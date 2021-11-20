College Women’s Volleyball McHugh, Hartsough honored in Southern Conference
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Southern Conference announced its All-Conference teams on Thursday afternoon. University of North Carolina-Greensboro junior setter and Angola graduate Gabriela McHugh was named to the All-SoCon First Team, and Western Carolina freshman outside hitter and Lakeland graduate Bailey Hartsough was named to the All-Freshman team.
Hartsough finished the regular season second on her team with 213 kills (2.80 per set). She was 10th in the conference during the regular season.
Hartsough also recorded 106 digs, 13 blocks and 10 assists. She set a career high of 18 kills in a Nov. 6 conference matchup against Furman.
Hartsough’s Catamounts finished the season 11-17 (7-9 SoCon) after losing their second-round match to Wofford 3-1 Friday afternoon. Hartsough finished the match with four digs and three kills.
McHugh led the conference with 1,207 assists in 116 sets. That ranks among the best in the country after having been first for three weeks earlier in the season. She averages 10.41 assists per set.
Additionally, McHugh was the SoCon Setter of the Week four times throughout the season and was the conference’s Setter of the Month for September.
She set a career high of 58 assists on Oct. 15 against The Citadel.
McHugh and the No. 2 seed Spartans (23-7, 12-4 SoCon) were defeated by the No. 7 seed Bulldogs Friday night in the second round of the conference tournament. McHugh finished the game with 38 assists, 13 digs, two kills and two blocks.
College Hockey Adrian men foil Trine upset bid
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s hockey team took a lead in the third period against NCAA Division III third-ranked Adrian Friday night. But the Bulldogs fought back to beat the Thunder 3-2 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game at Arrington Ice Arena.
Trine (5-2, 2-1 NCHA) took a 2-1 lead 6 minutes, 38 seconds into the third period when freshman Drew Welsch scored on an assist from Frank Trazzera.
But Bulldog Matus Spodniak scored to tie the game with just under eight minutes left in regulation. Then Rex Moe scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal with 50 seconds left on an assist from Alessio Luciani.
The Thunder out shot the Bulldogs 34-31. Shane Brancato made 28 saves in goal for Trine. Adrian is 4-1, 3-0.
Brandon Krumpschmid scored late in the second period for the Thunder on assists from Welsch and Trazzera.
Trine women’s game postponed
ANGOLA — Due to mechanical issues with the ice, Friday’s scheduled women’s game between Trine and Adrian College was postponed until Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
The men’s team is still currently scheduled to host Adrian tonight at 7 p.m.
Middle School Basketball CN 8th graders, EN 7th win
The eighth grade Central Noble Cougars defeated the East Noble Knights in a Noble County rivalry game Thursday night. The Cougars led throughout, leading 19-8 at halftime and 33-15 after the 3rd quarter.
Central Noble (2-1) was led by Simeon Gard with 13 points and eight rebounds. Nick Freeman finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Other contributors for the Cougars were: Trey Shisler (Seven points, three assists), Kyle Knafel (Three points, three steals, two assists), Keegan Knight (Seven rebounds, four steals) and Tyler Broom scored (Seven rebounds, three steals).
In the seventh grade game, East Noble took advantage of a 10-5 third quarter to hold on to a 32-30 victory over the Cougars.
Central Noble was led in scoring by Alex Scott with 26 points. Gage Cook had three points and Eli Antunez scored a point.
Both Central Noble teams are back in action today when they host the CN Invitational. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 a.m.
