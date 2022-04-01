Justin Shippy has done basketball state championship games before.
Even in his 25th year of officiating, however, he gets that feeling inside before the big game.
“I get up for it every time I’m eligible to go back,” Shippy said. “It’s a great opportunity, a great experience. Having been there is nice, but still you walk out on the floor and you get butterflies.”
The DeKalb graduate was one of the officials for the Class 1A boys state title game between North Daviess and Lafayette Central Catholic March 26. The double-overtime win for North Daviess with a somewhat unique ending was one he’ll not soon forget.
“By far the best state final game I’ve worked. It was sad that one of those teams was going to have to lose,” Shippy said.
“To lose the way they did with the kid going to the free throw line to tie the game, with that crowd and nobody on the lane, I could see it was a little nerve-wracking,” Shippy said. “I couldn’t have asked for better. It was a great game and the coaches were fantastic, and I worked with two great partners.”
Clark Barrett of Central Catholic was fouled as he attempted what would have been a game-tying three-pointer as time ran out in the second overtime. He was awarded three free throws and made the first before missing the second, and the victory went to North Daviess 48-46.
The game was extended because of the foul even though the scoreboard clock showed all zeroes. It was made more dramatic when North Daviess used a timeout after the first free throw was made.
“They can call one timeout, they just cannot call successive timeouts,” Shippy explained. “If North Daviess wanted to call another timeout, if he would have made the second free throw, they wouldn’t have been allowed to. They could take one, but not two.
“Even though the clock said zero, we’re still in part of the game.”
The scoreboard clock was the final word. In college play, officials may have looked at a replay to see if any time was left when the foul was committed, but it’s likely it would have been only a small fraction of a second.
“We don’t have the option of replay for timing purposes at the high school level,” Shippy said. “Collegiately, officials can go back to the monitor and see when the foul was called. If there happens to be time on the clock, we could put that time on the clock. We don’t have that luxury at the high school level.
“Going back and looking at it, it was hard. Was there 0.2 or 0.1? It was so bang-bang. There is a lag time for the clock operator to shut the clock off.”
Shippy worked his third boys basketball state title game. He earlier did two girls state finals, but doesn’t work the girls tournament anymore. He has also done three football state championship games.
Officials are eligible to work a state championship every four years if their rating is high enough. Shippy said he’ll come up for football again in three years. He said he hopes to be back for another basketball state final in four years.
“We’re going to keep going. We’ll do it again in four years,” he said. “That will put me in my middle 40s, and I’m still in pretty good shape to get up and down the floor.”
Working at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or Lucas Oil Stadium makes the experience that much more special, just as it does for the athletes who participate.
“We’re fortunate in Indiana. We host our state finals in some very prestigious venues,” Shippy said. “With our partnership with the Indianapolis Colts, the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever, we’re fortunate to have these venues for our student-athletes.
“That makes things enjoyable.”
That seems to be working both ways. People seem to enjoy having Shippy working their games.
Shippy has been nominated for the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Center Circle Officials Award.
Officials have to have 25 years experience that must include a state title game, or be retired from officiating for 10 years.
He’s also up for the Boys Basketball Official of the Year, which will be voted on in April.
The leadership of the 24 officials’ associations in the state nominate an official from each sport. The nominee must be approved by the IHSAA Executive Committee.
The winners are recognized at the following year’s state finals for their sport.
The officials’ associations throughout the state, which meet quarterly, are aware of the importance of getting more people involved in officiating.
“In these quarterly meetings we talk about recruitment and retention. At the state finals, we have a tent set up. We try to recruit people at the state finals as well. We try to get people interested in officiating,” Shippy said.
What advice would Shippy give to someone aspiring to be an official? He points out he didn’t work varsity games until his third season.
“Hang in there. It takes a little bit of time to get to where you want to be,” he said. “It’s not something you get good at overnight. I takes a couple of years to earn your stripes. You’ve got to pay your dues.
“You’ve got to be thick-skinned to take a little bit of chewing from coaches and fans. You’ve got to be able to take a little abuse.”
Like the beginners, he’s also a work in progress.
“I’m still learning as I go,” he said. “When I work the perfect game, I’m hanging the whistle up. That’s not going to be anytime soon.”
