Both swim teams at Angola High School had seasons not seen in this area in a long time.
Both the Hornet boys and girls had undefeated dual meet seasons at 12-0. It was the third straight regular season the girls did not lose a dual meet.
Angola’s boys also won both of their multi-team invitationals, the Wawasee Invitational on Dec. 12 and joining forces with the girls to win the Goshen Relays, which was broken up over two Saturdays, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.
The success carried over into one of the toughest sectionals in the state, and that sectional for both genders is now in the relatively new Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center.
Both Hornet teams finished sixth. The Angola girls had 155 points and their 400-yard freestyle relay team set school records in both the trials on Feb. 4 and in the championship final on Feb. 6.
The boys had a bunch of top six times in the trials on Feb. 18 and went on to set new school records seven times during the sectional, five in the trials and two in the finals on Feb. 20. They ended up with 213 points, the best output in a sectional in program history. Coach Brian Miller was named the 2021 Elkhart Boys Swimming & Diving Sectional Coach of the Year.
Playing a big part of that success was Brian’s son Marcus Miller, the 2021 KPC Media Group Prep of the Year for boys and girls swimming.
At the Elkhart Sectional, Marcus Miller finished fifth in the 200 freestyle at 1 minute, 50.94 seconds and eighth in the 500 freestyle in 5:12.43. He holds the school record in both of those events.
Miller set new records in the 500 freestyle on three different occasions this past season. The mark now stands at 5:01.01 and was set during the sectional trials.
Miller’s 200 free record of 1:49.81 was also set at the sectional trials.
Miller was also part of the 400 freestyle relay that placed fifth in the sectional final on Feb. 20 in a school-record time of 3:27.63. That team included three All-Area teammates in Jacob Pontorno, Zacchaeus Creager and Ethan Sanders.
Miller won all 26 individual events he took part in during dual meets and shared the boys’ team lead in points with Sanders. Miller also finished third in both the 200 and 500 freestyle races at the Wawasee Invitational.
Here is the rest of the 19th annual KPC Media Group All-Area Swimming & Diving Team.
ANGOLA
Ethan Sanders, Fr.
Sanders was sixth in the 100 backstroke sectional final in 57.19 seconds after setting the school record at 57.01 seconds during the sectional trials.
Sanders was also 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:10.85) at the sectional was part of Angola’s 400 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams that set school records.
Jacob Pontorno, Jr.
Pontorno was very competitive all season long and placed sixth in the 50 freestyle (23.34 seconds) and eighth in the 100 freestyle (52.95 seconds) at the sectional. He was also a part of the record-setting 400 freestyle relay team.
Zacchaeus Creager, Sr.
Creager swam on all three relays for the Hornets, including the 400 free and 200 medley teams that set school records, and also finished 5th in the sectional in the 50 freestyle at 23.15 seconds.
The 200 medley relay team swam the record time of 1:44.66 in the sectional final and placed sixth. The previous record was 1:46.48 set in the sectional trials two days before.
Alex Kincannon, Sr.
Kincannon moved in to Angola prior to this school year and was highly impactful for the swim team like he was for the cross country team last fall. He was on that record-setting 200 medley relay team.
Kincannon was also eighth in the 100 butterfly (59.55 seconds) and ninth in the 100 backstroke (58.90 seconds) at sectional.
Ethan Bussema, Jr.
Bussema set a school record in the 100 breaststroke in the sectional trials at 1:04.73, then finished seventh in the sectional final at 1:04.84. He was also 12th in the sectional in the 200 IM (2:16.06).
Bussema never lost a breaststroke race in dual meets this past season. He was also on Angola’s record-setting 200 medley relay team.
Frances Krebs, Fr.
At the sectional, Krebs was seventh in the 100 freestyle (56.73 seconds), eighth in the 50 free (26.03 seconds), and was part of the 400 freestyle relay team that set the school record of 4:01.45 in the championship final to place fifth.
Maddie Toigo, Sr.
Toigo shared the team lead in points with Krebs and a very strong swimmer for the Hornets for all four years. She was seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:05.56), eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:06.28) and was on Angola’s record-setting 400 free relay team in the sectional.
McKenna Powers, So.
Powers was third on the Hornet girls in points earned and was 22-4 in individual events in dual meets. She was 10th in the 500 freestyle (5:59.24) and 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.41) in the sectional. She was fourth in the breaststroke at the Wawasee Invitational.
Yuwadee Sungkakham, Sr.
Also known in Angola as Ice Barry, Sungkakham was on all three relays and placed 12th in the 50 free (27.03 seconds) at the sectional. The Hornets were sixth in both the 200 free and 200 medley relays.
Hannah Conley, Sr.
Conley was 14th in the 500 freestyle (6:11.76), 16th in the 200 IM (2:38.42), and was part of the Hornets’ record-setting 400 free relay team in the sectional. She was also part of coach Brian Miller’s first Angola girls golf team last fall.
EAST NOBLE
Owen Fleck, Jr.
Fleck went to a place not many area divers have been over the years, a regional meet.
Fleck was fourth in the Elkhart Sectional with 329.2 points, and was 18th in the Valparaiso Regional on Feb. 23 with 203.3. The four finishers in the sectional for diving qualify for the regional, and Fleck was four-tenths of a point ahead of the fifth-place diver at the Elkhart Sectional.
Fleck was also the Northeast 8 Conference diving champion, scoring 333.75 points.
Kyler Corbin, Sr.
Corbin was fourth in both the 100 freestyle (50.47 seconds) and 50 freestyle (23.11 seconds) at the sectional. He was also the NE8 runner-up in both of those events.
Paige Anderson, Jr.
Anderson was 11th in the 500 freestyle (6:01.52) and 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.47) in the sectional. She also received All-NE8 Second Team honors.
DEKALB
Jala Collins, Sr.
This First Team All-NE8 girl won the conference championship in the breaststroke. She was eighth in the breaststroke (1:13.78) and 11th in the 200 IM at the sectional (2:31.99).
Mallory Jarrett, Sr.
Jarrett was second in the 500 freestyle (6:08.76) and third in the 200 IM in the NE8 meet to receive First Team all-conference honors. She was 12th in the 500 free (6:05.34) and 12th in the 200 IM (2:32.66) at the sectional.
Adeline Gillespie, Sr.
Gillespie was the NE8 runner-up in the 50 freestyle in 27.51 seconds and made the all-conference Second Team. She was 12th in the 100 free (59.68 seconds) and 14th in the 50 free (27.64 seconds) at the sectional.
EASTSIDE
Madison Rohm, So.
Rohm was one of three girls to swim for the Blazers this past season and swam in two consolation finals in the sectional on Feb. 6. She was 12th in the 200 freestyle (2:16.62) and 13th in the 100 freestyle (1:00.80).
The honorable mentions to this all-area team are East Noble’s Owen Chambers and Lily Meyer and DeKalb’s Jack Mahoney.
