Boys Prep Golf
Lakers wins home invite
LAGRANGE — Lakeland won its own invitational on Saturday, shooting 320 at Heron Creek and shooting 13 shots better than second-place Goshen.
Concord was third with 342, followed by Westview (354), Angola (363), Garrett (391), Elkhart Christian (397), Prairie Heights (408), West Noble (416) and Eastside (434). Churubusco did not have enough golfers to have a team score.
The Lakers had three of the top five individual scores, led by sophomore Tommy Curtis’ 75. Curtis was third overall, followed by teammates Nate Keil with 77 and Ben Keil in fifth with 78.
Carson Aldrich shot 90 for Lakeland and Carter Loveall had 108.
Other area top 10 individuals were Charger Brayden Bohde in eighth with 82. Warrior Logan Schwartz and Hornet Caleb Price both shot 83.
Carl Miller and Wade Springer had 86s for Westview.
Gage Hankey shot 91 and AJ Hersel had 93 for Angola.
Colton Weimer had 92 and Noah Dapp had 98 for Garrett.
Brayden Levitz led the Panthers with 93, and Cameron Sailor had 103.
Brockton Miller had 97 for West Noble. Kyle Yoder and Lucian Brunggner had 99s for the Blazers. Three guys played for Churubusco, led by Tyler Miller’s 97.
Fremont 7th at South Adams Invite
GENEVA — Fremont was seventh out of 12 teams in the South Adams Invitational Saturday, shooting 387 at Wabash Valley Golf Course.
Lukas Berlew placed eighth overall with an 85 to lead the Eagles. He fired 39 on the front nine.
Fremont also had 96 from Josh Sherbondy, 102 from Jake Allman and 104 from Luke Campbell.
Prep Girls TennisDwenger defeats DeKalbFORT WAYNE — Bishop Dwenger took a 5-0 victory from DeKalb Friday.
The Saints won all matches in straight sets.
Bishop Dwenger also won the junior varsity match 4-0, winning both singles and both doubles matches.
Bishop Dwenger 5, DeKalb 0
Singles: 1. Ciocca (BD) def. Cruz 6-3, 6-2. 2. Wright (BD) def. Burton 7-6 (7-2), 6-0. 3. Rodenbeck (BD) def. Blythe 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1.Veraco-Gonzales (BD) def. Brunson-Hickman 6-3, 6-0. 2. Lashune-Reidy (BD) def. Pepple-Dick 6-0, 6-1.
Westview prevails
CHURUBUSCO — Westview defeated Churubusco 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Friday. Westview is 3-1, 2-0 in the NECC.
The Warriors also won the junior varsity dual 2-0 with singles wins for Ava Brown and Skye Stump.
Westview 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Madison Ramsey 6-0, 6-0. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Kendall Stuckey 6-1, 6-0. 3. Nicole Miller (WV) def. Eva Refeld 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark (WV) def. Addy Winget-Miriam Kline 6-0, 6-1. 2. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller (WV) def. Mallory Johnson-Jaylon Skinner 6-0, 6-3.
Falcons top Lakers
BENTON — Lakeland lost to Fairfield 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Friday. The Falcons won both junior varsity matches.
Fairfield 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: Addison Mast (FF) def. Elizabeth Jennings 6-0, 6-0. 2. Faith Bontrager (FF) def. Lilly Schackow 6-1, 6-1. 3. Elyse Yoder (FF) def. Brooklynn Olinger 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Paige Simmons-Krystal Yoder (FF) def. Laura Eicher-Jeyda Brim 6-1, 6-0. 2. Ella Brannenan-Abby Gull (FF) def. Megan Newsome-Lydia Trost 6-0, 6-0.
Prep Baseball/Softball Fremont baseball gains split over Woodlan
FREMONT — Fremont’s baseball team defeated Woodlan 12-2 in five innings Friday night to gain a doubleheader split. The Warriors won game one 4-1.
In game two, the Eagles scored in every inning. Jacob Wagner had three hits and two runs batted in his season debut for Fremont. Kameron Colclasure added two hits and two RBIs.
Ethan Bock started pitching for FHS and had four strikeouts in four innings in getting the win.
LPC teams in action
Lakewood Park’s baseball team won its third game of the season on Saturday, outscoring Hicksville, Ohio, on the road 13-10.
The Panther softball team lost at South Adams 10-0.
High Schools
PH looking for basketball coaches
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School needs the following basketball coaches: a boys varsity assistant coach and junior varsity coaches for both the boys and the girls.
Persons interested in those positions need to send a completed application, a letter of interest and a resume with references by mail to Mr. Brent Byler, Athletic Director, Prairie Heights High School, 0245 S. 1150 E., LaGrange, IN 46761. Byler can also be reached by phone at 351-2139.
The coaching application form can be found in a PDF file online at www.ph.k12.in.us/employment.
College Hockey
30 Trine players make NCHA All-Academic teamsDULUTH, Minn. — 30 Trine University players were selected to their respective Northern Collegiate Hockey Association All-Academic teams.
The teams were announced on Thursday. Fifteen men and 15 women were selected from Trine.
Five men and four women for the Thunder earned NCHA All-Academic honors for the maximum third time in their collegiate careers. Players need to be sophomores to be considered for the all-academic honor. Trine men picked for the third time were seniors Aaron Brickman, Max DiCicco, Ben Lau, Blake Robertson and Corey Robertson. Trine women’s players honored for the third straight year were seniors Kailey Cameron, Sierra Westner, Jade Pandres and Kirsten Vandenheuvel.
Five Thunder women were second-time all-academic selections in senior Autumn Burgo and juniors Kat Burke, Devin Dzumaryk, Natasha Strbiak and Brandi Wilson. First-time selections were senior Emily Moore, junior Emily Nettesheim and sophomores Grace Canty, Gabrielle Hicks, Sara Marino and Makena Thompson.
Trine men making the NCHA All-Academic team for the second time were juniors Brandon Krumpschmid and Hunter Payment. First-time selections were senior Chris Garrity, juniors Jared Domin and Garrett Hallford, and sophomores Brad Jenion, Justin Meers, Brendan Prappas, Brett Tierney and Zach VanCompernolle.
