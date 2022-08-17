HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University’s football team was picked to finish third in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches poll, which was announced on Monday.
It was a close vote among the league coaches. Hope was first with 10 points, Albion was second with 11 and the Thunder were third with 12. The Flying Dutch received three first-place votes. The Britons and Trine each had two first-place votes. Coaches were not allowed to pick their own teams.
Albion and Hope shared the MIAA regular season title last season, and the Britons received the conference’s berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs. However, the Britons lost at home 58-23 to Wisconsin-La Crosse in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Thunder will host Albion and Hope around a bye week late in the season. The Britons will visit Angola on Oct. 22, and the Flying Dutch travels to Trine for a Nov. 5 contest.
Trine will have plenty of key players returning from last season’s 6-4 campaign, including 4-2 in the MIAA. That includes six All-MIAA selections in 2021, including First Teamers Kyle Naif at linebacker, Keysean Amison at free safety and Jamon Gibson at defensive end. Second Team picks were offensive lineman Jackson Linback, running back Xaine Kirby and defensive back Angel Sanchez.
Sanchez (28 total tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions in 2021) and Amison (77 total tackles, including 49 solos, and 7 pass breakups) are part of a talented Thunder secondary. Naif had 77 total tackles, including 9.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks, last season, while Gibson had 48 tackles, including 29 solos, 15 for loss and five sacks.
Kirby ran for 822 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Quarterback Alex Price is also back for senior season after passing for 1,653 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021 while only throwing four interceptions.
Trine will once again start its season on a Thursday night, but against a new opponent. The Thunder will host Anderson at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium on Sept. 1 for a 7 p.m. opening kickoff.
2022 MIAA Football Preseason Coaches Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
1. Hope (3) 10 points, 2. Albion (2) 11, 3. Trine (2) 12, 4. Olivet 21, 5. Adrian 26, 6. Alma 31, 7. Kalamazoo 36.
