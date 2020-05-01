WATERLOO — Easton Rhodes always started things off for DeKalb baseball.
The Baron senior was the leadoff hitter for the last couple of seasons and would have been at the top of the lineup this season.
After a successful junior year, Rhodes had big plans for the 2020 baseball season that was canceled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“It was hard on me, because I was looking forward to the baseball season because it’s my favorite sport of all,” Rhodes said. “We were looking pretty good only losing three seniors last year, going 19-7. We were looking to get back to the sectional championship against Carroll and seeing if we could get our shot a redemption on them.”
Personally, Rhodes wanted to break the school record for hits in a single season. He led DeKalb with 46 hits last season with a batting average of .430, 23 runs batted in and an on-base percentage of .483.
Rhodes was a first-team All-Northeast 8 Conference selection last season and on the KPC Media Group All-Area baseball team.
In his career, he was a .385 hitter with 75 hits.
“I’m going to miss all of the players on our team that I’ve built relationships with the past three years, and coach (Tim) Murdock and how he always believed in us, no matter what was going on. He was always positive and let us do what we wanted to do to get back in the game. That’s how we kept on winning,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes fell in love with the game of baseball earlier on in his life. He was practically born into it.
“I’ve been around it my whole life. Right around when I was born, dad (Chris) was coaching, so I’ve always been around it. This is my pastime, and whenever it’s on, there’s always a game on in the house, or we’re playing the backyard,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes plans on attending Xavier University next year and is going to try to walk on the baseball team.
He said he was in contact with the Musketeer program last season and has known all along that Xavier was his school of choice.
Rhodes plans on staying around the Cincinnati area after graduation. He plans on studying sports management with the dream to work for the Cincinnati Reds organization, which is his favorite Major League Baseball team.
