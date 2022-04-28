ALBION — Eastside’s sticks came up big once again, connecting for 25 hits in a 27-7 Northeast Corner Conference tournament win over Central Noble Thursday.
The Blazers (12-0) will travel to Fairfield for the championship game at 6 p.m. today. Fairfield defeated Fremont 16-2 in the other semi-final game.
Skyelar Kessler and Faith McClain collected five hits each for the Blazers. Kessler scored three times. McClain had four singles and a double — and drove in five runs for Eastside. Younger sister Grace McClain had two singles and brought in four runs.
Jayci Kitchen had four hits, including a double, to go with four RBIs and five runs scored. Josie Richman had two singles and Alyssa Kaufman had a bases-clearing double in the visitors’ 11-run, 10-hit seventh inning. Grace Kreischer picked up two RBI-singles.
“At the beginning of the year, we talked about this group playing for championships,” first-year Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen said. “We’ve put ourselves in that position now, playing a really well-coached team at Fairfield. We have a lot of respect for them.
“The score is a little deceiving. Of course, we had that big last inning, but we’ve got to clean some things up,” he said. “There are things we have to clean up if we want to be a championship-caliber team.
“Early in the game, we were close to having a breakout inning like (the seventh), but there were little things here and there that prevented us from doing that.”
The Cougars put the ball in play the entire game. Ashleigh Gray collected three hits — including a double — and scored twice. Kyleigh Egolf and Libby Goldey had two hits each.
Eastside led 2-0 after a half inning and 4-0 through two.
The Blazers tacked on one run in the third, and the Cougars answered with two in their half of the inning on RBI singles by Goldey and Kennedy Vice.
The Cougars scored twice in the fourth and three times in the sixth — the last three scoring when the Blazers misjudged a line drive off Vice’s bat.
The visitors sent 12 batters to the plate in an eight-run fourth inning and 17 batters collected 10 hits in an 11-run seventh.
Eastside starter Moyra McAtee, who took a line drive off the shin, struck out seven batters, allowing 10 hits and two walks. Natalie Lower pitched an inning of relief.
Kensy Kimmel struck out one and walked four in six innings. Abby Hile pitched an inning of relief. Central Noble committed seven errors compared to two by Eastside.
