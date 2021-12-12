WATERLOO — DeKalb was a 54-46 winner over Fremont in boys basketball Saturday night.
DeKalb (3-2) shared the wealth in its third straight win as Bryce Dobson led four scorers in double figures with 13 points. Alex Leslie and Connor Penrod each had 11 and Jackson Barth scored 10.
Logan Brace scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead Fremont (3-1) and also grabbed a game-best 14 rebounds.
DeKalb led just 40-38 going into the fourth quarter. The Barons were up 33-29 at the half.
The Barons shot 53% for the night (18-of-34) while the Eagles hit 43% (17-of-40). They cooled off after a hot first half when they hit 11-of-18 (61%).
The Barons also got three assists each from Donnie Wiley and Jackson Barth. Ethan Bock made seven assists for the Eagles and Corbin Beeman had three. Brace made four steals.
DeKalb had 17 turnovers which Fremont turned into 15 points. Fremont had 16 turnovers which the Barons converted into 21 points.
DeKalb will travel to Bishop Dwenger on Tuesday.
Fremont will next play at Angola on Saturday.
