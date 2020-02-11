LAGRANGE — DeKalb was first and Angola was second in the 10-team Lakeland Gymnastics Invitational Saturday.
The Barons scored 104.925 to 103.9 for the Hornets and 101.625 for third-place Carroll.
East Noble was seventh, Lakeland was ninth and West Noble took 10th.
Sarah Boyd of the Barons was the all-around champion, scoring 36.35. Emma Schoenherr (35.55) and Audrey Wilkinson (34.55) of Angola followed, with Allison Burton (34.25) of DeKalb fourth, establishing a personal best.
Boyd (9.575) and teammate Lauren Blythe (9.525) went 1-2 on the floor, with Blythe setting a new PR. Eastside individual competitor Brielle Carter (9.45) was third. Carter scored 31.65 in the all-around for the day.
Boyd also was first on the beam with a personal-best 9.2, edging Schoenherr (9.0).
Wilkinson was the top scorer on the vault with a 9.3, while Boyd had a 9.1 and Burton a personal-best 9.025.
Carroll’s Kylie Goetz won the bars with an 8.7. Schoenherr, Wilkinson and Boyd tied for third at 8.475.
Burton and DeKalb teammate Kristen Azzue tied for fifth on the floor at 9.35, a personal record for both gymnasts. All Barons competing were in the top 10 in the floor and all-around.
East Noble had two fifth-place finishers with Miah Hudson on the vault (8.925) and Ally Blackburn on the beam (8.625). Emily Byler of Lakeland was sixth in the vault at 8.9.
Lakeland Invitational
Team Scores: 1. DeKalb 104.925, 2. Angola 103.9, 3. Carroll 101.625, 4. Elkhart Central 96.775, 5. Warsaw 93.525, 6. Wawasee 93.275, 7. East Noble 92.9, 8. Plymouth 89.825, 9. Lakeland 86.925, 10. West Noble 67.3.
All-Around: 1. Boyd (DK) 36.35, 2. Schoenherr (Ang) 35.55, 3. Wilkinson (Ang) 34.55, 4. Burton (DK) 34.25, 5. Wegener (Waw) 34.225, 6. Blythe (DK) 33.75, 7. Peele (Car) 33.475, 8. Azzue (DK) 33.4, 9. Bussema (Ang) 33.1, 10. Riecke (Car) 32.85.
Vault: 1. Wilkinson (Ang) 9.3, 2. Boyd (DK) 9.1, 3. Burton (DK) 9.025, 4. Bussema (Ang) 9.0, 5. Hudson (EN) 8.925, 6. Byler (LL) 8.9, 7. Tie, Strukel (EC) and Carter (Eastside) 8.85, 9. Schoenherr (Ang) 8.825, 10. Goetz (Car) 8.725.
Bars: 1. Goetz (Car) 8.7, 2. Echartae (EC) 8.625, 3. Tie, Schoenherr (Ang), Wilkinson (Ang) and Boyd (DK) 8.475, 6. Blythe (DK) 8.325, 7. Tie, Peele (Car) and Burton (DK) 8.1, 9. Bussema (Ang) 8.05, 10. Dobson (EC) 8.025.
Beam: 1. Boyd (DK) 9.2, 2. Schoenherr (Ang) 9.0, 3. Hoogland (Car) 8.975, 4. Wegener (Waw) 8.85, 5. Blackburn (EN) 8.625, 6. Riecke (Car) 8.6, 7. Karris (Ply) 8.55, 8. Peele (Car) 8.375, 9. Hutchins (Ang) 8.275, 10. Hudson (EN) 8.25.
Floor: 1. Boyd (DK) 9.575, 2. Blythe (DK) 9.525, 3. Carter (Eastside) 9.45, 4. Wegener (Waw) 9.4, 5. Tie, Azzue (DK) and Burton (DK) 9.35, 7. Schoenherr (Ang) 9.25, 8. Wilkinson (Ang) 9.2, 9. Zabona (EN) 9.0, 10. Byler (LL) 8.95.
