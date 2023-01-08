NEW HAVEN — With the calendar turning to January, crunch time is on the horizon for area prep wrestling teams. The push to the postseason begins next week with conference tournaments, then sectionals will kick off the four-week sprint that culminates at the IHSAA State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
But there are a few more dual meets and invitationals on the schedule before then, and one of those took place last Saturday with the Bill Kerbel Invitational at New Haven High School.
Fifteen area teams gathered at New Haven, and DeKalb finished third in the team standings with 173 points. Eastside was ninth with 93.5.
Homestead won the meet with 234 points. Carroll was second with 193.
Dekalb and Eastside each brought home three individual titles.
DeKalb’s championships started at 113 pounds with sophomore Drew Waldon, who went 4-0 on the day – including a first-round forfeit – to improve to 26-1.
Waldon defeated Carroll’s Ben Velasquez in the quarterfinals with a pin in 5 minutes, 54 seconds. He dispatched Bishop Dwenger’s Simon Cornewall with a 10-0 major decision in the semifinals and pinned New Haven’s Karrington Cooper in 5:24 in the finals.
There wasn’t much mystery to Waldon’s big day, the Baron grappler said.
“I just stuck to the basics,” Waldon said.
A crab ride finishing in a half nelson helped Waldon earn both of his pins.
Waldon said he’s feeling pretty good about where he is as the push to the postseason arrives. He wants to win the semi-state tournament at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne – which would punch him a ticket to Indy.
DeKalb also got individual titles from Braxton Miller at 145 pounds and James Hartleroad at 285.
Miller went a perfect 4-0 on the day also, doing it the hard way by wrestling all four of his matches. He started the day with a pin of Eastside’s James Greutman in 2:00 and pinned Bishop Dwenger’s Luke Harber in the quarterfinals in 3:49. Miller dispatched Homestead’s Carson Godinez in the semifinals with a 13-3 major decision and won the title with an 11-2 major decision over New Haven’s Aiden Elkins.
At 285, Hartleroad received a first-round forfeit. He pinned Homestead’s Collin Grayless in the quarterfinals in 2:00. In the semifinals, Hartleroad pinned Penn’s Brody Brown in 5:21. He wrapped up the title in the finals with a pin over Carroll’s Aiden Hunley in 3:13.
Hartleroad, a freshman, improved to 20-7.
Eastside, meanwhile, got its individual championships from Linkin Carter at 120 pounds and from Briar Munsey at 138. Ethan Fike was runner-up at 126.
Carter went 4-0 on the day. He took a forfeit in the first round, then earned a 5-0 decision over DeKalb’s Mason Chase in the quarterfinals. In the finals, Carter won a 3-1 decision over New Haven’s Timmy Rocha.
Munsey received a first-round bye. He defeated DeKalb’s William Armey by pin in 1:18 in the quarterfinals, then beat Homestead’s Jake Heisler by pin in 3:53 in the semis. He pinned Bishop Dwenger’s Thomas Szczepanski in the title match by pin in 5:01.
Munsey, a senior, improved to 29-8.
Fike pinned Woodlan’s Preston Munster in the opening round in 1:08. He earned an 8-0 major decision over Brady Hamilton of Coldwater (Mich.) in the quarterfinals and dispatched New Haven’s Brayden Clausen in the semis via technical fall (18-2) before falling to Union City’s Bradin Daniels 3-0 in the championship match.
Fike, a freshman, is now 27-10.
The Blazers brought just six wrestlers, but made the most of the points, according to head coach Doug Smoker.
“We’re happy with the kids who wrestled today,” Smoker said. “I like where we’re at.”
