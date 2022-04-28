Prep Girls Tennis
Cougars fall to Churubusco, Lakeland
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco defeated Central Noble 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Wednesday.
The deciding match came at No. 2 doubles, where Eagles Addy Winget and Mallory Johnson rallied to win in three sets.
Churubusco won the junior varsity dual 2-1. Eva Refeld and Reagan Baker won singles matches for the Eagles. Audri Kleber and Aida McDonald won together in doubles 8-5 for the Cougars.
On Thursday, Lakeland beat Central Noble 4-1.
Churubusco 3, Central Noble 2
Singles: 1. Naomi Leffers (CN) def. Kendall Stuckey 6-3, 6-4. 2. Kaylynn Boggess (CH) def. Sarah Pilnock 6-1, 6-2. 3. Allissa Powell (CH) def. Natalie Moore 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Lydia Replogle-Maddie Toner (CN) def. Jalynn Skinner-Miriam Kline 6-3, 7-5. 2. Addy Winget-Mallory Johnson (CH) def. Avery Phillips-Jacelyn Hawn 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Lakeland 4, Central Noble 1
Singles: 1. Brooklynn Olinger (LL) def. Naomi Leffers (CN) 6-3, 6-2. 2. Lilly Schackow (LL) def. Sarah Pilnock (CN) 6-1, 7-5. 3. Briana Poe (LL) def. Avery Phillips (CN) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Lydia Replogle-Maddie Toner (CN) def. Carly Rasbaugh-Sarah Smart (LL) 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. 2. Karris Romer-Amelia Trump (LL) def. Natalie Moore-Jacelyn Hawn (CN) 6-3, 6-0.
Fairfield bests Westview
EMMA — The Falcons defeated the Warriors 4-1 in NECC play Thursday night.
Maddie Stults was the lone winner for Westview at No. 2 singles.
Fairfield 4, Westview 1
Singles: 1. Addie Mast (FF) def. Paige Riegesecker (W) 6-0, 6-0. 2. Maddie Stults (W) def. Faith Bontrager (FF) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. 3. Elyse Yoder (FF) def. Bailey Kenner (W) 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Ella Brennaman-Abby Gall (FF) def. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (W) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. 2. Katie McGuire-Iris Miller (FF) def. Ella Yoder-Kam Miller (W) 6-3, 6-2.
East Noble defeats DeKalb
ANGOLA — The Knights earned a 3-2 win over DeKalb at Angola on Thursday.
East Noble got its three win at the singles positions. Kyndal Mynhier, Kya Mosley and Bree Walmsley each won.
East Noble improved to 7-0 on the season with the win.
In other area action, Lakewood Park picked up its sixth with of the season with a 5-0 over Blackford.
Angola beats Barons
ANGOLA — The Hornets defeated DeKalb by the score of 4-1 on Thursday.
Elina Locane won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-2, and Ellie Aldred won her No. 2 singles contest 6-2, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Brea Harris and Ava Harris won 6-0, 6-1, and Kaylee Wise and Alli Christman won 2-6, 7-6, 10-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Lauren Blythe gave the Barons their lone point, defeating McKenna Powers at No. 3 singles 6-0, 4-6, 6-4.
Panthers sweep Chargers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated West Noble 5-0 in NECC play Thursday.
The Panthers won at all five positions in two sets.
Prairie Heights 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Katie Eash (PH) def. Avery Kruger (WN) 6-1, 6-1. 2. Kylee Leland (PH) def. Kora Hilbish (WN) 6-0, 6-1. 3. Brook Landis (PH) def. Selina Marin (WN) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Caylee Bachelor-Alayna Boots (PH) def. West Noble 6-0, 6-0. 2. Samarra Orr-Katie Rheinheimer (PH) def. West Noble 7-5, 7-5.
Unified Track & Field CN relay team fares well at Elkhart
ELKHART — Central Noble took part in a meet with Elkhart, Penn, Mishawaka and South Bend Adams on Wednesday.
The Cougars placed third in the girls 4-by-100-meter relay with the team of Paige Boots, Anna Bodie, McKenlee Jones and Emily Reber.
Prep Softball Panthers beat Lakers in NECC consolation
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Lakeland 10-0 in five innings in an NECC Tournament consolation game Thursday.
Panther pitcher Emily McCrea limited the Lakers to two hits in five innings of work. She also had four strikeouts and had a double at the plate.
Madi Strater went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three runs batted in.
Abbie McNamara and Reahgan Adams each had a hit for Lakeland.
In other area action, Norwell shut out Lakewood Park 17-0.
Westview defeats WN in consolation contest
EMMA — The Warriors scored four runs in the first then six in the fifth to defeat the Chargers 11-1 in five innings Thursday in an NECC Tournament consolation game.
Alexys Antal went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, a two-run home run and four runs batted in. In the circle, she tossed five innings, allowed an unearned run on four hits with 13 strikeouts. She hit the 500 career-mark for strikeouts during the win.
Savana Strater was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Hope Bortner had a hit and two runs scored.
Julia Vargas, Maysie Clouse, Jacelynn McDonald and Dana Ritchie each singled in the loss.
EN beaten by Bruins
FORT WAYNE — East Noble’s comeback against Northrop came up short Thursday. Northrop led 8-2 after five innings, and the Knights scored four runs in the final two innings but lost 9-6.
Kylie Anderson hit a home run, and Jalyn Thompson, Ellie Rouch and Bailea Bortner each had two hits.
Naveh Crossly got the start in the circle and tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowed eight runs (four earned) on five hits with five strikeouts. Anderson pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief and allowed an unearned run on a hit.
Barons defeated at Homestead
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb was limited to one hit in its 10-0 loss at Homestead Thursday.
Paige Strock had the lone Baron base hit.
Laci Munger and Amara Anglin each pitched for DeKalb. Munger tossed four innings and had two strikeouts.
Prep Baseball Lakers take down rival Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Lakeland picked up its second win of the season after a 5-3 win over Prairie Heights in an NECC Tournament consolation game Thursday.
Jayden Marshall led the Lakers on the mound, going the distance and allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Bo Kerns had two hits and two runs batted in, and Carson Mickem doubled with an RBI.
Camden Hall pitched five frames for Heights and allowed three earned runs on two hits with five strikeouts. Luke Severe, Logan Hamilton and Kamden Leedy each had a hit.
Garrett shuts out Hamilton
GARRETT — Garrett downed Hamilton 23-0 in five innings on Thursday.
Aaden Lytle went 2-for-3 with five runs batted in, and Luke Holcomb finished 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Jacob Molargik had five strikeouts and allowed one hit on the mound. At the plate, he was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Central Noble blanks Canterbury
FORT WAYNE — The Cougars beat the Cavaliers 9-0 on Thursday.
Jackson Hoover went the distance on the mound for Central Noble. He carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and finished with 16 strikeouts.
Chase Spencer and Hoover each had multiple runs batted in at the plate.
Westview tops West Noble
EMMA — The Warriors defeated West Noble 5-1 in an NECC Tournament consolation game Thursday.
Jayce Brandenberger was 1-for-3 with two runs batted in for Westview, and Micah Miller had a double.
Alec Titus pitched three innings, allowed a hit with two strikeouts. Easton Bontrager tossed two innings of relief and gave up a run on two hits. Mason Wire and Miller each threw for an inning in relief duty.
Noah Fulford had two hits for the Chargers. Winston Deel pitched four frames, allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit with four strikeouts. Bailey Ruisard tossed two innings and struck out two while allowed three runs on three hits.
Boys Prep Golf Angola beats West Noble, Hamilton
ANGOLA — The Hornets defeated both the Chargers and Marines in an NECC tri-match Thursday at Glendarin Hills.
Angola finished with 178 as a team, followed by West Noble at 220 and Hamilton at 255.
Leading the Hornets were Gage Hankey and Walker Blaschak each with 43.
Angola also had 44 from AJ Hersel, 48 from Mason Gruner and 55 from Aiden Koch.
Brayden Bohde paced the Chargers with 50. Luke Schermerhorn had 54 and Chris Munoz shot 55. Kyler Slowke had 61 and Nevin Phares had 62.
Chase Hill shot 60 for the Marines, and Caleb Creager had 64. Ryan Cool shot 65 and Kody Ellert had 66.
Angola’s junior varsity team shot 198. Garrett Farnham, Spencer Boyd and Johnny Hersel had 49s for the Hornets.
DeKalb edges Huntington North
HUNTINGTON — The Barons earned a Northeast 8 Conference win over Huntington North at Maple Grove Thursday.
DeKalb won 179-184 and were led by Gavin Morr, who was the medalist with a 42.
The Baron junior varsity team also won, 200-209.
Fremont slips past Garrett, Prairie Heights
GARRETT — The Eagles defeated the Railroaders and Panthers in an NECC tri-match at Garrett Country Club Thursday.
Fremont finished with a team score of 171, ahead of Garrett at 172 and Prairie Heights with 202. Railroader freshman Carter Demske was medalist with a 39.
Jake Allman led the Eagles with a 40. Fremont also had Lukas Berlew with 42, Josh Sherbondy with 43, Luke Campbell with 46 and Alex Chilenski with 47.
Garrett had three players in the 40s with Isaac Wright’s 43, Thomas Loeffler’s 44 and Logan Borns’ 46. Jacob Borns shot 50.
For the Panthers, Brayden Levitz carded a 43, and Noah Butler came off with a 48. Leyton Byler had 53 and Trevor Davidson and Austin Milliman both shot 58.
Cory Baker fired a 50 for the Prairie Heights junior varsity team.
Prep Football Angola needs assistant coaches
ANGOLA — The Angola High School football program is looking for a varsity defensive line coach and a freshman defensive coach.
Interested persons in those positions need to contact Hornet head coach Andy Thomas by phone at 494-4507 or by email at athomas@msdsc.us.
Middle School Golf DeKalb tops East Noble
AUBURN — DeKalb defeated East Noble 210-260 in middle school play Wednesday. Both teams played six players with the best five scores counting.
A.J. Shambaugh shot a 35 for the Barons. Other DeKalb scores were Logan Hartsough 41, Paige Williams 43, Grace Pfister 43, Ellington Sparkman 48 and Liam Schlatter 50.
Lil Oburn shot a 46 and Carter McKinley a 50 for East Noble.
DeKalb won the junior varsity match 265-303. Maddux Brockhouse led the Barons with a 48 and Easton Armstrong shot a 51. Other DeKalb scores were Luke Petre 54, Bryson Scott and Jadan Tompkins both 56, and Zeke Penrod 63.
Taylen Haley had a 53 and Gavin Kerr a 55 for the East Noble JVs.
Tuesday, DeKalb edged Indian Springs 194-196 at Eagle Glen. The teams started six players with the best four scores counting.
Shambaugh led the Barons with a 42, one shot behind medalist Josh Eberly of Indian Springs. Other DeKalb scores were Williams 46, Pfister 52, Hartsough 54, Sparkman 60 and Bella Miller 64.
Indian Springs won the junior varsity match 218-242. DeKalb scores were Petre 56, Amstrong 60, Colten Schooley 61, Brockhouse 65, Penrod 69 and Bryson Scott 70.
