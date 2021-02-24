WATERLOO — DeKalb and Lakeland took turns making runs in Wednesday’s boys basketball battle.
Then, they got stuck on one score.
The Barons held a three-point lead for more than a three-minute span of the fourth quarter. The players who scored the most points all night decided, with Lakeland’s Brayden Bontrager converting a three-point play to bring his team within two, and DeKalb’s Cole Richmond calmly sinking four straight free throws to preserve a 60-54 victory.
Richmond finished with 28 points, including six threes, in the final game on his home court, while Bontrager, a threat inside or out, scored 23 for the Lakers.
Mason Douglas, who added 11 for Lakeland, scored to cut DeKalb’s lead to 54-52 with 4 1/2 minutes left. That’s where it stayed for a while.
The Lakers (9-12) had six possessions (two as the result of offensive rebounds) and two three-point attempts, but couldn’t come closer, even though DeKalb (9-10) missed all three of its one-and-ones to leave the door open.
Finally, Brantley Hickman found Connor Penrod down low, who scored the last of his 13 points for a 56-51 lead with 1:24 left. Bontrager’s three-point play cut it two with 42.2 seconds left.
Richmond sank two free throws to put the lead at four, and after Lakeland failed on a one-and-one, dropped in two more.
Baron coach Rod Cone called a timeout in the finals seconds to let Richmond and fellow seniors Jacob Myers, Nolan Nack and Trestan Kern have a curtain call.
DeKalb hit 45% (9-of-20) from three, with four coming in the first quarter which ended with the Barons up 22-11.
Lakeland stormed back with an 8-0 run and got within a point twice in the second quarter. Richmond’s three, with Bontrager draped across him in front of the Laker bench, came just before the buzzer and had the hosts up 32-26 at the break. Richmond hit another trey as the second half opened, completing an 8-0 run for the Barons and giving them a nine-point lead.
The Lakers came back with an 8-3 surge, capped by a three-point play by Bontrager off his own miss, and cut the game to two. The Barons again ended the quarter on a three by Jackson Barth and led 43-38 going into the fourth.
DeKalb won the junior varsity game 37-32 behind 17 points from Caden Pettis and six from Bryce Dobson. Christian Troyer scored 10, and Deion Marshall and Tommy Curtis both added six for the Lakers.
