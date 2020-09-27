Football
Garrett wins
at West Noble
LIGONIER — Garrett beat West Noble 21-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference Big School division game Friday night.
All the scoring was done in the second half. Railroader quarterback Aaden Lytle had a 1-yard touchdown run and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brady Cook. Kolin Cope scored from 19 yards out. Zak Klopfenstein made all three extra point kicks.
Cope rushed for 164 yards on 24 carries for Garrett (2-3, 2-0 NECC Big), and also caught a pass for 33 yards. The Chargers are 0-6, 0-3.
The Railroaders travel to Fairfield this coming Friday. Both teams are 2-0 in NECC Big School division play and the winner will clinch a share of the division title.
Volleyball
Baird gets 1,000th
assist in Laker win
LAGRANGE — Lakeland senior setter Lilly Baird recorded the 1,000th assist of her prep career in the Lakers’ sweep of Northeast Corner Conference rival Central Noble. The scores were 25-23, 25-19, 25-12.
Baird’s milestone assist set up a Kelsie Bowling kill in the second set. Baird had 24 assists, 10 digs, five kills and put all 11 of her serves in play in the match.
Bailey Hartsough had 17 kills, 13 digs, three aces and two block assists for Lakeland (15-3, 7-0 NECC before Saturday). Bowling had eight kills, six digs, and put all 14 of her serves in play with four aces. Faith Riehl had 14 digs and was 12-13 serving.
The Lakers won the junior varsity match in two sets.
Heights 2-1 in pool play at Bremen
BREMEN — Prairie Heights went 2-1 in pool play at the Bremen Invitational Saturday.
The Panthers defeated Culver Academies (28-26, 25-20) and John Glenn (25-19, 25-15). Heights lost to eventual champion NorthWood in three sets, 25-18, 20-25, 15-11.
Area teams compete at Warsaw
WARSAW — Angola, Lakeland and West Noble took part in the Warsaw Invitational on Saturday.
The Hornets lost their first match to Northridge 29-27, 25-17, but came back and beat Jimtown 25-11, 25-7.
The Lakers lost to the host Tigers 25-15, 25-18, then fell to Northrop 25-16, 26-24. Avery Hales had 23 assists and four kills for Warsaw against Lakeland. Avery is the sister of former Westview standouts Grace and Elijah Hales.
The Chargers lost to Homestead (25-19, 26-24) and to Rochester (25-22, 11-25, 15-13).
Blazers outlast Westview
EMMA — Eastside defeated Westview in four sets in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday. The scores were 25-23, 25-13, 22-25, 25-19.
Skyelar Kessler had 15 assists and five aces for the Blazers. Paige Franz had 33 digs, and Mataya Bireley had 10 kills. Allison Hoffelder had 12 assists and six kills. Eleanor Neumann added four aces.
Alexys Antal had 32 digs and nine kills for the Warriors. Bri Caldwell had 17 digs, seven kills, a solo block, a block assist and an ace. Hallie Mast had 26 assists and 15 digs, and Allie Springer added 19 digs.
In other NECC action on Thursday, West Noble lost to visiting Fairfield 25-14, 25-5, 25-10.
Knights win at home
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Huntington North in four sets in a Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday night at the Big Blue Pit.
In other action Thursday, Lakewood Park lost to Northrop 27-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15 at Empowered Sports Club in Huntertown.
Eastside wins Fremont reserve tournament
FREMONT — Eastside’s reserve volleyball team won the Fremont reserve tournament Saturday.
The Blazers defeated host Fremont in three sets, 24-25, 25-18, 15-12; Bellmont 25-16, 25-20 and Westview 25-8, 25-10.
DeKalb reserves defeat Norwell
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s junior varsity outlasted Norwell in three games Thursday. Scores were 18-25, 25-13, 17-15.
Brooklyn Barkhaus had 11 kills, and Paige Langschwager and Hannah Perry had five each for the Barons (7-5). Amarra Nester had 14 assists.
Kennlee Dick had three kills, six assists and a block. Amanda Day had two kills and two blocks.
Boys Soccer
Knights best Woodlan
KENDALLVILLE — Cristian Sanchez had the hat trick to lead East Noble to a 5-2 victory over Woodlan on Thursday.
Nick Klein and Alex Clouse also scored for the Knights (6-6-2).
LPC blanks Garrett, Bulldogs
GARRETT — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Garrett 2-0 on Saturday.
Zach Collins and Blake Miller scored for the Panthers (8-3) on an emotional senior day in Garrett.
In New Haven Thursday, LPC defeated the Bulldogs 5-0.
Collins and Miller each scored two goals for the Panthers. Colton White had a goal and an assists. Logan Korte, Abraham Eicher and Nick Wadman each had an assist.
Malachi Rowlison and Luke Carnahan each made a save in goal in sharing the shutout for Lakewood Park.
In other area action Saturday, Westview won at Bethany Christian 4-1.
Heights falls to Bethany
WATERFORD MILLS — Prairie Heights lost to Bethany Christian’s varsity squad 3-0 Thursday. The Bruins scored all of their goals in the first half.
Girls Soccer
Panthers top Jimmies
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Jimtown 4-1 Saturday afternoon.
Frannie Talarico scored two goals to lead the Panthers (6-4-3). Freshmen Madelynn Beck and Jade Carnahan also scored.
Warriors, Lakers lose
Westview and Lakeland both lost to tough opponents on Thursday. The Warriors lost at home to Argos 5-0, and the Lakers were beat 6-0 by sectional rival NorthWood in Nappanee.
College Tennis
Trine women defeat
Manchester
ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s tennis team defeated Manchester 8-1 Saturday, but the Thunder men lost to the Spartans 5-4.
Trine women 8, Manchester 1
Singles: 1. Karly Eichenauer (MU) def. Andrea Jordan 6-1, 7-6 (7-4). 2. Brittany Alwine (TU) def. Maddy Russow 6-0, 6-0. 3. Sherrie Riser (TU) def. Michayle Rasbaugh 6-1, 6-0. 4. Rylee Ramsey (TU) def. Natalie Kotlin 6-1, 6-2. 5. Alyssa Ebert (TU) def. Connie Hart 6-0, 6-0. 6. Bailey Pelliccia (TU) won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Alwine-Eva Morales (TU) def. Eichenauer-Russow 8-4. 2. Pelliccia-Riser (TU) def. Rasbaugh-Kotlin 8-4. 3.Ramsey-Ebert (TU) won by forfeit.
Manchester men 5, Trine 4
Singles: 1. Isaac Miller (MU) def. Eric Gaby 6-1, 6-4. 2. James Hancock (TU) def. Samuel Hollingsworth 3-6, 6-1, 10-1. 3. Adam Dills (TU) def. Andrew Kibler 6-4, 6-2. 4. Austin Arnold (MU) def. Ben Toole 6-4, 6-2. 5. Blake Rentschler (MU) def. David Hockett 6-4, 6-2. 6. Reece Romer (MU) def. Grant Houin 4-6, 6-1, 10-8.
Doubles: 1. Hollingsworth-I. Miller (MU) def. Gaby-Hancock 8-2. 2. Dills-Mitch Rose (TU) def. Kibler-A. Arnold 8-5. 3. Toole-Ethan Wallace (TU) def. Rentschler-Trevor Johnson 8-4.
College Soccer
Thunder women
roll in Wisconsin
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Trine University’s women’s soccer team took care of Marantha Baptist 8-2 Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder outshot the Sabercats 39-4. Mia Schlueter led Trine with three goals and one assist.
Riley Doll had two goals and Julia Surratt and Grace Meara had two assists each for the Thunder. Andrea Wright, Paige Schiebel and Veronica Ocampo also scored. Courtney Reece and Olivia Argentieri each added an assist.
Cross Country
Trine teams
win Midwest Intercollegiate meets
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Both Trine University teams won the Midwest Intercollegiate Invitational hosted by Olivet Nazarene University Friday at Aspen Ridge Golf Course.
In the men’s meet, the Thunder had 33 points and was led by race winner Jack Beakas, a DeKalb High School graduate who finished 5 kilometers in 15 minutes, 29.9 seconds. Olivet Nazarene was second with 40, and Saint Francis, Illinois, was third with 92.
Neil O’Brien was third for Trine in 15:48.3, and Westview graduate Derek Miller placed seventh in 16:06.1. The Thunder also had Levi Neuzerling in 11th place in 16:19.9, East Noble graduate Noah Acker in 13th in 16:26.4, Quinten Prieur in 15th in 16:37.8 and Harrison Korkos in 19th place in 16:45.
In the women’s meet, Trine edged Saint Francis, Illinois, 30-31, with its top five finishers placing in the top 10. Thunder standout Evie Bultemeyer won with a 5K time of 18:21.6.
Trine also had Megan Theismann in third place in 18:43.7, Elizabeth Lohman in seventh in 19:24.9, Chloe Brittain in ninth in 19:34.8, Carol Haldeman in 10th in 19:40.9, Amira Faulkner in 11th in 19:41.8, and Alli Smith in 22nd place in 20:39.4.
College Golf
Trine women tie
for first at invite
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University and Calvin tied for first in the Adrian Women’s Golf Invitational Thursday. Both teams shot 351 at Lenawee Country Club and were two strokes better than third-place Siena Heights, Michigan.
Jenna Doumont tied for second individually with an 84 and Maire Sullivan tied for fifth with 86 to lead the Thunder. Olivia Phillips was eighth with an 89.
Karlee Fackler and Lily Williamson both shot 92s for Trine. Reagan Guthrie played as an individual and had a 96.
