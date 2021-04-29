Prep Baseball
Knights can’t slow down Vikings
HUNTINGTON — East Noble lost to Huntington North 9-5 in the Northeast 8 Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday.
The Knights scored four runs in the fourth inning to tie the game at 4, then the Vikings broke the tie with three runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Riley Meade and Justin Marcellus each had three hits and two runs batted in for East Noble. Meade also stole three bases and was the starting and losing pitcher, striking out six and walking no one. Only two of the seven runs he allowed over the first four innings were earned.
Lakewood Park falls at Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park lost to Blackhawk Christian 9-0 Tuesday at Parkview Field.
Seven Braves pitchers combined to throw a one-hit shutout. Gage Sefton drove in three runs to Blackhawk (4-6).
Logan Bortner had the lone hit for the Panthers, and Corbin White walked twice.
Knights JV squad outscores Vikings
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s junior varsity team scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to come back and beat Huntington North 13-9 on Tuesday.
Owen Ritchie and Reese Rouch both went 3-for-5 for the Knights. Ritchie drove in four runs and scored a run while Rouch had three runs and an RBI.
Cody Biddle was 2-for-3 for EN with two walks, three runs and two RBIs. Owen Longsworth was the winning pitcher in relief, and Drake Bruce pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
Prep Softball Knights rally to beat Elkhart on Tuesday
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble came back from an early 7-0 deficit to beat Elkhart 12-10 on Tuesday.
Ellie Rouch had a big three-run double in the fifth inning for the Knights. Karrah Rarick hit her first home run of the season.
Prep Track East Noble girls win over Norwell
OSSIAN — East Noble’s girls team defeated Northeast 8 Conference rival Norwell 85-47 on Tuesday. The EN boys lost 71-61.
Emma Forker won the 200-meter dash and long jump for the East Noble girls.
Lucas Freeze (200, long jump) and Ashton Fuller (110 hurdles, 800) won two events each for the EN boys.
East Noble girls 85, Norwell 47
100 — 1. Fleck (EN) 13.5, 2. Hudson (EN) 13.5, 3. Shelton (N) 13.65.
200 — 1. Forker (EN) 27.02, 2. Fuelling (N) 27.06, 3. Hudson (EN) 27.6.
400 — 1. Bales (N) 1:03.6, 2. Becker (EN) 1:06.6, 3. Carpenter (EN) 1:07.3.
800 — 1. Mahnensmith (N) 2:27.7, 2. Weng (EN) 2:34.4, 3. Riley (N) 2:36.5.
1,600 (times N/A) — 1. Keihn (EN), 2. Becker (EN), 3. Reinhard (N).
3,200 — 1. Becker (EN) 12:59.7, 2. Rogers (EN) 13:45.5, 3. Hartup (N) 14:11.2.
4x100 relay — 1. EN 52. 2. Norwell 52.82.
4x400 relay — 1. EN 4:20.2, 2. Norwell 4:37.5.
4x800 relay — 1. EN 10:41.9, 2. Norwell 11:14.4.
100 hurdles — 1. Anderson (N) 17.03, 2. Walz (EN) 17.73, 3. Bailey (N) 17.84.
300 hurdles — 1. Maley (EN) 49.56, 2. Bailey (N) 50.49, 3. Munson (EN) 54.03.
High jump — 1. Shelton (N) 5-0, 2. Dummer (N) 4-10, 3. Walls (EN) 4-10.
Long jump — 1. Forker (EN) 15-9, 2. Crow (EN) 15-4.
Shot put — 1. Bradtmueller (N) 38-5, 2. West (EN) 28-2, 3. Truasek (N) 27-4.
Discus — 1. Bradtmueller (N) 121-0.5, 2. Lawrence (EN) 84-6, 3. West (EN) 76-6.5.
Pole vault — 1. Garton (EN) 10-6, 2. Dechert (EN) 8-0, 3. Holbrook (EN) 8-0.
Norwell boys 71, East Noble 61
100 — 1. Stoppenhagen (N) 11.56, 2. Freeze (EN) 11.66, 3. Heber (EN) 11.93.
200 — 1. Freeze (EN) 23.97, 2. Mayer (N) 24.07, 3. Munson (EN) 24.09.
400 — 1. Diehm (EN) 52.15, 2. Potts (EN) 53.28, 3. Corbin (EN) 53.94.
800 — 1. Fuller (EN) 2:12.1, 2. Torres (EN) 2:13.5, 3. Savoie (EN) 2:14.8.
1,600 — 1. Peterson (N) 5:13.6, 2. Renninger (N) 5:29, 3. Maschuda (N) 5:44.3.
3,200 — 1. Sillaway (EN) 10:54.2, 2. Waldman (N) 11:40.2, 3. Johnson (N) 11:43.2.
4x100 relay — 1. EN 44.94, 2. Norwell 46.46.
4x400 relay — 1. EN 3:36.3, 2. Norwell 3:46.6.
4x800 relay — 1. Norwell 8:58.7, 2. EN 9:02.1.
110 hurdles — 1. Fuller (EN) 18.52, 2. Bennet (N) 18.78, 3. Eubank (N) 19.02.
300 hurdles — 1. Haiflich (N) 45.25, 2. Fuller (EN) 45.5, 3. Bennet (N) 48.5.
High jump — 1. Zimmer (N) 5-10, 2. Frauhiger (N) 5-10, 3. Moser (N) 5-4.
Long jump — 1. Freeze (EN) 18-5, 2. Zhao (N) 17-7, 3. Xayachek (N) 17-3.
Shot put — 1. Christianson (N) 47-3.5, 2. Zeddis (N) 38-4.5, 3. Hood (EN) 37-8.
Discus — 1. Kahn (N) 131-2.5, 2. Zeddis (N) 125-7, 3. Hood (EN) 120-8.
Pole vault — 1. Zimmer (N) 11-0, 2. Sprague (EN) 9-6, 3. Meyer (N) 9-0.
Prairie Heights girls, Warrior boys prevail
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Westview’s boys team defeated Prairie Heights 79-53 and the Panther girls outscored the Warriors 107-25 in Northeast Corner Conference Western Division dual meets Tuesday.
In the boys’ meet, Dominic Hostetler won both hurdles events to lead Westview.
Kawliga Glasgo (1,600- and 3,200-meter runs), Zach Wiseman (shot put, pole vault) and Isaac Burns (100, 200) won two events apiece for the Panthers.
In the girls’ dual, Jaycee Malone won three events for Prairie Heights, the 100 and 200 dashes and the 100 hurdles.
Prairie Heights girls 107, Westview 25
100 — 1. J. Malone (PH), 3. A. German (PH).
200 — 1. J. Malone (PH), 3. Kain (PH).
400 — 1. B. Glasgo (PH), 2. Gearheart (PH).
800 — 1. Wells (PH), 2. Avilla (PH), 3. B. Hostetler (PH).
1,600 — 1. Steele (PH), 2. Bell (PH), 3. James (PH).
3,200 — 1. Steele (PH), 2. Bell (PH), 3. James (PH).
4x100 relay — 1. PH (Kain, S. Roberts, A. German, A. Springer).
4x400 relay — 1. PH (Gearheart, B. Hostetler, Wells, B. Glasgo).
4x800 relay — 1. PH (James, Bell, Avilla, B. Hostetler).
100 hurdles — 1. J. Malone (PH), 2. A. Springer (PH), 3. Walworth (PH).
300 hurdles — 2. Terry (PH), 3. Walworth (PH).
High jump — 1. Terry (PH), 2. J. Malone (PH).
Long jump — 1. A. German (PH), 2. A. Springer (PH).
Shot put — 1. Terry (PH), 2. Hartman (PH).
Discus — 2. K. Myers (PH), 3. Hartman (PH).
Pole vault — 2t. K. Dailey (PH) and Walworth (PH).
Westview boys 79, Prairie Heights 53
100 — 1. Burns (PH) 12.20, 2. Rogers (WV) 12.41, 3. Miller (WV) 12.56.
200 — 1. Burns (PH) 25.8, 2. Rogers (WV) 26.1, 3. Koehler (WV) 26.7.
400 — 1. Wisler (WV) 57.3, 2. Lehman (WV) 57.8, 3. Dyer (PH) 59.9.
800 — 1. Miller (WV) 2:12.2, 2. K. Glasgo (PH) 2:15, 3. Hostetler (WV) 2:16.7.
1,600 — 1. K. Glasgo (PH) 4:58.9, 2. Moore (WV) 5:20.9, 3. Yoder (WV) 5:22.15.
3,200 — 1. K. Glasgo (PH) 11:11.3, 2. Moore (WV) 11:58.9, 3. Miller (WV) 12:17.6.
4x100 relay — 1. Westview 47.7, 2. PH 48.
4x400 relay — 1. Westview 3:57, 2. PH 4:08.1.
4x800 relay — 1. Westview 9:47.25, 2. PH 10:08.41.
110 hurdles — 1. D. Hostetler (WV) 18.03, 2. Peruski (WV) 18.41, 3. Helman (WV) 20.22.
300 hurdles — 1. D. Hostetler (WV) 45.1, 2. Peruski (WV) 46.1, 3. Zolman (PH) 47.5.
High jump — 1. Johnson-Solis (PH) 5-6, 2. Miller (WV) 5-6, 3. Wisler (WV) 5-2.
Long jump — 1. Lehman (WV) 17-5.5, 2. Peruski (WV) 17-2, 3. Keipper (PH) 16.
Shot put — 1. Wiseman (PH) 33-7, 2. Keeslar (PH) 33-5, 3. Schrock (PH) 33-3.
Discus — 1. Keeslar (PH) 92-8, 2. Helman (WV) 81-1, 3. Minix (WV) 73-11.
Pole vault — 1. Wiseman (PH) 12-0, 2. Zolman (PH) 11-0, 3. Rogers (WV) 11-0.
Hornets track teams defeat Blazers
ANGOLA — Angola’s boys and girls track teams defeated Eastside Tuesday.
The Hornet boys were 92-33 winners. The Angola girls won 114-18.
Tim Macomber and Alex Michael were double winners for the Angola boys. Macomber placed first in the shot put and discus. Michael won the long jump and high jump.
Gabe Cruz Conley won the 100, Garrett Sauter won the 110 hurdles and Connor Tonkel won the 300 hurdles. Griffin Michael was first in the 800 and Sam Yarnelle won the 1,600. The Hornets swept all three relay races.
Nicolas Blair won the 200- and 400-meter dashes for Eastside. Konner Lower won the 3,200-meter run. Jadin Seiler was first in the pole vault.
In the girls’ meet, Ashaunti Almond and Olivia Thomas were double winners for Angola.
Almond won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Thomas was first in the 300 hurdles and high jump.
Also winning for the Hornets were Kylie Caswell (400), Macy Oberlin (800), Gracynn Hinkley (1,600), Madison Dailey (3,200), Ashley Villa-Romero (100 hurdles), Morgan Gaerte (high jump), Breanna Mendez (discus) and Isabella Trine (pole vault). Angola also won all three relays.
Molly Holman won the shot put for Eastside.
Angola boys 92, Eastside 33
100 — 1. Cruz Conley (A) 12.10; 2. Tagliaferri (A) 12.21; 3. Towers (A) 12.36. 200 — 1. Blair (ES) 23.64; 2. Towers (A) 24.17; 3. Eck (ES) 24.97. 400 — 1. Blair (ES) 51.77; 2. Sauter (A) 52.98; 3. Tagliaferri (A) 54.49. 800 — 1. Michael (A) 2:16.41; 2. Koch (A) 2:16.87; 3. Shannon (A) 2:19.23. 1,600 — 1. Yarnelle (A) 5:14.56; 2. Burney (A) 5:20.54; 3. Hinkley (A) 5:22.15. 3,200 — 1. Lower (ES) 11:00.55; 2. Yarnelle (A) 11:24.17; 3. Burney (A) 11:34.60.
110 hurdles — 1. Sauter (A) 15.51; 2. Diaz (ES) 21.75. 300 hurdles — 1. Tonkel (A) 48.73; 2. Diaz (ES) 49.90. 4x100 relay — 1. Angola 46.51. 4x400 relay — 1. Angola 3:42.31. 4x800 relay — 1. Angola 9:40.38.
Pole vault — 1. Jadin Seiler (ES) 8-0. High jump — 1. Meyer (A) 5-10; 2. Weiss (A) 5-6. Long jump — 1. Meyer (A) 20-3; 2. Slone (ES) 17-0; 3. Tonkel (A) 16-11 1/2. Discus — 1. Macomber (A) 152-2; 2. Sebert (ES) 117-4; 3. Villafuerte (A) 109-4. Shot put — 1. Macomber (A) 52-6; 2. Villafuerte (A) 44-4; 3. Brames (A) 42-7.
Angola girls 114, Eastside 18
100 — 1. Almond (A) 14.02; 2. Pelliccia (A) 14.12; 3. Neumann (ES) 14.63. 200 — 1. Almond (A) 28.15; 2. Caswell (A) 29.05; 3. Neumann (ES) 30.29. 400 — 1. Caswell (A) 1:02.48; 2. Hinkley (A) 1:05.72; 3. Pelliccia (A) 1:07.31. 800 — 1. Oberlin (A) 2:48.70; 2. Pepple (A) 2:58.35; 3. Rago (A) 3:04.87. 1,600 — 1. Hinkley (A) 6:16.13; 2. Dailey (A) 6:25.30; 3. Blum (A) 6:35.13. 3,200 — 1. Dailey (A) 14:53.01; 2. Blum (A) 14:54.44; 3. Schneider (A) 15:01.44.
100 hurdles — 1. Villa-Romero (A) 18.06; 2. Close (A) 18.93; 3. Geiger (ES) 19.30. 300 hurdles — 1. Thomas (A) 53.10; 2. Geiger (ES) 53.50. 3. Close (A) 58.36. 4x100 relay — 1. Angola 55.49. 4x400 relay — 1. Angola 4:43.10. 4x800 relay — 1. Angola 12:52.52.
Pole vault — 1. Trine (A) 8-0; 2. Pelliccia (A) 7-6; 3. Kimpel (ES) 6-6. Long jump — 1. Thomas (A) 14-4; 2. Cockroft (A) 13-8 1/4; 3. T.Stillman (A) 13-8. High jump — 1. Gaerte (A) 5-3; 2. Leach (A) 4-10; 3. Geiger (ES) 4-8. Discus — 1. Mendez (A) 89-8; 2. Snyder (ES) 77-11; 3. Holman (ES) 69-2. Shot put — 1. Holman (ES) 31-0; 2. Mendez (A) 30-8 1/2; 3. Snyder (ES) 26-11.
Huntington North defeats Barons
HUNTINGTON — Huntington North defeated DeKalb’s boys 72-60 and the Baron girls 71-56 in Northeast 8 Conference dual competition Tuesday.
For the DeKalb boys, Tanner Jack won the 100, Matthias Hefty won the 1,600 and Carter Van Gessel the 3,200.
The Barons took two of the three relays. The 4x100 team of Alex Zimmerman, Cy Young, Mitch Snyder and Jack was first, as was the 4x800 team of Jaren McIntire, Nate Fillenwarth, Rowe and Braeden McIntire.
Sarah Brown was first in the shot put and discus for the Baron girls. Abby DeTray won the 400, while Lydia Bennett was first in the 1,600 and Riley Winebrenner won the 3,200. DeTray, Penelope Swift, Bennett and Winebrenner combined for victory in the 4x800 relay.
Huntington North boys 72, DeKalb 60
100 — 1. Jack (DK) 11.3, 4. Snyder (DK) 11.9. 200 — 1. Shearer (HN) 23.8, 2. Jack (DK) 24.0, 4. Snyder (DK) 24.6. 400 — 1. Voght (HN) 54.6, 2. Fillenwarth (DK) 55.6, 3. Nagel (DK) 1:03.3, 4. Cook (DK) 1:04.4, 6. Yarian (DK) 1:11.2. 800 — 1. Miller (HN) 2:02.6, 2. B. McIntire 2:03.4, 4. J. McIntire (DK) 2:12.3, 7. Hefty (DK) 2:22.3, 8. Worden (DK) 2:26.4. 1,600 — 1. Hefty (DK) 5:36.6, 2. Rowe (DK) 5:40.5, 3. Worden (DK) 5:51.7. 3,200 — 1. Van Gessel (DK) 11:04, 2. Knowles (DK) 11:17.
110 high hurdles — 1. Plemons (HN) 16.9, 3. Gillian (DK) 22.0. 300 intermediate hurdles — 1. Ruest (HN) 43.2. 4x100 — 1. DeKalb (Zimmerman, Young, Snyder, Jack) 48.3. 4x400 — 1. Huntington North (Miller, Niswander, Shearer, Plemons) 3:39, 2. DeKalb (Fillenwarth, Rowe, Nagel, B. Mcintire) 3:47.4. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb (J. McIntire, Fillenwarth, Rowe, B. McIntire) 10:41.2.
Shot put — 1 Carr (HN) 42-3, 2. Vanderhorst (DK) 37.6, 3. Brown (DK) 36-4, 5. Babcock (DK) 36-2 1/2, 7. Birch (DK) 32-7 1/2. Discus — 1. Elliott (HN) 118-8, 2. Vanderhorst (DK) 108-1, 4. Babcock (DK) 98-1, 5. Brown (DK) 94-2, 8. Birch (DK) 73-2. Long jump — 1. Holzinger (HN) 19- 3/4, 2. Snyder (DK) 17-6 3/4, 4. Young (DK) 17-1 1/2, 7. Rowe (DK) 16-5, 11. Hamblin (DK) 15-1, 14. Allen (DK) 10-10 1/2. High jump — 1. Voght (HN) 5-6, 2. B. McIntire (DK) 5-4, 3. Fillenwarth (DK) 5-4. Pole vault — 1. Bales (HN) 10-6, 2. J. McIntire (DK) 9-6.
Huntington North girls 71, DeKalb 56
100 — 1. Gross (HN) 13,2, 3. Leslie (DK) 13.8. 200 — 1. Williams (HN) 28.0, 3. Allen (DK) 29.5. 400 — 1. DeTray (DK) 1:06.8, 3. Slavin (DK) 1:15.6, 4. Krontz (DK) 1:15.9. 800 — 1. Bragg (HN) 2:31.8, 2. Bennett 2:36.6, 3. DeTray (DK) 2:49.7, 5. Woodcox (DK) 3:11.46. 1,600 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:54.6, 2. Swift (DK) 6:30.4, 3. Woodcox (DK) 6:35.7. 3,200 — 1. Winebrenner (DK) 12:13.
100 intermediate hurdles — 1. Holzinger (HN) 16.9, 2. Miller (DK) 17.4, 3. Warner (DK) 17.4. 300 low hurdles — 1. Holzinger (HN) 51.2. 4x100 — 1. Huntington North (Gross, Clanin, Williams, Hartup) 52.7, 2. DeKalb (Miller, Allen, Warner, Leslie) 55.0. 4x400 — 1. Huntington North (Clanin, Slagel, Williams, Bragg) 4:27.7, 2. DeKalb (Krontz, Quick, Slavin, Perry) 5:46.8. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb (DeTray, Swift, Winebrenner, Bennett) 10:41.6.
Shot put — 1. S. Brown (DK) 32-11 1/2, 2. Hicks (DK) 32-4, 3. A. Brown (DK) 30-4, 6. Samuelson (DK) 29-3. Discus — 1. S. Brown (DK) 103-10, 3. Hicks (DK) 92-5, 5. A. Brown (DK) 77-5, 7. Samuelson (DK) 64-0. Long jump — 1. Holzinger (HN) 15-2, 2. Leslie (DK) 14-10 3/4, 4. Hess (DK) 12-7, 5. Perry (DK) 12-5, 7. Grimoldi (DK) 12-3 1/4, 8. Davenport (DK) 11-10, 11. Quick (DK) 11-2 1/2. High jump — 1. Williams (HN) 5-2, 2. Warner (DK) 4-6. Pole vault — 1. Teusch (HN) 9-0.
Prep Girls Tennis DeKalb blanks New Haven
WATERLOO — DeKalb won its Northeast 8 Conference opener Tuesday, shutting out New Haven 5-0.
Ella Cruz defeated MyKasia, Alli Burton topped Bekah Snodgrass and Lauren Blythe won over Kendall Kowland in the singles matches, all by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Bella Brunson and Maddie Hickman of DeKalb won 6-0, 6-0 over Amy Clark and Ella Cain at one doubles. DeKalb’s team of Evie Pepple and Kenlee Dick received a forfeit at two doubles.
EN downs Vikings
HUNTINGTON — East Noble defeated Huntington North 4-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual Tuesday.
East Noble 4, Huntington North 1
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynhier (EN) def. Lindsey Hunt 6-1, 6-0. 2. Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Kadi El-Hussein 6-3, 6-0. 3. Elisa Mottironi (HN) def. Dorothy Tipton 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Kayla Desper-Jalyn Baxter (EN) def. Chloe Hart-Mallory Kline 6-4, 7-6 (7-2). 2. Kya Mosley-Sadie Potts (EN) def. Emily Crist-Aydan Pheral 6-3, 7-5.
Hornets win, FHS loses
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Lakeland 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Tuesday. The Hornets are 5-0, 2-0 in the NECC.
Angola won the junior varsity dual 3-0. Teagan Roe and Hannah Schneider had singles wins for the Hornets, and Shay Voigt and Olivia Stoy prevailed in doubles.
In Fremont Tuesday, the Eagles lost to Fairfield 5-0. The Falcons won the junior varsity dual 6-2.
Angola 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) def. Elizabeth Jennings 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) def. Lilly Schackow 6-0, 6-0. 3. Brea Harris (A) def. Brooklynn Olinger 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Kaitlyn Kauffman-Allie Christman (A) def. Laura Eicher-Amelia Trump 6-0, 6-0. 2. McKenna Powers-Maren Fifer (A) def. Morgan Newsome-Jeyda Brim 6-1, 6-0.
Warriors defeat PH
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Westview defeated Prairie Heights 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Tuesday. The Warriors are 5-1, 4-0 in the NECC.
Westview won the junior varsity dual, taking all six singles matches. Ava Brown, Kaylyn Gates, Kam Miller, Bailey Kenner, Jen Osorio-Luna and Kirstin Stutzman won for the Warriors.
Westview 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Emma Leggett 6-4, 6-2. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Katie Eash 6-0, 6-0. 3. Nicole Miller (WV) def. Kylee Leland 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark (WV) def. Macie Betke-Samarah Orr 6-2, 6-1. 2. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller (WV) def. Mandy Armstrong-Katie Reinheimer 6-1, 6-3.
LPC bests Bruins
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park won its fourth dual of the season Tuesday, defeating Northrop 3-2.
All the Panthers’ victories came in singles. That included sophomore Lauren Korte at No. 1 singles. She won her sixth straight match to open the season.
Boys Prep Golf Lakers stay perfect in NECC golf
CHURUBUSCO — Lakeland remains undefeated in Northeast Corner Conference play after defeating West Noble and Churubusco Tuesday at Eel River.
The Lakers shot 164. The Chargers got past the Eagles, 199-203.
Tommy Curtis was medalist with a 2-over par 38 to lead Lakeland (8-1, 7-0 NECC).
Ben Keil fired a 39 for the Lakers, and his brother Nate Keil shot 41. Lakeland also had a 46 from Carson Aldrich and 51 from Luke Franke.
Brockton Miller shot 42 and Brayden Bohde had 45 to pace West Noble. Luke Schermerhorn had 55 and Brenden Parson shot 57.
Tyler Miller had Churubusco’s low score with a 43. The Eagles also had 52s from Brady Crick and Alan Resler, 56 from Dawson Meeks and 58 from Joey Eminger.
Westview tops AHS, Falcons
LAGRANGE — Westview shot 177 at Heron Creek to defeat Angola and Fairfield in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday.
The Hornets were second with 185, and the Falcons shot 196.
Warrior Logan Schwartz was medalist with a 41. Mason Gruner led the Hornets with a 43. Miles Nine shot 44 for the Falcons.
Westview also had 42 from Carl Miller, 45 from Wade Springer, 49 from Nathan Miller and 50 from Isaac Rogers.
Angola also had 44 from Caleb Price, 48 from Gage Hankey, 50 from Aiden Koch and 52 from AJ Hersel.
The junior varsity match was played at Glendarin Hills in Angola. The Warriors won over the Hornets, 205-210. Fairfield had 220.
Westview’s Gramm Egli was medalist with a 46. Walker Blaschak led Angola with a 50.
College Golf
Trine’s Ruge honored by MIAA, golfer of the weekFREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior Cameron Ruge was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Golfer of the Week on Tuesday for last week’s efforts.
Ruge was tied for third in the conference’s Alma Jamboree Saturday at the PohlCat in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, with a 74. The Coldwater, Michigan, resident helped the Thunder win their second straight MIAA regular season title and was a First Team all-conference golfer this spring.
M.S. Track Westview sweeps PH
EMMA — Both Westview Junior High teams defeated Prairie Heights on Friday, 68-45 in the girls’ meet and 90-27 in the boys’ meet.
In the boys’ meet, Brian Miller won the 100 in 13.14 seconds and the 200 in 26.58 seconds for the Warriors.
Westview girls 68, Prairie Heights 45
Event Winners
100 — L. Schrock (WV) 14.79. 200 — L. Schrock (WV) 31.75. 400 — A. Bontrager (WV) 1:14.89. 800 — Litton (WV) 3:04.36. 1,600 — L. Miller 6:09.06. 4x100 relay — Westview (L. Schrock, Warrener, Rainsberger, Owsley) 59.36. 4x400 relay — 100 hurdles — Coney (PH) 20.0. 200 hurdles — Warrener (WV) 38.73. High jump — A. Wagler (PH) 4-2. Long jump — Green (PH) 11-1.5. Shot put — Derbyshire (PH) 27-5. Discus — Rumsey (PH) 59-8.5. Pole vault — G. Owsley (WV) 6-0.
Westview boys 90, Prairie Heights 27
Event Winners
100 — B. Miller (WV) 13.14. 200 — B. Miller (WV) 26.58. 400 — B. Schwartz (WV) 54.51. 800 — N. Bontrager (WV) 2:30.6. 1,600 — D. Yoder (WV) 5:23.04. 4x100 relay — Westview (Pearson, Kennedy, B. Schwartz, Ja. Yoder) 52.21. 4x400 relay — 110 hurdles — L. Melson (PH) 19.5. 200 hurdles — Au. Schlabach (WV) 32.97. High jump — 1. Privett (WV) 5-2. Long jump — T. Kyle (PH) 16-0. Shot put — Ja. Yoder (WV) 32-4. Discus — N. Stump (WV) 77-7. Pole vault — C. Miller (WV) 8-0.
