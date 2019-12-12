Varsity Boys Basketball
Eastside gets first victory in overtime
BUTLER — Eastside's boys basketball team was a 49-47 overtime winner against Bellmont at Butler Tuesday.
The Blazers improved to 1-2 with the win.
The game was tied at 45 at the end of regulation. Logan Fry hit a three-pointer and Gabe Trevino made 1-of-2 free throws for Eastside.
Trevino and Owen Willard led the Blazers with 15 points each and Fry finished with 10.
Kade Fuelling led Bellmont (3-2) with 17 points. The Braves were 2-of-5 at the free throw line in the extra session and 5-of-14 for the game.
The win gives Eastside coach Ryan Abbott 92 career victories, breaking a tie with Scott Hudson for the most by a Blazer basketball coach.
