ANGOLA — It’s not been an easy past two years for Trine University’s synchronized skating team since it qualified for the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships for the first time in 2020.
COVID-19 has pretty much had everything to do with it, all the way to last month. It has made competitions few and far between, and often virtual when they did take place. It has even impacted the Thunder team as it tried to qualify for Nationals in late January.
Trine was hit by COVID-19 heading into the Midwestern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships in late January in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Only 12 women competed, and that is the minimum number of team members allowed to compete.
But with a new program and a quarter of their group missing, the Thunder did enough to qualify, placing fourth in the Open Collegiate sectional. Adrian won the sectional, followed by Western Michigan and the University of Michigan.
“We had to hustle to qualify,” Trine coach Rachel Franchock said Tuesday morning. “We didn’t pull anybody up from our lower levels. We had to re-choreograph our program and in the timeframe of a week we had to learn a new program.
“But we are among the top 12 teams in the country and even beat two teams in our conference,” Franchock continued. “Huge props to our skaters for being positive and doing an awesome job with that.”
The Thunder will be competing with a full 16-women squad in the Collegiate Free Skate at the 2022 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships Saturday night in Colorado Springs. The team left the Angola campus and headed west on Saturday.
Trine has only had its full team back on the ice for a little less than two weeks. Franchock said it was 10 days as of Tuesday morning after the COVID-afflicted skaters returned from quarantine.
“We really prioritized keeping healthy and fit,” Franchock said. “We pulled up a skater from our lower levels.
“We went back to our original program that we’ve been training on since last semester. We modified a couple of things,” she added. “I think we are very excited to compete in season and get back into the swing of things.”
The Thunder were ninth in their first Nationals appearance in 2020.
Trine had one competition live last season, the Diamond Classic in Mentor, Ohio, in November 2020, then things shut down over the holidays. It took part in two competitions virtually where they videotaped programs performed at Thunder Ice Arena and sent them to judges.
“It’s not the same feel as it is in front of a crowd,” Franchock said. “That helps to give us energy in our performances.
“This season has gone pretty well. We had two competitions in the fall (the Kalamazoo Kick-Off Classic in November and the Dr. Porter Synchronized Classic in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in early December). The team increased its score each time.”
Trine’s team captains are senior McKenzie Brouk from Dallas, Texas; junior Kaitlin Gunter from Byron Center, Michigan; and sophomore Reilly Johnson from Hastings, Minnesota.
The Collegiate Open Skate at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships will start at 7:34 p.m. Saturday. Michigan, Adrian, Miami of Ohio and Boston University will also be among the 12 teams competing. It can be watched online for a fee through the Peacock Premium streaming service.
