Prep Boys Basketball
Games moved
Two boys basketball games were either postponed or moved up on Tuesday. The Lakewood Park-Heritage game scheduled for Tuesday was postponed with no makeup date announced.
The game between Westview and West Noble scheduled for Thursday was moved up to today with a 6 p.m. junior varsity start.
Thursday’s game between Bellmont and East Noble was also pushed to today at 6 p.m., beginning with the junior varsity and freshman games.
Gymnastics Barons defeat Carroll, Wayne on Senior Night
WATERLOO — DeKalb scored 104.65 to 104.475 for Carrol and 70.725 for Wayne at its senior night Monday at the Classic City Center.
Sarah Boyd (35.825) and Allison Burton (34.4), both seniors, went 2-3 in the all-around to lead DeKalb. Boyd (8.975) and Burton (8.925) went 1-2 in the beam, and Lauren Blythe (8.525) was fifth, giving the Barons three of the top six.
Boyd (9.25) and Burton (9.2) went 2-3 in the vault, while the Barons’ Myka Miller tied individual competitor Brielle Carter of Eastside for fourth (9.1). Carter was also runner-up in the floor (8.9).
Blythe led DeKalb in the floor in third place (8.85) and Boyd was fifth (8.75). Boyd (8.85) and Blythe (7.95) went 2-3 in the bars with Burton (7.8) taking fifth.
College Basketball Trine’s Bowman honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University junior guard Nick Bowman was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Player of the Week in men’s basketball for last week’s efforts.
Bowman had 28 points in each Thunder victory last week, an 83-65 win at Calvin last Wednesday and a 59-49 triumph at Adrian Saturday. He made 6-of-10 three-point shots and 10-of-13 free throws last week, and even showed sportsmanship at Adrian by mopping up the floor during a break in the action.
College Hockey Thunder’s Meers earns weekly award
ANGOLA — Trine University sophomore forward Justin Meers was named Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Men’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Meers had a goal and an assist in the Thunder’s 3-2 overtime win over the Milwaukee School of Engineering Saturday at Thunder Ice Arena. This is the second time the St. Charles, Missouri, resident has received this honor in his collegiate hockey career.
