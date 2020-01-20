KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Jazmin Belhumeur finished sixth out of eight girls in the 152-pound weight class in the fourth annual Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals, which took place Friday at Memorial Gymnasium in Kokomo.
Belhumeur was 1-2 Friday and was the Knights’ first girls wrestler to place at state. She had the same record in the North Regional on Jan. 10 at Maconaquah and finished fourth to qualify for state.
At state, Belhumeur was pinned by Warren Central’s Autumn Terhune in 26 seconds in a first-round match. Belhumeur bounced back and won a 1-0 decision over Penn’s Hailey Hicks in a consolation semifinal match.
Belhumeur was pinned by Lebanon’s Jazlyn Gramlin in 2 minutes, 7 seconds in the fifth-place match.
“We were very proud of Jazmin and what she accomplished,” EN coach Sam Riesen wrote in an email to the News Sun Monday afternoon. “It was really cool to take part this year.”
“Thus far this season, Jazmin has competed for us on junior varsity at the 152 weight class. That is a tough class for girls to generally compete in. The differences in strength really begin to show as you move up.
“She has fought hard every time she takes the mat. She has never backed down from any opponent we put her out there with.”
This is Belhumeur’s second season wrestling, but has been around the sport for some time. She has three brothers who have or are wrestling for East Noble. Ethan graduated from EN last year. Sophomore Jalen is in his second year with the program and freshman Ezra is also on the team this winter.
Jazmin planned on competing in the postseason last year, but missed most of last season due to injury.
“It was really cool to see her battle back from last year,” Riesen said. “She has a great attitude and has been a hard worker every day.”
Girls wrestling is building momentum statewide, said Riesen. The Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association is working to get girls wrestling recognized by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
Trine University in Angola and Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne will have women’s wrestling programs that will begin competing next academic year.
Three other local high school girls competed in the North Regional a week and a half ago, Garrett’s Laylah Hicks and Elia Tapia and Central Noble’s Kieandra DeWitt.
In the year of 2020, East Noble has its girls wrestling pioneer in Jazmin Belhumeur.
“We really hope to see the sport grow for girls at East Noble,” Riesen said.
