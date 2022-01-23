WATERLOO — Columbia City brought plenty of focus and intensity to DeKalb Saturday night.
The Barons couldn’t match the Eagles, who used some hot shooting early, tough defense throughout and clutch free throw shooting late to claim a 44-29 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball victory and bounce back from a decisive loss at Homestead Tuesday.
“It’s very disappointing,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “I thought we were going to come out tonight and play with a little more fire, a little more grit, a little bit more ownership and pride in DeKalb basketball. It was just the opposite.
“We have guys who are deer in the headlights. They play great in practice, they can do all the right stuff. The lights come on and they just melt. They have to get over that. They have to get tougher. They have to do the simple things.”
Seth Mills hit four threes and scored a game-high 15 points for the Eagles (10-4 overall, 3-1 NE8). Mason Baker added 12 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Hedrick grabbed eight boards as the guests controlled the glass 30-14 and nabbed eight offensive rebounds.
Caden Pettis had 10 points to pace the Barons (5-6, 0-3). The Eagles surrounded Connor Penrod with physical defenders. Penrod drew several fouls, but managed only six points.
“Credit to Columbia City,” Beasley said. “They shot the ball well early and they packed it. They drilled free throws in the fourth quarter.
All four of Columbia City’s baskets in the first quarter were threes as they led 13-5 at the first stop. Mills hit the last two to ignite an 11-0 run that stretched the lead to 18-5. It was 22-13 at the half.
DeKalb crept to within 35-27 at the start of the fourth quarter, but then had to foul. Only 2-of-8 over the first three quarters from the foul line, Columbia City made eight in a row and finished 9-of-10 in the last frame to stay out of danger.
“We missed two layups in transition. We didn’t take a layup at the start of the third quarter for some reason, that could have cut it to seven. Then they go and score right away (five points on two possessions),” Beasley said.
The Barons were just 11-of-29 (38%) from the field and hit 3-of-11 from three.
“We’ve spent two days working on nothing but boxing out and toughness,” Beasley said. “We give them eight offensive rebounds and we got three. We missed a ton of shots, and we didn’t have anybody going to the glass.
“They were packing it in on Connor. We worked this week on reading the pass, skipping it to the open guy, and we just stare at them. Our inability to penetrate after the skip pass, we just want to stand.”
Columbia City took the junior varsity game 53-47 in overtime. Braden Hartman had 19 to lead the Eagles, Kam Hoag scored 11 and Stratton Fuller pitched in with 10. DeKalb got 15 points from Parker Smith and seven from both Braiden Boyd and T.G. Pike.
