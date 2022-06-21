The KPC Media coverage area for local girls tennis teams was top heavy in 2022, with the area blue bloods: Angola, DeKalb, East Noble and Westview retaining their positions as sectional champions or runners-up, while the rest of the teams attempted to grow and gained experience.
Angola’s sisterly duo of junior Brea Harris and freshman Ava Harris were unstoppable all year round, and because of their dominance in the area at No. 1 doubles, they have earned the honor of 2022 KPC Media Group’s All-Area Girls Tennis Co-Preps of the Year.
The Harris sisters were 25-1 for the season, not losing a match until the LaPorte Individual Doubles Regional Championship to Plymouth in three sets.
Their accolades included championships at the Angola’s Tony Wright Memorial Invitational and the Warsaw Invite, the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament and the Northridge Individual Doubles Sectional.
Brea and Ava were All-State honorable mentions and made the All-District 2 team from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Before teaming with her sister this season, Brea, a junior was 21-1 as Angola’s No. 3 singles player one year earlier, which makes her 46-2 over the past two seasons as a singles and doubles competitor.
Her sister Ava, only a freshman, has put the entire area on notice for the next three years as someone who will surely win more titles in the future.
The duo were major contributors for a Hornets squad that went 14-3 overall, their only losses coming to Elkhart and Fairfield (twice).
However, the only area team that could claim a spot in a team regional final were the Warriors from Westview.
After finishing the season 10-5 and making it to the regional championship match, Westview coach Carrie Clark has been named the 2022 KPC Media All-Area Girls Tennis Coach of the Year.
While the Warriors were not able to overcome their NECC counterparts in Angola or Fairfield, what they were able to accomplish was their third straight sectional championship and a 3-2 victory over Concord in the Northridge Regional semifinal to advance to their first regional final in a very long time.
The win was highlighted by a three-set, three and a half hours marathon, come-from-behind victory by All-Area honorable mention recipient Bailey Kenner, who defeated Landry Schrock 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 in a rematch she lost earlier in the season.
Westview did not have a senior on this past season’s varsity roster, which will make the Warriors a formidable foe next year for anyone who plays them.
Here’s the rest of the girls tennis all-area team:
Elina Locane, Sr., Angola
Locane had a very strong senior season as the No. 1 singles player for the Hornets. With a 19-7 overall record, she was the runner-up in the NECC Tournament and did not lose a match in the Angola Sectional.
She was named to the IHSTeCA District 2 Team and was an All-State honorable mention in singles.
Beginning next season, Locane will take to the courts once again, lacing up her sneakers for the Trine University Thunder.
Ellie Aldred, Sr., Angola
Aldred concluded her career on a high note, recording one of the best records in the area at 22-3. She won championships in the Warsaw Invitational, NECC Tournament and went undefeated in the Angola Sectional.
Paige Riegsecker, Jr., Westview
Riegsecker, Westview’s No. 1 singles player, finished the season with a 14-9 record and was undefeated in the postseason until her regional finals match to Fairfield’s Addison Mast at Northridge.
At the NECC Tourney, Riegsecker was third behind Mast and Angola’s Locane to make the All-Conference team.
Maddie Stults, So., Westview
As the No. 2 singles player for the Warriors, Stults finished the year with a team-best 16-5 record, finishing as the runner-up in the NECC Tournament to Angola’s Aldred.
A returning letterman, she won her sectional finals match at East Noble and was undefeated in the postseason until the regional finals against Fairfield at Northridge.
Ava Brown, Jr., and Ella Clark, Jr., Westview
Brown and Clark were a new combination for the Warriors this season, with their playing styles meshing well with each other to finish the season with a 15-7 record.
The two were undefeated in the sectionals and recorded a third-place finish in the NECC Tournament.
Kyndal Mynhier, Sr., East Noble
An All-State honorable mention and an All-District 2 selection by the IHSTeCA, Mynhier gave opponents fits all season long, with most of her victories coming in straight sets.
With a 14-5 overall record that included a win at doubles, Mynhier’s only losses to area athletes came against Angola’s Locane and Westview’s Riegsecker. The loss to Riegsecker was a three-set battle in the East Noble Sectional Final.
Additionally, Mynhier was named to the First Team All-Northeast 8 for the second year in a row for her efforts.
Kya Mosley, Jr., East Noble
Mosley, a Second Team All-NE8 recipient, was an all-around performer for the Knights, earning a victory at every position she played at, excluding No. 2 doubles, and finished the season with a .500 record of 9-9. At her main position, No. 2 singles, she was 6-5.
While the record itself isn’t conclusive to earn a spot on the list, many of Mosley’s losses came against the best the NECC and NE8 had to offer, including a three-set loss to Westview’s Stults at the East Noble Sectional Final.
Lauren Korte, Jr., Lakewood Park
In her second varsity season for the Panthers, Korte proved her worth once again as their top singles player, finishing the season with an overall record of 10-3.
Kennlee Dick, So., and Maddie Hickman, Jr., DeKalb
A second-team All-NE8 duo, the Barons No. 1 doubles team of Dick and Hickman recorded a 14-5 finish for the season.
The pairing secured victories over teams from East Noble, Bishop Dwenger, Bellmont and Leo to name a few.
The All-Area honorable mentions are Angola’s doubles team of Alli Christman and Kaylee Wise and singles player McKenna Powers, DeKalb’s Ella Cruz and Sophie Pfister, East Noble’s doubles team of Bree Walmsley and Ella Edwards, Lakeland’s Lilly Schackow, Lakewood Park’s Fiamma Gelmetti and Westview’s Kenner.
