HAMILTON — The Eastside girls and the Lakewood Park boys were the winning track and field teams in the Marine Invitational Saturday at Hamilton High School.
The Blazer girls had 151 points. Fremont had at least a share of second place in both meets, scoring 125 in the girls’ event. The Panthers were fourth with 71, and the host Marines were sixth with 18.
On the boys’ side, LPC won with 143 points. The Eagles and Eastside tied for second with 101. Hamilton was fifth with 20.5 points.
Blazer junior Dane Sebert set new meet records on the boys’ side in both throwing events, 52 feet in the shot put and 171 feet, 8 inches in the discus. The discus throw was also a Hamilton facility record.
Jackson VandeVelde was the lone double winner in individual events for Lakewood Park, winning the 3,200-meter run in a school record time of 11 minutes and running past Eastside’s Andrew Strong down the final stretch to win the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 59.7 seconds. That 1,600 run is the third fastest time in program history.
The Panthers also had wins from senior Titus Shively in the 100 hurdles in 16.9 seconds and junior Anthony Mansojer in the 800 in 2:19.7.
Lakewood Park also won the 4-by-400 relay with the team of Mansojer and freshmen Avery MacFarlane, Isaiah Buhr and Jemar Kibe in 3:52.77.
Fremont’s Braiden Gaskill won the pole vault (11-6) and the 100 dash (11.6 seconds). Hart won the 200 in 23.4 seconds. They were both on the Eagles’ winning 4-by-100 relay that finished in 45.28 seconds and also included Brenden Collins and Damon Teachout.
Other event winners for the Blazers were junior Alex Diaz in the 400 in 55.4 seconds and freshman Nolan Baker in the high jump at 5-4.
Sophomore Clayton Spaw was third in the 300 hurdles in 46.6 seconds, fifth in the 110 hurdles (19 seconds) and fifth in the long jump (16-6.5) to lead Hamilton. Sophomore Harry Richter was fourth in the long jump in 16-7.5.
The Marines were third in the 4-by-100 relay in 50.53 seconds with Spaw, Richter and sophomores Jagger Hurraw and Drew Merritt.
In the girls’ meet, Eastside set two meet records, sophomore Lilyan Kreischer in the 200 in 26.7 seconds and the 4-by-400 relay that finished in 4:24.75 and was anchored by Kreischer. That team also included sophomore Sydnee Kessler and freshmen Adelaide Elden and Addison Moughler.
Kreischer also won the 400 in 60.2 seconds. Kessler also won the 100 hurdles in 17.4 seconds.
The Blazers also had individual events wins from Chloe Buss in the 1,600 (6:15.2), Regan Smith in the 3,200 (13:28.2), Eleanor Neumann in the shot put (29-2) and Hailey Mack in the discus (94-10).
Eastside was also first in the 4-by-800 relay in 11:18.34 with the team of Buss, Smith, sophomore Kiersten Haynes and freshman Paige Kreischer.
Fremont’s Addy Parr tied the Marine Invitational record in the high jump at 4-10. Parr also won the 300 hurdles in 52 seconds.
The Eagles also had firsts from Kaylie Zuccolotto in the long jump in 13-11 and Claire Foulk in the pole vault in 5-6.
LPC’s lone first in the girls’ side was from Tori Gloyd in the 800 in 2:47.
Hamilton’s top finish was Ali Vereda in second place in the long jump in 13-9.
Hamilton Marine Invitational
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. Eastside 151 points, 2. Fremont 125, 3. Lakewood Park Christian 71, 4. Edon (Ohio) 53, 5. Thrival Indy Academy 30, 6. Hamilton 18.
100-meter dash — 1. A. Terry (Thr) 13.6, 2. Christian (Ed) 13.7, 3. Craven (Ed) 14.2, 4t. Zuccolotto (F) and P. Baker (F) 14.4, 6. Tulley-Coe (ES) 14.6.
200 — 1. L. Kreischer (ES) 26.7, 2. Elden (ES) 27.6, 3. A. Terry (Thr) 29.5, 4t. Rowlader (LP) and P. Baker (F) 30.1, 6. Zuccolotto (F) 31.1.
400 — 1. L. Kreischer (ES) 1:00.2, 2. P. Baker (F) 1:07.8, 3. Brooks (LP) 1:10.4, 4. Strickling (Thr) 1:12.2, 5. Wills (F) 1:13.2, 6. Vereda (H) 1:15.
800 — 1. Gloyd (LP) 2:47, 2. A. Gochenour (F) 2:51.6, 3. Haynes (Thr) 3:02.3, 4. Wills (F) 3:07.7, 5. Brooks (LP) 3:10.1, 4. Bonecutter (ES) 3:17.3.
1,600 — 1. Buss (ES) 6:15.2, 2. P. Kreischer (ES) 6:15.5, 3. N. Gochenour (F) 6:23.3, 4. Gloyd (LP) 6:47.3, 5. Dowd (LP) 6:49.1.
3,200 — 1. R. Smith (ES) 13:28.2, 2. N. Gochenour (F) 13:30.3, 3. Buss (ES) 14:46.7.
100 hurdles — 1. Sy. Kessler (ES) 17.4, 2. Rowlader (LP) 17.8, 3. A. Moughler (ES) 18.2, 4. Parr (F) 18.7, 5. Kamleiter (LP) 19.8, 6. J. Schiek (H) 20.9.
300 hurdles — 1. Parr (F) 52, 2. Sy. Kessler (ES) 52.2, 3. Kamleiter (LP) 56.1, 4. J. Schiek (H) 57.4, 5. Skees (H) 1:00.2, 6. E. Trent (Ed) 1:04.1.
4x100 relay — 1. Edon (Craven, Christian, Siebenaler, Ripke) 55.31, 2. Fremont (P. Baker, Parr, Wills, Zuccolotto) 55.92, 3. Lakewood Park (Thon, Kamleiter, Bermudez, Rowlader) 56.81, 4. Thrival Indy 1:03.99.
4x400 relay — 1. Eastside (Elden, Sy. Kessler, A. Moughler, L. Kreischer) 4:24.75, 2. Lakewood Park (Gloyd, Thon, Rowlader, Brooks) 4:57.71, 3. Edon 5:00.56, 4. Fremont (A. Gochenour, Geller, Beattie, N. Gochenour) 5:43.46.
4x800 relay — 1. Eastside (Buss, R. Smith, Haynes, P. Kreischer) 11:18.34, 2. Fremont (A. Gochenour, Geller, Wills, N. Gochenour) 12:59.41.
High jump — 1. Parr (F) 4-10, 2t. C. Foulk (F) and Sy. Kessler (ES) 4-8, 4t. Ripke (Ed) and G. Berry (Ed) 4-2, 6. J. Schiek (H) 4-2.
Long jump — 1. Zuccolotto (F) 13-11, 2. Vereda (H) 13-9, 3. A. Moughler (ES) 13-5.75, 4. Kamleiter (LP) 13-3, 5. Christian (Ed) 13-3, 6. J. Schiek (H) 13-1.25.
Shot put — 1. Neumann (ES) 29-2, 2. Ogden (Ed) 29-1, 3. Mack (ES) 25-7.5, 4. Hake (Ed) 25-7.5, 5. L. Young (LP) 24-1.5, 6. Q. Barker (F) 23-7.
Discus — 1. Mack (ES) 94-10, 2. L. Young (LP) 86-7, 3. Q. Barker (F) 86-5, 4. Neumann (ES) 84-4, 5. Ogden (Ed) 81-3, 6. C. Foulk (F) 76-10.
Pole vault — 1. C. Foulk (F) 5-6.
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. Lakewood Park Christian 143, 2t. Eastside and Fremont 101, 4. Edon (Ohio) 93.5, 5. Hamilton 20.5, 6. Thrival Indy Academy 13.
100-meter dash — 1. Gaskill (F) 11.6, 2. Collins (F) 11.8, 3. L. Gingerich (LP) 11.9, 4. J. Smith (Ed) 12.1, 5. Buhr (LP) 12.2, 6. Coleman (Thr) 12.3.
200 — 1. Hart (F) 23.4, 2. L. Gingerich (LP) 24, 3. Collins (FR) 24.2, 4. Nester (Ed) 24.4, 5. J. Smith (Ed) 24.9, 6. Buhr (LP) 25.5.
400 — 1. Diaz (ES) 55.4, 2. A. MacFarlane (LP) 56, 3. Maag (ES) 56.9, 4t. Rowe (F) and Buhr (LP) 57.1, 6t. Duvendack-Hickman (Ed) and Moreno (F) 58.5.
800 — 1. Mansojer (LP) 2:19.7, 2. Burkett (ES) 2:23, 3. J. Kruse (LP) 2:25.4, 4. D. Smith (F) 2:26.9, 5. Fansler (F) 2:29.7, 6. Tennant (Ed) 2:29.9.
1,600 — 1. VandeVelde (LP) 4:59.7, 2. A. Strong (ES) 5:00.6, 3. B. Kruse (LP) 5:14.1, 4. Tennant (Ed) 5:18, 5. Burkett (ES) 5:23.2, 6. Whittaker (F) 5:27.1.
3,200 — 1. VandeVelde (LP) 11:00, 2. A. Strong (ES) 11:11.4, 3. B. Kruse (LP) 11:31.4, 4. Tennant (Ed) 11:54.6, 5. Forrest (F) 11:56, 6. D. Burns (ES) 11:59.3.
110 hurdles — 1. Shively (LP) 16.9, 2. Teachout (F) 18, 3. Brigle (Ed) 18.2, 4. Dickman (Ed) 18.4, 5. Spaw (H) 19, 6. Kibe (LP) 20.3.
300 hurdles — 1. Dickman (Ed) 44.5, 2. Shively (LP) 45.8, 3. Spaw (H) 46.6, 4. Teachout (F) 46.7, 5. Kibe (LP) 49.1, 6. Verdin (F) 52.5.
4x100 relay — 1. Fremont (Collins, Teachout, Gaskill, Hart) 45.28, 2. Edon 47.59, 3. Hamilton (Hurraw, Merritt, Spaw, Richter) 50.53, 4. Lakewood Park (L. Gingerich, Shively, Shepherd, H. Korte) 50.84, 5. Eastside (Mack, C. Stoy, Firestine, Crothers) 52.28.
4x400 relay — 1. Lakewood Park (Mansojer, A. MacFarlane, Buhr, Kibe) 3:52.77, 2. Edon 3:56.6, 3. Eastside (R. Strong, Maag, C. West, Diaz) 3:58.95, 4. Fremont (Moreno, Rowe, De. Smith, S. Burkholder) 4:00.17.
4x800 relay — 1. Eastside (Diaz, Burkett, D. Burns, A. Strong) 9:16.14, 2. Lakewood Park (Mansojer, VandeVelde, Kibe, A. MacFarlane) 9:39.21, 3. Fremont (Whittaker, Forrest, De. Smith, S. Burkholder) 9:54.68.
High jump — 1. N. Baker (ES) 5-4, 2. Gaskill (F) 5-2, 3. A. MacFarlane (LP) 5-2, 4. Kurtz (Ed) 5, 5. H. Korte (LP) 4-10, 6t. Collins (F) and Richter (H) 4-10.
Long jump — 1. Staples (Thr) 19-2.5, 2. L. Gingerich (LP) 17-11, 3. Brigle (Ed) 17-6.5, 4. Richter (H) 16-7.5, 5. Spaw (H) 16-6.5, 6. J. Thomas (Thr) 15-10.25, 7. Teachout (F) 15-10.25.
Shot put — 1. Sebert (ES) 52, 2. J. Eck (ES) 37-9, 3. Kelley (Ed) 37-2, 4. G. Reed (Ed) 35-2.75, 5. D. Fansler (F) 34-8.75, 6. Tony Smith (Thr) 33-6.5.
Discus — 1. Sebert (ES) 171-8, 2. Clear (LP) 102-6, 3. G. Reed (Ed) 100-7, 4. B. Gallehue (Ed) 97-3, 5. G. Thompson (ES) 97-1, 6. D. Fansler (F) 90-11.
Pole vault — 1. Gaskill (F) 11-6, 2. Sparks (Ed) 8.
