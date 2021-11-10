GARRETT — Heritage pulled even with Garrett with a minute to in the first quarter Wednesday night.
They wouldn’t do any more scoring for a while. The Lady Railroaders’ defense held the guests to just seven shots in the second quarter and kept them scoreless for an eight-minute span.
By halftime, the Patriots weren’t close anymore with Garrett holding a 20-point lead on the way to a 70-31 victory.
Heritage (1-2) turned the ball over on 7-of-8 possession at one point in the second quarter. Garrett (2-0) scored 20 straight points before a three by the Patriots’ Shelby Schane with a minute to go in the half.
The Railroaders went to their delay game, and Bailey Kelham hit a three at buzzer for a 37-17 lead at the break.
Garrett also limited Heritage to two points in the fourth quarter, and when Nataley Armstrong’s three made it 68-31, the last three minutes were played with a running clock.
Garrett put four scorers in the double figures, led by Taylor Gerke, who hit four threes and finished with 20 points. Morgan Ostrowski had 17 on 7-of-11 shooting to go with nine rebounds.
Bailey Kelham 16 points and five steals, and Nataley Armstrong hit three threes while scoring 11 points to go with her 11 assists and five steals.
Claire Bickel had 12 points top Heritage and Kendall Zelt hit three threes for nine.
One of Zelt’s threes completed a 9-2 run and got the Patriots even at 14-14 near the end of the first quarter. A rebound bucket by Ostrowki gave Garrett back the lead before the quarter ended and began a 20-0 run by the Railroaders.
Kelham hit two threes and Armstrong and Gerke both had one during the Garrett surge.
Garrett’s junior varsity defeated Heritage 33-14. Brooklyn Jacobs led the Railroaders with 10 points, and Ava Secrest and Emma LaPato each added five.
