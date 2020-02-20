Nine area wrestlers will take the mat tonight in the IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. A few of the wrestlers have been on this stage before, but for most, it will be their first time under the bright lights.
Hayden Brady, Garrett
Weight class: 106 pounds
Record: 35-5
First- round opponent: Joshua Johnson, 19-5, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter
The fierce competition with 113-pound qualifier Colton Weimer and other lower-weight wrestlers helped Brady reach the big show with a runner-up semi-state finish.
“We’ve been pushing each other all season, that’s why we’re where we’re at right now,” Brady said.
Brady is where a lot of other wrestlers want to be, but just making it to state isn’t a culmination.
“It’s a big accomplishment to make it to state, but it’s not our end goal by any means. We’re going for places,” he said.
Brady’s biggest strength may come from within, according to Garrett coach Nick Kraus.
“Hayden has trained a lot,” Kraus said. “He’s gotten better. When we’ve told him to work on something he’s worked on it.
“Hayden’s not the most physically imposing 106. One thing he’s got that you can’t teach is that will to win. He just does not want to lose. He’s pulled out some matches where it’s just all heart, and that’s awesome.”
Keegan Malott, East Noble
Weight class: 106
Record: 30-5
First-round opponent: Bryce Lowry, 36-0, Roncalli
Malott, a sophomore, is making his first trip to the state finals and doesn’t feel any nervous jitters, yet.
“I’m not really nervous. I think it’s going to be the same as semi-state, but once I get down there, I bet you being in that big arena, I’ll finally get the nerves, but now, I’m just really excited,” Malott said.
He’s received some advice on how to handle the nerves from his teammate Aidan Sprague, who competed in the state finals last year and will be going once again this season, and from his brother Blaine, who was on the East Noble football that went to the state finals this past season.
“(Blaine) has been telling me, ‘Don’t let the big lights, big arena affect you. It’s just a regular match,’” Malott said.
East Noble head coach Sam Riesen thinks both of his state qualifiers will be ready for the big stage, because they’ve shown up in big moments already this season, including in the ticket round last Saturday.
“Keegan was as focused as I’ve seen him all year in that round. He probably wrestled his best match,” Riesen said.
Aidan Sprague, East Noble
Weight class: 113
Record: 33-2
First- round opponent: Stefan Vitello, 35-10, Valparaiso
The East Noble sophomore makes his second trip to the state finals. He was beaten by technical fall in the first round last year, but he’s learned from that experience.
“Don’t let the nerves get to you, and last year at semi-state, once I made it, I just stopped wrestling and I was comfortable going to state. This year, I set my goals higher so I can’t stop wrestling,” Sprague said.
Sprague called his first-round matchup with Vitello a “gift from the gods.” He’s already faced Vitello once this season. He pinned him in the 113-pound championship match at the Connersville Spartan Classic in December.
Sprague was not pleased with the way he wrestled in last Saturday’s New Haven Semi-State, despite being the runner-up in his bracket. But it’s just another piece of motivation for him to use this week.
“Not everyone knows, but me and my coaches know, what those fans saw Saturday wasn’t the real Aidan Sprague. So now I have another opportunity that really wasn’t me,” Sprague said.
Colton Weimer, Garrett
Weight class: 113
Record: 33-7
First- round opponent: Nam Doan, 22-7, Lake Central
Intense battles with Brady and the other lower-weight wrestlers at Garrett every day in practice have this third-place semi-state finisher ready.
“Those two battle every day. They embrace it,” Kraus said. “They cheer for each other, they’re excited for each other.”
“Having great drill partners, every day having someone who would push me and challenge me (are keys to success). That’s why I got better,” Weimer said.
Being stronger mentally has also helped Weimer.
“Colton’s biggest thing is he’s gotten out of his own head,” Kraus said. “I think he was capable of some of the stuff he’s doing this year last year.
“He’s realized he can be aggressive, he can be the one to get after it and impose his will on other people.”
Dominic Heath, Churu-busco
Weight class: 120
Record: 34-1
First- round opponent: Malik Hall, 25-5, Merrillville
Heath has one thing on his mind at the state tournament — bringing home the school’s first state title.
He’ll settle for nothing less.
“The highest anyone has every gotten at Churubusco is eighth,” Heath said. “I’m not going down there to get eighth. I’m going down there to win it.”
Heath boasts a 34-1 record at 120 pounds, which includes about 25 pins and the semi-state title last weekend.
The senior will take on Merrillville junior Malik Hall (25-5) — who placed fourth at the East Chicago Central semi-state — in the opening round.
As far as scouting his opponent — Heath is more focused making sure he is prepared himself.
“I’ve studied him a little, but not too much. I’m just listening to my coaches. I’m going to do what they say, but I’m going to wrestle the way I want to wrestle,” he said. “When you get out on the mat and shake hands, its nothing but you and that other person. It’s a mindset of kill or be killed out there.”
The winner will face the winner of Heritage Hills’ Sam Scott (43-3) and Westfield’s Carson Eldred (39-2).
Heath has one of the best overall records in the weight class, topped only by undefeated Zeke Seltzer (39–0) of Indianapolis Cathedral. Wheeler’s Giovanni Diaz also has one loss.
Heath has turned some heads this season. Last year, he was defeated in the opening round of the semi-state. This year he relatively stayed under the radar until his semi-state title.
“I came in last year not being known — and this year too,” Heath said. “I came into the semi-state unseeded and I won the whole thing. I knew I could win it.”
Jett Boots, Angola
Weight class: 120
Record: 36-4
First- round opponent: Cole Solomey, 37-4, Kankakee Valley
After making the state finals a year ago as a junior, but falling in the first round and failing to get on the podium, Boots hopes his return visit will be much more profitable in his final trip to Indy. After finishing second at 120 pounds in the New Haven Semi State, Boots’ path to Indy will be a little less rocky than it was in 2019.
Boots will face off against Kankakee Valley freshman Cole Solomey (37-4) in tonight’s opening round. Solomey finished third in the semistate at East Chicago, defeating Merrillville’s Mark Hall in a 5-1 decision.
The road gets considerably rougher should Boots advance, though, with a likely matchup versus No. 1 seed Zeke Seltzer (39-0), the state runner-up at 113 pounds as a freshman last year.
Lane Burns, Eastside
Weight class: 138
Record: 28-8
First- round opponent: Drake Campbell, 37-1, Brownsburg
This is the first trip to the state finals for the Eastside junior, who has accumulated 88 career wins.
Burns is the first Blazer wrestler to advance to the state meet since Matt Beard, now an assistant coach with the program, got there in the 2012-2013 season.
“It’s great for him and his family to achieve the goal of making it to state,” said Eastside coach Joel Richman.
“We are preparing for an aggressive match right from the start, and he will be ready to attack and defend.
“Lane is aggressive, balanced, able to counter, scramble and mentally tough,” Richman added. “He will give everything he has every time he steps on the mat.”
Burns, who was NECC runner-up in his weight class last year, won the 138-pound championship and added a sectional championship in that class at Carroll. He was third at regionals and fourth at the semi-state meet.
Isiah Levitz, Prairie Heights
Weight class: 160
Record: 40-0
First- round opponent: Nick Winland, 30-8, Chesterton
Levitz finished sixth in the state last year, his first trip to Indianapolis as a high school wrestler. His return trip should be even better. The Panthers senior (40-0) has looked every bit of a contender to take home the 160-pound state title in 2020, and is the only undefeated wrestler remaining in his class.
Unlike last year, Levitz enters the state finals as a champion of the New Haven Semistate, which sets him up much better for success.
“It’s huge, because I enter the finals as a No. 1 seed, which means I’ll start off against a No. 4 seed from another semi-state,” Levitz said. “Last year I was able to finish sixth and had a harder path to get there. I’m excited for what this trip will bring.”
His first-round opponent this year is Chesterton senior Nick Winland (30-8). A regional runner-up last season, Winland saw his season come to an end when he was unable to participate in the semistate due to injury.
Levitz pinned Winland in 4:41 in a semifinal of the Al Smith Classic at 160 in late December. They had each other in a cradle and Levitz came out on top.
The 160-pound bracket this season also includes potential matchups against 2019 152-pound state champion Elliott Rodgers (38-3) and runner-up Cooper Noehre (33-2). Noehre, a senior from Greenfield-Central, would be a potential semifinal matchup should each wrestler make it that far, while Levitz would have to wait until a potential state championship match to take on Rodgers, an Indianapolis Cathedral senior. Levitz has already defeated Rodgers this season, defeating him 7-5 in the final of the Al Smith Classic.
Levitz is sixth on the Panthers’ career wins list, compiling a 151-31 record. PH coach Brett Smith said Levitz has been a leader for the team and often drove teammates to early morning weight-lifting sessions throughout the season.
“All season long he has made adjustments,” Smith said. “He knows what his goals are and knows what it takes to get to the top of the mountain.”
Isiah is the son of Panthers lead assistant coach Mike Levitz. Isiah’s brother, Sam, is a sophomore who wrestled at 138 for Heights this season.
Clayton Fielden, Garrett
Weight class: 170
Record: 39-1
First- round opponent: Marcus Malson, 40-6, Rushville
Fielden was one win away last year, but lost in the finals to unbeaten Columbus East senior Nick South. That’s when his quest for this year’s title began.
“Every day of the year it’s been on my mind,” he said.
Fielden’s only loss this season came in the Al Smith Classic at Mishawaka to Bloomington South junior Tristan Ruhlman. Wins tonight by both would set up a rematch Saturday morning.
“Clayton had a slip-up at Al Smith and it was good for him,” Kraus said “It made him get hungry, it made him get re-motivated. Sometimes taking a loss can keep you honest.”
“That was one my first tough matches after football season,” Fielden said. “ A lot of guys in Indiana haven’t stopped wrestling. I took a break for football. My skill wasn’t at that level because I had some things I needed to refine.”
Kraus said Fielden was rated fourth in the state in a recent poll, and faces no pressure at state.
“To people outside of Garrett, he’s the fourth-best wrestler in Indiana,” Kraus said. “We don’t believe that, he doesn’t believe that. There’s no pressure.”
Along with his individual success, Fielden’s enjoyed being part of the Big Train’s best season ever.
“The program’s been getting better over the last 10 years,” he said. “We’re finally seeing those results on a team level. It’s nice to be at the start of something good, like a wrestling dynasty that will start at this school. I’m proud to be a part.”
