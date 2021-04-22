GARRETT — Angola’s softball team took an early 2-0 lead, but used a nine-run sixth inning to finally put away Garrett 11-0 at Denny Feagler Field Thursday.
Angola got two hits each from Eleanore Knauer and Alyssa Kyle. Vanessa Brandt-Cook drove in two runs for the Hornets, while Harper Henney and Ellana Rowe knocked in one run each.
Knauer pitched the first four innings for Angola, striking out six. Brandt-Cook had two strikeouts.
Garrett finished with three hits, two by Sheri Boucher.
The Railroaders host Fairfield in a makeup game today. Angola hosts Bishop Dwenger in a doubleheader Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.