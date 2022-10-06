Champions could be crowned tonight on the two Northeast Corner Conference divisions, and there are also a couple of matchups that could get area teams ready for the postseason, which is two weeks away.
Angola and Eastside are both 3-0 in their respective divisions and will try to bring home road wins and trophies tonight. They will both be heavy favorites as the Hornets travel to Garrett in the NECC Big School Division and the Blazers visit Central Noble for Small School Division contest.
There should be competitive matchups throughout the area for the most part. Here is some information on tonight’s contests.
Angola at Garrett
Records: Angola 5-2 overall, 3-0 Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division. Garrett 1-6, 1-2 NECC Big.
Media: Hometown Media on Facebook (audio broadcast only), Garrett’s pay-per-view broadcast on ihsaatv.org.
Last week: Angola won at Mishawaka Marian 28-0. Garrett won at Fairfield 28-6.
Last meeting: Railroaders won 20-7 in Angola on Oct. 8, 2021.
Garrett opened the 2022 season 0-6 before getting its first win last week over struggling Fairfield. The Railroaders cracked the win column on the legs of senior running back Robert Koskie, who ran for 136 on 30 bruising carries with a pair of touchdowns.
Angola, meanwhile, took a break from the NECC slate. This week, the Hornets are back in conference mode and laser-focused on the Railroaders: With a win, Angola can wrap up the NECC Big Division title outright.
Garrett, meanwhile, will be looking to build on last week’s big win as the Class 3A sectional tournament looms on the near horizon. Koskie now has 601 yards on 120 carries with six touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Calder Hefty has adapted nicely to the varsity level, completing 49-of-88 passes for 619 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Angola senior quarterback Tyler Call continues to lead the Hornet attack both through the air and on the ground. Call has completed 40-of-77 passes for 566 yards and eight touchdowns, while also running for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Eastside at Central Noble
Records: Eastside 5-2, 3-0 NECC Small School Division. Central Noble 2-5, 2-1 NECC Small.
Media: CN Sports Network on YouTube.
Last week: Eastside won 62-8 at home over Fremont. Central Noble lost at Churubusco 42-0.
Last meeting: Eastside won 38-6 in Albion in a Class 2A sectional semifinal game on Oct. 29, 2021.
The Blazers get things done on the ground. Senior quarterback Carsen Jacobs leads a trio of solid running backs with 869 yards on 126 carries and nine touchdowns. Classmates Briar Munsey (609 yards, 82 carries, 5 TDs) and Dax Holman (452 yards, 63 carries, 11 TDs) are also dangerous threats.
Jacobs has completed 37-of-61 passes for 530 yards and seven TDs against four interceptions. Senior Kyle Gerke has been on the receiving end of 11 passes for 139 yards and two scores. Senior Dackotia Reed has caught five passes for 135 yards and three TDs.
Munsey is Eastside’s top tackler, with 24 solo stops and 11 assists. Gage Spalding has been part of 32 tackles, including 20 solo stops and a team-best four sacks. Munsey and Jacobs have each intercepted three passes.
For the Cougars, sophomore quarterback Brody Morgan has thrown for 978 yards, completing 63-of-99 passes for six touchdowns, with eight interceptions.
Juniors Tysen Deck and Drew Pliett and senior Ethan Skinner are the top targets. Deck has caught 13 passes for a team-leading 365 yards. Pliett has a team-best 23 catches for 332 yards. Skinner has 15 catches for 238 yards. Deck and Pliett have scored three TDs each.
On the ground, junior Devin Hiestand leads the Cougars with 297 yards on 82 carries for three scores. Skinner has 114 yards and three touchdowns and Morgan has 109 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior Brayden Kirchner has a team-leading 49 total tackles. Sophomore Jacob Chenoweth has 44 total tackles and Skinner has 43 tackles, including a team-leading four and a half sacks. Pliett and Kirchner have picked off two passes each.
Churubusco at West Noble
Records: Churubusco 5-2, West Noble 6-1.
Media: Chargers Sports Network at ihsaatv.org.
Last week: Churubusco won 42-0 at home over Central Noble. West Noble won 7-6 at Lakeland.
Last meeting: Eagles won 35-0 in Churubusco on Oct. 8, 2021.
This is the area’s game of the week.
A Charger team with several sophomores and freshmen sprinkled in has been steady week after week and have a resilience about itself. Big games have not been too bright.
Churubusco has been on a roll, earning four shutouts in the last five weeks. But it might need to take a couple hits early to get back to competitive football it has not seen the last three weeks from Central Noble, Fremont and Prairie Heights. Starters have roughly played a half of football in those contests.
Churubusco needs to play well against a team with a winning record and it has struggled in the two attempts it has had. The Eagles were handled by Columbia City 31-7 on the road in the season opener and fell flat at Eastside in a 28-6 loss on Sept. 9.
Who runs the football better? Who makes fewer mistakes? Two terrific defensive coordinators will go at it and dial things up with Zach Dock for the Eagles and Erik Mawhorter for the Chargers.
East Noble at New Haven
Records: East Noble 3-4, 2-3 Northeast 8 Conference. New Haven 3-4, 2-3 NE8.
Media: WAWK radio (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn).
Last week: East Noble lost 42-19 at home to Columbia City. New Haven won 28-0 at home over Bellmont.
Last meeting: Knights won 45-13 in Kendallville on Oct. 8, 2021.
East Noble looks to stop a three-game skid and get back on track as the Class 4A sectional tournament approaches. The Knights have dominated this matchup in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings.
East Noble is led by junior running back Tyson Reinbold with 123 carries for 660 yards and five touchdowns. Junior quarterback Zander Brazel has completed 63-of-120 passes for 800 yards with seven TDs and six interceptions.
The Bulldogs are led by junior running back Latrevion Bates, who has 77 carries for 495 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Donovan Williams has completed 73-of-126 passes for 10 TDs and eight picks. New Haven comes into tonight’s contest losers of three of their last four.
Bellmont at DeKalb
Records: Bellmont 0-7, 0-5 NE8. DeKalb 2-5, 1-4 NE8.
Last week: Bellmont lost 28-0 at New Haven. DeKalb lost 62-14 at Norwell.
Last meeting: Bellmont won 42-34 in Decatur on Oct. 8, 2021.
The Barons are led by senior quarterback Tegan Irk, who has completed 127-of-230 passes for 1,476 yards and 17 touchdowns against just two interceptions.
Seniors Derek Overbay and Logan Shultz Montoya and junior Caden Pettis are Irk’s favorite targets. Overbay has a team-best 35 catches for 419 yards and seven touchdowns. Shultz Montoya has pulled in 23 passes for 297 yards and one score. Pettis has caught 15 passes for 261 yards and six TDs.
On the ground, sophomore Caiden Hinkle has gained 149 yards for 632 yards and five touchdowns.
Defensively, sophomore Graham Blythe, freshman Brady Culler and junior Blayde King are the Barons’ top tacklers.
Blythe has 41 solo stops among his 55 total tackles. Culler has 34 solos among his 50 tackles. King has 37 solos among his 49 total tackles, including five sacks. Sophomore Nick Ley has a team-best eight tackles for losses. Pettis has intercepted two passes.
To say Bellmont has struggled to find the end zone is an understatement, scoring just 14 points all season.
Senior Isaac Bodkins has one of those touchdowns and leads the team with 300 yards rushing on 94 tries. According to MaxPreps, the Braves have attempted just 27 passes all season. Junior Aiden Faurote has completed 7-of-22 attempts for 82 yards, with one touchdown pass against five interceptions. Junior Job Hoffman has caught two passes for 40 yards and one score.
On defense, Hoffman has a team-best 75 tackles, including 45 solos. Junior Dylan Velez has 51 total tackles, including 36 solos and 13 tackles for losses.
The Braves are just 1-34 since 2019. That one win? The 42-34 win over DeKalb last year at Decatur.
Prairie Heights at Fremont
Records: Prairie Heights 1-6, 0-3 NECC Small. Fremont 2-5, 0-3 NECC Small.
Media: WLKI radio (100.3 FM, Angola), Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube.
Last week: Prairie Heights lost at home to Bremen 38-6. Fremont lost 62-8 at Eastside.
Last meeting: Prairie Heights won 34-12 in Brushy Prairie on Oct. 8, 2021.
These are two teams who need each other after what they have been through the last few weeks.
Going into the season, it would have been easy to think there would be a role reversal from last year. The Panthers lost a senior class that a lot revolved around and won a sectional game the last four years, including Hunter Allen, Camden Hall and Luke Severe, and the Eagles would have more experience.
If you dig deeper in the difficult stretches Heights and Fremont have been through, the Panthers have been a little more competitive. Freshman Mac Armstrong has really developed a connection with both Daniels twins, who could arguably be the best players on the field at Max Mitchell Sports Complex tonight.
Trenton Daniels had 13 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown against Bremen last week. Jaden Daniels added to his career receptions record with a catch against the Lions. The career total is now at 57.
The Eagles need balance on offense and need to step up defensively. Zak Pica and Collin Green on the ground would be good way to keep the ball away from the Daniels twins.
Lakeland at Fairfield
Records: Lakeland 3-4, 1-2 NECC Big. Fairfield 4-3, 0-3 NECC Big.
Media: WTHD radio (105.5 FM, LaGrange), elkhartcountysports.com.
Last week: Lakeland lost at home to West Noble 7-6. Fairfield lost at home to Garrett 28-6.
Last meeting: Fairfield won 28-7 in LaGrange on Oct. 8, 2021.
Both teams come into this late-season NECC contest on a down note, especially the Falcons. Fairfield has lost their last three after starting the season 4-0 and has been hit by key injuries. The Falcons are struggling on offense, scoring just 15.1 points per game. They’ve scored just 19 points in their last three games.
Fairfield has senior quarterback Carter Kitson back from an injury that caused him to miss the Angola game. Kitson has completed 12-of-32 passes for 204 yards with three touchdowns and three picks. Sophomore running back Brecken Maran has shouldered much of the Falcon ground attack with 117 carries for 531 yards and three TDs.
Lakeland, meanwhile, is led by freshman quarterback Brayden Holbrook, who has stepped right up to the varsity level and excelled. Holbrook has already thrown for over 1,000 yards, completing 63-of-101 passes for 1,016 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Laker senior running back Khamron Malaivanh is closing in on 1,000 yards, compiling 807 yards on 144 carries with 10 TDs.
