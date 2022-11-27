BRUSHY PRAIRIE — It was a doubleheader full of the unexpected Saturday night at Prairie Heights with Garrett in town for Northeast Corner Conference contests.
The Railroader girls overcame trailing for much of the game to defeat a young Panther squad 45-36 to open the twin bill.
The PH boys led for much of their nightcap game, but Garrett never went away. The Railroaders actually took a 50-49 lead with around a couple minutes left.
However, Heights quickly answered with a go-ahead bucket, added a free throw and hung on to win 52-50.
In the girls' game, the Panthers led by as much as nine points in the first half. They led 24-17 at the half and 33-29 after three quarters. They used a box-and-one defense to try to contain Garrett senior standout Bailey Kelham.
But foul trouble and turnovers became problems for Prairie Heights. The Railroaders made 20-of-37 free throws in the contest.
Junior post player Kelsey Bergman led Garrett with a triple-double, compiling 18 points, 23 rebounds and 11 blocked shots. Kelham added 16 points, 20 rebounds, five steals, two assists and a blocked shot. This was the first time in Garrett girls basketball history that two players had 20 rebounds in the same game.
Maddy Schenkel added six points and three rebounds for the Railroaders (2-4, 1-1 NECC).
Kylee Leland had 10 points and Emily McCrea scored nine for PH (0-5, 0-4). McKinlee Kain and Olivia Boots each had five points.
In the boys' game, Isaiah Malone led the Panthers (2-0, 1-0 NECC) with 24 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. Chase Bachelor had 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Senior Logan Swygart added three points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds.
Parker Reed had 16 points and Konner DeWitt scored 13 for Garrett (0-2, 0-1). Kyle Smith added eight points.
BOYS
Lakeland 71, East Noble 59
At the Big Blue Pit in Kendallville, the Lakers defeated the Knights in boys basketball for the first time since November 2013, ending a losing streak that lasted eight games.
It was also the first time Lakeland beat EN in the Big Blue Pit since Nov. 27, 2010, when the Lakers prevailed 47-33. The Knights protected the home court five straight times against Lakeland until Saturday.
Nate Keil had 16 points for the Lakers on Saturday.
West Noble 61, Bethany Christian 40
At the Menno Lands in Waterford Mills, the Chargers dominated in the first half en route to the victory. They led 13-2 after one quarter and 29-9 at the half.
Austin Cripe led West Noble (2-0) with 22 points, nine assists, five rebounds and five steals. Bradyn Barth had 19 points and nine rebounds.
Ayden Zavala and Nevin Phares had six points each for the Chargers. Zavala also had three boards, two steals and two assists.
Tyson Chupp had 14 points for the Bruins (0-2).
Wawasee 56, Angola 44
At Angola, the Hornets led 25-24 at the half in their season opener, then the Warriors won the second half 32-19 to win the game.
Sophomore Maddux Everingham had 20 points to lead Wawasee (1-1).
Lane King paced the Hornets with 15 points and nine rebounds. Tyler Call had 13 points and five rebounds.
GIRLS
Hornets 1-1 in NLC-NECC Classic
At Northridge High School in Middlebury on Saturday, Angola lost to the host Raiders 58-46 and defeated Concord 66-23 in the Northern Lakes Conference-Northeast Corner Conference Classic.
Angola junior Kylie Caswell had 22 points against Northridge and 21 points against the Minutemen.
Also against Concord, Macy Oberlin had 15 points for the Hornets (4-4), Tyrah Stillman scored nine and Bailey Holman had eight points.
In the Northridge game, Holman had eight points. Oberlin and Leah Snyder scored six each.
Lakeland 53, Leo 41
In LaGrange, the Lakers had a huge game from senior guard Peyton Hartsough to beat an improved Lions squad. Hartsough had 27 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Alivia Rasler had 14 points, six assists and four rebounds for Lakeland (4-4). Six different Lakers scored.
Fremont 46, West Noble 36
At Ligonier on Friday night, the Eagles rallied in the second half of this NECC contest to pick up their first win of the season.
The Chargers led 22-16 at the half. Fremont outscored West Noble 30-14 in the second half to give Shae Thomas her first prep coaching win.
Addy Parr had 25 points and five steals to lead the Eagles. Natalie Gochenour had nine points, 13 rebounds and two steals.
Mackensy Mabie had 16 points, four steals and four rebounds for the Chargers. Alexia Mast had 11 points.
