Monday Night Ladies League

Garrett Country Club — June 15

Team Members Points

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 53

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 51

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 43

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 42

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 39

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 39

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 38

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 37

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 34

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 33

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 33

Kathy Pepple, Beth Gates 32

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 32

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 31

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 27

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 26

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — June 16

Team Members, Team Points

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, North Side

Body Shop 124

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 122

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 120

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 118

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 116

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 114

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 114

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 113

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich

South House 113

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom

Bottling & Packaging 110

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 106

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 105

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 104

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 103

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 100

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 87

Low scores — Brock Diederich 32, Phil DeJon 38, Howard Marchand 39, Dale Pfeiffer 40, Curt Kula 40.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — June 17

Team Members, Team Points

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 196

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 182

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside

Body Shop #2 174

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas

Funeral Home 173

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 166

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 166

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet.

Clinic #1 165

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet

Group/Colburn Customs 165

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 164

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb

Molded Plastics 163

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 161

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg, 160

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 158

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country

Club 155

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 148

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 137

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James

Golf Club 136

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 136

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside

Body Shop 135

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 126

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe

Insurance 124

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 120

Low scores — Bruce Schlosser 35, Don Leins 36, Sherm Lewis 37, Don Myers 37, Tom Blotkamp 37.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — June 19

Team Members Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 100

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 91

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 88

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 88

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 87

Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 86

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 85

Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 85

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 83

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 83

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 83

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 81

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 81

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 80

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 80

Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 79

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 78

Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 76

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 76

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 74

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 72

Al Pinketon, Ben Ellert 72

Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 70

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 70

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 67

Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 67

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 67

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 65

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 63

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 61

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 46

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 36

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — June 18

Team Members Points

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 207

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 196

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 196

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 190

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 189

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 186

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 182

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 177

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 176

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 175

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 174

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 172

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 172

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 170

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 167

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 164

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 163

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 160

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 148

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 147

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 141

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 132

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 127

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 126

Low scores — Dale Pfeiffer 35, Pat Kleeman 36, Ron Reynolds 36, Mike Kleeman 38, Stephen Hyde 38, Mike Fee 39, Paul Gaul 39.

