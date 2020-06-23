Monday Night Ladies League
Garrett Country Club — June 15
Team Members Points
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 53
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 51
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 43
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 42
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 39
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 39
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 38
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 37
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 34
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 33
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 33
Kathy Pepple, Beth Gates 32
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 32
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 31
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 27
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 26
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — June 16
Team Members, Team Points
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, North Side
Body Shop 124
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 122
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 120
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 118
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 116
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 114
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 114
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 113
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich
South House 113
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom
Bottling & Packaging 110
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 106
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 105
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 104
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 103
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 100
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 87
Low scores — Brock Diederich 32, Phil DeJon 38, Howard Marchand 39, Dale Pfeiffer 40, Curt Kula 40.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — June 17
Team Members, Team Points
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 196
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 182
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside
Body Shop #2 174
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas
Funeral Home 173
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 166
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 166
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet.
Clinic #1 165
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet
Group/Colburn Customs 165
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 164
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb
Molded Plastics 163
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 161
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg, 160
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 158
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country
Club 155
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 148
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 137
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James
Golf Club 136
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 136
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside
Body Shop 135
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 126
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe
Insurance 124
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 120
Low scores — Bruce Schlosser 35, Don Leins 36, Sherm Lewis 37, Don Myers 37, Tom Blotkamp 37.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — June 19
Team Members Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 100
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 91
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 88
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 88
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 87
Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 86
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 85
Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 85
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 83
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 83
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 83
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 81
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 81
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 80
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 80
Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 79
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 78
Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 76
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 76
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 74
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 72
Al Pinketon, Ben Ellert 72
Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 70
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 70
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 67
Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 67
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 67
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 65
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 63
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 61
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 46
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 36
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — June 18
Team Members Points
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 207
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 196
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 196
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 190
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 189
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 186
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 182
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 177
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 176
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 175
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 174
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 172
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 172
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 170
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 167
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 164
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 163
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 160
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 148
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 147
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 141
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 132
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 127
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 126
Low scores — Dale Pfeiffer 35, Pat Kleeman 36, Ron Reynolds 36, Mike Kleeman 38, Stephen Hyde 38, Mike Fee 39, Paul Gaul 39.
