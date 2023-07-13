ANGOLA — Head coach Zach Raber and his Trine University cross country program recently released the schedules for both the men and the women for their upcoming fall seasons.
The first three meets the Thunder teams will take part in will be hosted by NCAA Division I schools, Purdue Fort Wayne’s Mastodon Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 1, the Auto Owners Spartan Invitational at Michigan State on Sept. 15 and Louisville Invitational on Sept. 30.
Trine will be meets hosted by Bethel College and Augustana (Ill.) before competing in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championships hosted by Hope College on Oct. 28 at Three Fires Golf Club.
The Thunder squads will run in the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional on Nov. 11. It will take place Silver Creek Metro Park and will be hosted by John Carroll (Ohio) University. Trine will try to qualify runners for the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships, which will run on Nov. 18 at Big Spring High School in Carlisle, Pa., and is hosted by Dickinson College.
The men and women will compete in the same meets throughout the season.
The Thunder women are coming off a sixth-place regional finish and spent a little time ranked in the NCAA Division III top 25 last year.
Trine will have to replenish its depth after graduating some important girls in the lineup. But its top two runners will return in senior Carol Haldeman and junior Lydia Randolph. Haldeman, a Fairfield High graduate, was 16th in the Great Lakes Regional to lead the team. Randolph finished third in the MIAA Meet. Ana Parker is also expected to return.
On the men’s side, the Thunder will also have to replace some key runners. Important runners expected to return include Zachary Brickler, Joseph Packard, Ryan Hoopingarner and Churubusco graduate Eli Lantz.
Trine University 2023
Cross Country Schedule
September: 1, at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodon XC Opener, 6 p.m.; 15, at Auto Owners Spartan Invitational at Forest Akers East Golf Course, East Lansing, 10:40 a.m.; 30, at Louisville Invitational at EP Tom Sawyer Park, 10 a.m.
October: 6, at Bethel (Ind.) Invitational, 3:15 p.m.; 14, at Augustana (Ill.) Interregional Invitational (Saukie Golf Course), 10:30 a.m.; 28, at Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championships (Three Fires Golf Club, Holland, Mich.), 11 a.m.
November: 11, at NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional (Silver Creek Metro Park, Norton, Ohio), 11 a.m.; 18, at NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships (Big Spring High School, Carlisle, Pa.), 12:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.