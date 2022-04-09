Angola
Coach: Pete Henderson
Henderson replaces Dave Moyer, who coached the Hornets since 2014. Henderson has coached youth softball in Angola as well as travel softball teams. His daughter Lauren was an Indiana All-Star in softball in 2015 and will be one of his assistant coaches this spring.
Angola will look to grow with Pete Henderson after going 9-18 last season.
“We’ll be figuring each other out,” Henderson said. “I’m real excited. It seems like a great group of kids. Our seniors have done an excellent job.
“I’m a little more old school. We’ll put the ball in play and we’ll look to get our walks up.”
Senior shortstop Harper Henney returns after earning KPC Media Group All-Area honors. She also made the All-NECC team after batting .402, reaching base at a .466 clip, scoring 24 runs and stealing 10 bases.
Both of Angola’s top pitchers from a year ago are also back in Eleanore Knauer and Alyssa Kyle.
Seniors Hailey Weisenauer and Ellana Rowe will also be key leaders for the Hornets.
Central Noble
Coach: David Pearson
The Cougars have a new coach, and he’ll have replace quite a few key pieces after graduating six starters from last year’s team.
Returning for Central Noble are Libby Goldey, Ashleigh Gray, Abby Hile and Kelsey Egolf. Hile is the team’s leading returning hitter. She hit .441 in 35 plate appearances with 12 RBIs, two doubles and two triples. Goldey had a batting average of .370 with two home runs, five doubles and 10 RBIs.
Both Hile and Goldey each have experience in the circle and will led the Cougar pitching staff.
The newcomers are Avery Deter, Kennedy Vice, Kierra Bolen, Kensy Kimmel and Kyleigh Egolf.
Churubusco
Coach: Phil Nicolet
The Eagles will be very young this season, but it’s a group that coach Nicolet is excited about.
Churubusco has eight freshmen on the varsity roster, along with two seniors and three juniors.
Jayden McNutt and KK McCain lead the senior class. Junior Ashley Erwin is the team’s leading returning hitter after she batted .468 last season with two triples and six doubles.
The freshman class is made up of Grace Lawson, Emma Schott, Grace Schott, Jaylyn Shively, Brieann Hosted, Emma Walters, Lauren Stroder and Kendall Williams.
DeKalb
Coach: Jody Betley
New coach Jody Betley will try to start fresh with the Barons, who won just two games last season.
“The Barons will focus on defense and aggressiveness on offense to make huge improvements,” Betley said.
Seniors Jayla Brown, Brenna Spangler and Laci Munger are among the top returnees along with juniors Lillie Cserep, Katie Waters, Biz Martin and Delaney Cox. Waters missed last season with an injury.
Among the leading newcomers are freshmen Ashley Cox, Paige Storck, Rylee Moore and Kayla Leins.
Sophomores Amara Anglin and Kenzie Zent will add pitching depth.
The Barons are starting with “new coaches, a new attitude and high expectations for a more successful season,” Betley said.
East Noble
Coach: Jessica Hull
The Knights graduated a lot of power from their lineup from last season. During their 15-11 season, they hit 31 home runs, scored 215 runs and batted .383 as a team.
They return four key starters from last season. Elliot Rouch started at shortstop last season and hit .438 with 13 doubles, 26 runs batted in and 25 runs scored.
All three East Noble pitchers are back, led by Cady Smith, who went 9-4 with 77 strikeouts in the circle. Sadie Helmkamp and Kylie Anderson also return and are expected to take a step in the right direction this season.
Bailea Bortner, Jalyn Thompson and Emma Prater are the key newcomers for the Knights. Bortner is going to be a key piece in the middle of the infield, and Thompson will be an important outfielder. Prater is returning from injury.
East Noble hopes to be a quicker team offensively this season and have added a couple of new teams on its schedule, Northridge, Eastside and South Bend Clay, to help make a postseason push.
Eastside
Coach: Brennen Kitchen
Kitchen takes over and has lots of experienced players returning from last season’s 21-6 team that tied for third in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Four returning pitchers registered at least three wins apiece last season: senior Cadence Gardner, junior Natalie Lower, sophomore Moyra McAtee and senior Josie Richman. Sophomore Alyssa Kaufman, who pitched on Eastside’s reserve team last season, could also get varsity innings.
The Blazers have many returning faces from last season’s team, but Kitchen said several players found success at the reserve level and will push others for playing time.
Among the returning players are sophomore Jayci Kitchen (.538 average, 50 hits, 41 runs, 30 runs batted in, 29 stolen bases), junior Grace McClain (.458, 38 hits, 15 doubles, 28 RBIs), senior Faith McClain (.467, 42 hits, 38 runs scored, 26 RBIs, nine doubles), senior Mataya Bireley (.464, 39 hits, 28 RBIs, 31 runs), senior Skyelar Kessler (.359, 37 hits, 37 runs, 23 RBIs, 19 steals), junior Grace Kreischer (.354, 28 hits, 22 RBIs), senior Brooke Pittman (.368, 28 hits, 20 runs) and senior McKenna Hoffelder (.364, 24 hits).
Kaufman, sophomore Timmery Hunter, Victoria Roose and Kennedy Smyth and junior Kaylee Kaufman are all ready to make a push for varsity playing time.
Fremont
Coach: Scott Glendening
The three-time defending Class 1A sectional champions will be looking for a 4-peat with a roster evenly balanced between youth and experience.
The Eagles, after finishing last season 11-21, return Jada Rhonehouse, Jenny Martin, Kate Gannon, Sydney Hinchliffe, Khloe Glendening, Lissette Lopez and Alexis Book.
Incoming freshmen are Lexi Stevens, Rylee Goetz, Sammy Meyers, Claire Foulk and Addy Parr. Foulk and Parr will also be competing in track this spring.
“Our pitching staff is deeper this year and our overall skill level and softball knowledge is better than last year,” Scott Glendening said. “We have multiple girls that can play two or three positions. With the returners and a strong freshman class, we look to improve our overall win total and repeat as sectional champions.”
Garrett
Coach: Julie DePew
DePew returns and is excited about the prospects for the 2022 season.
“We have a great bunch of kids who have been working really hard,” she said. “They show up ready to work and challenge each other while at the same time making it fun and competitive.”
Garrett graduated three seniors — Hallie McCoy, Sherry Boucher and Sarah Cooper. This year’s team likewise has three seniors — Kaitlyn Bergman, Halle Hathaway and Marissa Green.
“Most of last year’s starters are returning with an important year of experience under their belts, and they all understand what it’s going to take to improve upon last season,” DePew said.
The team will focus on playing with more confidence, energy and enthusiasm.
Hamilton
Coach: Megan Books
Hamilton has worked hard to improve since an 0-6 season a year ago.
“While our record doesn’t show for much, the girls improved tremendously,” Books said. “Krysta Mullin started last year never stepping on a softball field before, and hitting a double and making a great catch in her first game.”
Mullin is one of the veteran players the Marines will be counting on along with Ryleegh Freed, Maddi Dager, Delaney Stuckey and Layla Szeman.
Newcomers Abbi Dager and Taryn Kintz are expected to contribute.
The Marines lost Autumn Graber and Jersey Ramos to graduation. Graber is back as an assistant coach.
“Hamilton may be a small school, but we work hard and we are a family,” Books said. “We work together and always show pride.”
Lakeland
Coach: Katie Bowman
The Lakers have big shoes to fill after the graduation of star Keirstin Roose.
They have plenty of returning players who gained experience during the 2021 season.
Kaitlyn Keck is the team’s top returning hitter after batting .500 with six home runs and 24 RBIs. Luci Cook and Breanna Lovelace also hit above .300 last season, and Lovelace had three homers.
Keck and Cassidi Parham both return in the circle for the Lakers. Parham led the team with 70 strikeouts.
Also returning are Jayden Moore, Kasey Priestley and Abbie McNamara.
Juniors Faith Riehl and Kendyl Arroyo are both recovering from injuries and hope to have an impact at some point this season.
Key new faces this season are Takya Wallace, Arianna Bustos and Reahgan Adams.
Lakewood Park
Coach: Chris Mosely
The Panthers will build around a nucleus of proven performers as they try to improve on their total of eight wins a year ago.
Seventh-year coach Chris Mosely, an assistant coach during the Panthers’ championship years, welcomes back senior shortstop Megan Knox, a two-time KPC Media Group All-Area choice. Sophomore Grace Merkel also was All-Area last year after belting seven home runs.
The other returning letterwinners include juniors Presleigh Burkhart and Ava West, and sophomores Livia Lindblom, Miranda Motz and Mallory Schrader.
Newcomers looking to help out include juniors Sabrina Kaufman and Aubree Page, and sophomores Jade Carnahan and Karly Miller.
West Noble
Coach: Kylie Warble
The Chargers enter the 2022 season with a new coach and some returning experience to build upwards with.
The top returners for West Noble are Jacelynn McDonald, Julia Vargas, Emily Thompson and Hailey Moser.
McDonald finished with a batting average of .414, a home run and 18 RBIs. Vargas hit .346 as a freshman with four triples and five doubles, and her classmate Thompson was a .302 hitter last season. Moser had 21 RBIs and three homers in 2021.
Filling out the rest of the roster are Maysie Clouse, Brianna Bowman, Alayna DeLong, Dana Ritchie, Riley Krider and Laci Roy.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Rocky DeLancey
After finishing 16-9 overall and 7-3 in the NECC a season ago, the Panthers are hoping for another strong finish in the conference race with the outlook of going deep into the postseason as they return 10 letterwinners.
Despite losing all-conference pitcher Kiana Allshouse to graduation, the Panthers return Trinity Pratt, who will take on a bigger role in the circle.
All-NECC and All-Area honorees Kalli Aaron (.488 batting average) and Lillie Booher (.453). Chloe Riehl (.418) and Savana Phares (.289) also return. Aaron, Booher, and Riehl combined for 15 home runs last year while Phares recorded six doubles.
“We have a very strong batting order from top to bottom,” DeLancey said. “We had 18 home runs last season and all of the power hitters are returning, and our pitching staff is a nice blend of right- and left-handed pitchers with a good balance of speed and movement.”
Rounding out the starting lineup for the Panthers will be Madison DeLancey, Shyanne Duncan and Adilyn Smith.
Westview
Coach: Jeremy Williams
The Warriors have been knocking on the door to their first sectional title in school history the last few seasons. They hope to finally blow that door open with a few impact returning players meshing with some younger players.
Westview returns Alexys Antal, the top pitcher in the area last season. She was 15-4 in the circle with a 1.30 earned run average and 275 strikeouts, which was third in the state. At the plate, she hit .481 with a .581 on-base percentage and 27 steals. She was a First Team All-State selection.
Bri Caldwell made Second Team All-State as a sophomore after she set a Westview record with 10 home runs during the 2021 season. She hit for a .406 average with 33 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .942.
Also returning are Savana Strater, Sara Lapp and Hope Bortner. Strater finished with 22 hits and 10 RBIs last season.
Other Warriors expected to make an impact are Ella Williams, Ava Williams, Morgan Rich, SaraBeth Drew and Karlie Schrock.
