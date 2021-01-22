FREMONT — West Noble’s boys basketball team defeated Fremont 55-51 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday night.
Austin Cripe had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Chargers (6-5, 2-3 NECC). Ayden Zavala added 12 points and six rebounds.
Ethan Bontrager had 18 points and two steals for the Eagles (3-9, 2-4). Logan Brace added 12 points and five rebounds.
Westview 55, Fairfield 30
In Emma, Mason Yoder had 19 points to lead the NECC’s first place team to victory at home. Luke Miller had 11 points and Brady Yoder scored 10 for the Warriors (9-3, 6-0).
Owen Miller had seven points for the Falcons (1-11, 1-4).
GIRLS
Fairfield 48, Westview 13
In Emma, Brea Garber had 16 points and Kayla Miller scored eight to lead the Falcons (12-7, 6-3).
Hope Bortner had five points for the Warriors.
