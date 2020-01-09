GARRETT — Garrett wrestling coach Nick Kraus doesn’t plan on going away anytime soon.
Whenever he does step away from the Railroader program, it’s a good bet it will be a long time before anyone surpasses his record.
In between matches with Angola and Prairie Heights Wednesday, Kraus was honored for becoming Garrett’s all-time winningiest coach, surpassing former coach Lucas Fielden’s record of 120 dual meet victories.
Kraus began building on his record-setting total as the Railroaders defeated Angola 67-10 and Prairie Heights 56-12 to improve to 14-3 in matches this season.
“It’s a cool thing, but I plan on being here for a while,” he said. “I want to win a lot more matches.
“It’s about the kids. They’re the ones who got me there, along with the other coaches. It’s a team effort on the wins.
“We’ve got some little things to clean up, but some of the kids are starting to turn the corner and do some good things,” Kraus said. “We’re not the best we can be right now, but we’re better. From the Al Smith (invitational two weekends ago) till now, we’re doing the stuff we’re working on in practice.
“The fact that we’re doing what we’re working on in practice and that they’re trying to get better is very encouraging.”
Hayden Brady (106) and Clayton Fielden (170) pinned both of their opponents Wednesday.
Colton Weimer (113), Chandler Shearer (126), Kane McCormack (132), Kolin Cope (152), Mason Custer (160) and Cole Bergman (220) had two wins each. Weimer and McCormack recorded major decisions.
Weimer, Shearer, Custer, Bergman and Nolan Hathaway had wins by pin for Garrett.
Prairie Heights gained a split for the night, defeating Angola 54-28.
Sam Levitz (138) pinned both of his opponents.
Luke Severe (145) and Isiah Levitz (160) also won both matches.
Severe won by 9-3 decision against Garrett and by a first-period pin against Angola.
Levitz recorded a 7-1 decision over his Garrett opponent and scored a 29-second pin against Angola.
Gavin Roberts (113) and Collin Keesler (170) were 1-1 with wins by pinfall.
Angola forfeited at 126, 152, 182 and 195 against both teams, and at 138 against Garrett.
Brandon Villafuerte (285) pinned both of his opponents, including a win in 54 seconds against Prairie Heights. He also pinned Garrett’s Hathaway late in the second period.
Jett Boots (120) had a 44-second pin against Prairie Heights and won by 10-1 major decision against Garrett.
Gage Spreuer (106) and Coy Brames (220) had one win each, with both wrestlers scoring pins against Prairie Heights. Trevor Marple (132) was a 16-8 major decision winner against Prairie Heights.
