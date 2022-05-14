ANGOLA — Just one more.
The Trine University softball team finds itself in the drivers seat in the NCAA Division III regional tournament it’s currently hosting at SportONE/Parkview Field.
After the Thunder defeated North Central (Ill.) 8-4 Saturday afternoon, they need just one more win on Sunday to move on to a best-of-3 super regional next weekend.
As has been the case all season, No. 1 Trine (29-11) got it done with a total team effort on Saturday against No. 2 North Central (26-12).
Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen liked his team’s perseverance in turning back several challenges from a pesky North Central squad.
“It was a back-and-forth game,” Danklefsen said. “We had several chances to put them away, and we didn’t.”
Trine cracked the scoreboard first in this one with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. Ainsley Phillips plated Amanda Prather and pinch runner April Sellers, who was running for Ashley Swartout, with a single.
North Central countered with a single run in the top of the third to cut the Trine advantage to 2-1, and then Trine added two more in the home half of the third on a two-run homer by Swartout with Ellie Trine aboard for a 4-1 Thunder lead.
The Cardinals scratched back to tie it with two in the fourth and one in the fifth, and then it was Trine putting its stamp on this one in the bottom of the fifth. Ellie Trine reached on an error, and with one out, the Cardinals elected to put Swartout on via the intentional walk.
That brought up Prather, who admitted with a smile after the game she was a bit miffed by the move.
And the Trine shortstop made the Cardinals pay as she stroked a double down the left-field line, scoring Swartout and Trine. The Thunder closed out the scoring on a Scarlett Elliott double that plated Prather.
The Thunder added a final run in the bottom of the sixth. North Central went 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh.
Big hits, good pitching and defense added up to a clutch win, Danklefsen said.
Trine ace Adrienne Rosey closed out North Central with three innings of one-run, three-hit relief, striking out five.
All three of Trine’s top three pitchers should be available on Sunday, Danklefsen.
Prather said she had a tad of extra motivation after seeing the Cardinals put Swartout on to bring her up.
“I really wanted to step up for my team,” Prather said. “I took that kind of personally.”
Prather went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Thunder. Ashley Phillips was 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Inclement weather forced the 2:30 p.m. game between UW-Eau Claire to be postponed.
Honoring Gentry
Several NCAA Division III teams, including the Thunder, have been wearing a patch that simply says “Jan” on the front of their uniforms.
Danklefsen said the patch honors Jan Gentry, an NCAA liaison who died on April 18.
“She was a great ambassador for the game,” Danklefsen said.
The athletic administration at Illinois Wesleyan University came up with the idea for the patches, Danklefsen said.
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 3,
Penn State Behrend 1
In an elimination game after over a four-hour weather delay, the Blugolds (27-10) scored single runs in the first, second and fifth innings. The third run came after Behrend (23-15) scored its lone run in the top of the fifth.
Megan Maruna, Sadie Erickson and winning pitcher Madi Zerr had two hits and one run apiece for Eau Claire. Haley Lamberson also had two hits and a run batted in. Erickson hit a solo shot in the opening inning.
Zerr pitched the first four innings and re-entered the circle in relief of Lauren Gamme. In total, Zerr allowed no runs, two hits and a walk.
Samantha Manioci had two hits and scored on Emi Curcio’s single in the fifth inning for the Lions.
The Blugolds will play North Central in an elimination game at 10 a.m. The winner will play Trine for the championship at noon and will need to beat the Thunder twice to advance to the super regional round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.