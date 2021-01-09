HUNTERTOWN — DeKalb was third and East Noble finished fifth in the Carroll Gymnastics Invitational Saturday.
Eastside’s Brielle Carter was ninth all-around with 31.35. Her best placing event was on the floor exercise, where she placed fifth with 9.05. She was also eighth on the vault (8.7), 14th on the balance beam (6.95) and 16th on the uneven bars (6.65).
The Barons had 100.875, and the Knights scored 84.25. Homestead won with 106.825, and Carroll was second with 104.725.
DeKalb had two gymnasts in the top five all-around, Sarah Boyd in fourth with 34.05 and Lauren Blythe in fifth with 33.95.
Boyd was fourth in both the vault (9.1) and the bars (8.3). She was eighth on beam with 7.85 and 10th on the floor with 8.8.
Blythe finished third on the floor with 9.275. She was sixth on bars with 8.025, and placed seventh on the beam with 8.35. She also scored 8.3 on the vault.
Also for DeKalb, Allison Burton was seventh on bars (7.575) and 10th on the beam (7.65). Myca Miller finished fifth on vault with 9.05 and was 12th on the floor with 8.5. Burton scored 31.925 all-around, and Miller had 29.75.
The Knights were led by Miah Hudson, who wa seventh all-around with 32.55. She was fifth on bars (8.25), eighth on both vault (8.7) and floor (8.9). She placed 16th on beam with 6.7.
On beam, EN had Kallie Davies finish 17th with 6.6 and Brooke Lindsey in 19th with 6.45.
Kiara Terry (25.825) and Hailey Holbrook (23.975) also competed all-around for the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.