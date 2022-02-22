ANGOLA — It didn’t take long for the Trine University men’s basketball team to put its stamp on Tuesday night’s MIAA Tournament opener at the MTI Center.
The Thunder took control of the contest midway through the first half and cruised to a 92-63 win over the Bulldogs.
It was the second time in four days the two teams met on the hardwood: Trine was an 82-65 winner over Adrian on the road Saturday.
The Bulldogs (5-21) scored the first bucket of the night for a 2-0 lead – their only advantage of the night. Trine (18-8) responded with a 9-0 run and surged out to a 51-35 halftime advantage.
The Thunder led by as many as 34 points in the second half as they cruised to the win.
Trine coach Brooks Miller said being able to move the ball inside was key.
“We can only have one of our bigs on the floor at a time,” Miller said.
But the Trine trio of 6-foot-7 Mitchell Geller, 6-8 Emmanuel Megnanglo and 6-6 Brent Cox did a great job of sharing the inside scoring a four-guard lineup still occasionally needs, Miller said.
Geller had 14 points; Megnanglo added eight and Cox chipped in with seven to make a total of 29 points for the Thunder’s inside platoon.
Senior guard Nick Bowman had 17 to lead the way for Trine. His night left him seven points shy of 1,000 for his career.
Bowman will have an excellent chance of crossing that milestone Friday night in the MIAA semifinals. “It’s a big deal, especially coming from where I was my first two years,” Bowman said. “I’ve put in the work in the gym, and with my teammates’ support, I’ve become a better player.”
But he’s more focused on the rest of the MIAA tournament.
“We really want to win two more games this weekend,” Bowman said.
Connor Jones added 13 points and Bryce Williams chipped in with 12 to round out a quartet of Thunder in double figures.
Adrian was led by De’Ovion Prince with 12 points. Phariz Watkins added 11.
Jalen Paul, a Churubusco product and graduate guard for the Bulldogs, had six points in his final collegiate action.
First-year Adrian coach Tim Kaiser said inconsistency plagued his team.
“Trine moved the ball around well, and they executed a lot better than they did at our place last Saturday (afternoon),” Kaiser said. “We made a lot of mistakes, and when we made mistakes, they made plays.”
Adrian had 18 turnovers to 15 for Trine.
The Thunder will move on to semifinal action Friday night at Calvin against the No. 2 seeded Knights. Calvin was a 91-70 winner over No. 7 Alma Tuesday night.
The Thunder are 0-2 against the Knights in 2021-22. Miller said the game plan will be a simple one. “We’re just going to go up there and play our best game,” Miller said. “It should be a fun game to be a part of.”
In other MIAA first-round action Tuesday night, it was Hope 80, Kalamazoo 58 and Albion 92, Olivet 69.
Hope and Albion will meet in the other semifinal contest Friday night.
