belhumeur (EN) 5-2. 138 — Taiden Chambers (WN) dec. Cody Biddle (EN) 6-1. 145 — Gaven Hopkins (DK) pinned Jose Cervantes (WN), 1:35. 152 — Elijah Knepper (DK) dec. Gustavo Taylor (WN) 2-1. 160 — Jacob Everson (EN) pinned Cade Weber (CN), 2:39. 170 — Doug Calvillo (WV) pinned Mitch Snyder (DK), 1:59. 182 — Collin Keeslar (PH) pinned Peter Bradley (WN), 3:35. 195 — Kole Schrock (PH) pinned Brian Flores (WN), 2:02. 220 — Hunter Allen (PH) dec. Coy Brames (A) 8-6. 285 — Terran Wills (F) pinned Bailey Robison (PH), 2:07.
Fifth-place matches
106 — Onyx Delacruz (A) dec. Corbin McCullough (F) 8-4. 113 — Carson Hicks (DK) major dec. Kyler Slowke (WN) 11-1. 120 — Garrett Hagerman (CN) pinned Jasmine Gibson (WN), :24. 126 — Ashton Eddy (DK) major dec. Eli Hanson (EN) 9-0. 132 — Riley Cearbaugh (PH) pinned Jayden Marshall (LL), 3:47. 138 — Josh Kunkle (A) dec. Clayton Woosley (F) 6-0. 145 — Wyatt Claxton (F) def. Danny Leffers (CN), injury default. 152 — Brady Schiffli (LL) pinned Payton Boots (CN), 3:36. 160 — Ryan Traxler (F) dec. Efrain Salas (WN) 11-8. 170 — Nolan Parks (WN) pinned Lane Word (A), 2:34. 182 — Tristen Ward (EN) won by forfeit. 195 — Caleb Hermey (DK) dec. Ben Martin (LL) 11-10. 220 — Logan Behm (CN) pinned Chastin Lang (WN), 1:29. 285 — Andy Garcia (WN) pinned Taven Schrock (WV), 1:27.
