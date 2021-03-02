WATERFORD MILLS — The Marines and Panthers finally were able to meet up on the same court, and in the first round of the Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional, Lakewood Park raced to a 78-25 victory over Hamilton Tuesday night.
The regular season game scheduled between the two teams was postponed, but it didn’t take long for the Panthers (7-14) to assert their dominance.
Lakewood Park advanced to the semifinals against Fremont on Friday night after the conclusion of the first game between host Bethany Christian and Elkhart Christian.
The Panthers hit nine three-pointers and were 13-for-18 from the free throw line. Their leading scorer was Carter Harman, who hit five of those triples and finished with 21 points.
Levi Hindle was the second scorer in double figures for the Panthers, and he ended up with 11. Titus Shively did most of his scoring from the free-throw line to finish with nine points. Grant Merkel and Cobin Moriarity each had eight, Michael Kruse and Logan Gingerich each tossed in seven and Cameron Hindle added four.
The Marines’ leading scorer was Caleb Lepper with seven points. Dawson Miller hit the only two 3’s for Hamilton (1-16) to finish with six, and Caleb Creager also had six. Ryan Cool dropped in four, and Jackson Stuckey scored two.
Lepper scored the first bucket for the Marines and was fouled on the play. He hit the free throw to make it a 5-3 game.
Then, the Panthers went on a 22-0 run that stretch well into the second quarter. Their press defense forced quite a few turnovers that turned into easy transitions baskets.
Also, in the half court, Lakewood was able to find the gaps in the Hamilton zone and get open looks.
The Marines had plenty of success early on with some backdoor cuts that led to clear paths to the rim, but the shots weren’t falling.
Creager converted a three-point play with 4:32 remaining in the second quarter to end the Panthers’ run. However, Lakewood ended the first half with a 15-2 run and didn’t take its foot off the gas until the early stages of the fourth quarter.
The Panthers played the Eagles during the regular season on Jan. 30. Fremont won the game 68-55 at Lakewood Park. Friday’s game will be a chance for the Panthers to avenge a loss and play in the sectional championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.