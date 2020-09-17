GARRETT — Earlier this week, Lakeland and Garrett’s girls soccer teams staged a thriller at LaGrange, with the Railroaders winning 3-2 in overtime on a goal in the final minute of play.
Thursday, the teams met again, this time in the semi-finals of the Northeast Corner Conference tournament at Garrett.
While they didn’t need extra time, the rematch again went right down to the wire.
The Railroaders outshot Lakeland 16-4, but the Lakers made two of their shots count for a 2-1 victory.
Lakeland has advanced to the NECC tournament finals four years in a row, winning the last three titles.
“What it comes down to are the two (goals) that count. That’s all that matters,” said Lakeland coach Megan Hamilton. “They definitely outshot us tonight, but I think strategically, we played a better game.”
Hamilton said the team made no adjustments from Monday’s meeting. “The thing we worked on mostly during practice yesterday was beating a flat 4 defense. That’s what we worked on yesterday as well as how not to get beat on a flat 4 defense.”
Lakeland got on the board when junior Brooklyn Olinger deflected senior Hailey Alleshouse’s corner kick past Garrett netminder Kandyce Combs with 29 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half.
The Railroaders outshot the Lakers by a wide margin in the half, and also hit two goal posts. With Laker goalie Grace Iddings capably minding the store, however, the visitors took the 1-0 lead into the break.
In the first 15 minutes of the second half, Garrett kept the ball in Lakeland’s end of the field, but it was Olinger who struck again.
Subscribing to the “a shot on goal is never a bad strategy,” Olinger sent a 30-footer toward the Garrett net. The ball took one hop to Combs, who got her hands on it, but it squirted through for a 2-0 lead with 17:07 left in regulation.
No harm done, as 35 seconds later, Garrett’s Macy Newman scored a long-distance goal of her own, sending one to the top left corner where Iddings had no chance, cutting the deficit in half.
The Railroaders had two more opportunities to tie the score in the final 10 minutes.
Lexi Gordon sent a ball toward the net but Newman headed it just wide. With seven minutes left, Hailey Lantz rifled one from the top of the box, but Iddings got just enough of it to send it over the top of the goal.
“We did everything right. It’s just one of those nights with the bounces,” said Garrett coach Bob Newman. “We outshot them 11-2 in the first half, but unfortunately, they got a goal, then they get the second one.
“I thought we were going to make a rally after Macy got that goal. We just really didn’t get a whole lot more developed after that,” he said.
“We looked at this as a chance to make some history and have one of our best seasons in the NECC,” Newman said. “We’re still no. 1 in offense, no. 1 in defense. This is only the third time — and (Lakeland’s) done it twice — that we’ve had more than one scored on us.
“It was a great game, very competitive and fun to watch.”
