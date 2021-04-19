GREENCASTLE — Trine University’s men’s track and field team won the DePauw Invitational on Saturday. The Thunder women placed third.
The Trine men won with 199. Wabash was second with 167, and Rose-Hulman was third with 147.5.
The Thunder women were third with 150, just behind the 151.5 from second-place Rose-Hulman. The host Tigers won with 190.5 points.
In the men’s meet, Trine swept the top three spots in the 100-meter dash. Sophomore William Thonn won in a time of 10.99 seconds. Sophomore Ben Williams officially posted the same time of 10.99 seconds, but finished second by judges’ decision. Senior Jacob Root was third in 11.03 seconds.
Williams and Root finished back-to-back in the 200. Williams won in 21.93 seconds and Root was the runner-up in a time of 22.05 seconds.
Sophomore Jake Gladieux took both hurdles events, finishing the 110 highs in 14.67 seconds and the 400 intermediates in a meet record time of 53.54 seconds. Greysen Spohn was third in the 110 hurdles in 15.33 seconds.
The Thunder team of junior Josh Davis, Thonn, Root and Williams won the 4-by-100 relay in 42.43 seconds.
Garrett sophomore Connor Kissinger finished third in the 400 dash in 52.75 seconds, and sophomore Aiden Lapp placed third in the 800 in 1:59.69.
Trine had three field event winners. Spohn had a winning mark in the high jump at 6 feet, 0.75 inches. Junior Noah McClellan captured the triple jump at 40-10.25, and was first in the javelin with a toss of 137-2.
Nick DeSantis was third in the javelin at 129-3. Sophomore Travis Dowling was third in the shot put 43-4.25, and senior Nicholas Kane was third in the hammer throw with a distance of 144-1.
In the women’s meet, the Thunder shined in the field events with three event winners, including one multi-event winner in junior Valerie Obear.
Obear won both the shot put (36-0.75) and the hammer throw (171-3). She was also third in the discus with a throw of 112 feet.
Obear was named MIAA field athlete of the week.
The other event win was turned in by freshman Haley Livingston in the long jump following a leap of 16-10.75.
Kendallville sophomore Madelyn Summers was second in both the shot put and hammer throws. She threw the shot 35-7.75 and the hammer 132-11.
Sophomore Lia Vawter was the runner-up in the high jump after clearing the bar at 4-8.25. Pleasant Lake junior Autumn Presley was third in the pole vault at 9-10.
On the track, Trine had a pair of winners in freshman Kennedi Sternberg in the 100 dash in 12.54 seconds and junior Chloe Brittain in the 1,500 in 4:50.32.
Both Trine teams will take part in the Gina Relays at Hillsdale, Michigan, College from Thursday to Saturday. The first day of action will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Thunder athletes also active at Alma
On Friday, many Trine athletes took part on the Charles A. Gray Invitational at Alma College. The Thunder men were fourth with 78 points, and the women only scored 10 points.
All the scoring for the Trine women came from Kit Kirkpatrick, who was third in the long jump (4.72 meters) and fourth in the triple jump (9.21 meters).
The Thunder men were highlighted by victories from Kyran Pearson in the 400 dash in 50.02 seconds.
Trine had second-place finishes from East Noble graduate John-Matthew Spaw in the pole vault at 3.95 meters, Austin Smith in the steeplechase in 10:42.01, Ike Sheehan in the 400 hurdles in 1:01.35, and Alex Layman in the javelin at 38.34 meters.
Gavin Campbell was third in the 800 in 2:05.30, and Eirik Eggen was third in the triple jump in 11.32 meters.
Also for Trine, Prairie Heights graduate Clay Schenkel was sixth in the 200 in 24.13 seconds and seventh in the long jump at 5.49 meters.
