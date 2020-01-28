Garrett 34,
Columbia City 18
182 — Mullinox (CC) wins by 21-7 maj. dec. over Merriman (G). 195 — VanWagner (G) wins by 12-0 maj. dec. over Rose (CC). 220 — Bergman (G) wins by 3-0 dec. over Clifford (CC). 285 — Hathaway (G) wins by 6-0 dec. over Hinen (CC). 106 — Brady (G) wins by 7-2 dec. over Sanderson (CC). 113 — Weimer (G) wins by 12-5 dec. over A.Maggard (CC). 120 — Dunnuck (CC) wins by 10-4 dec. over McComb (G). 126 — Shearer (G) wins by 3:02 pin over Litherland (CC). 132 — Forrester (CC) wins by 3-2 dec. over McCormack (G). 138 — Baker (G) wins by 5-3 dec. over H.Maggard (CC). 145 — Sheets (CC) wins by 17-1 tech. fall over DePew (G). 152 — Wireman (CC) wins 7-5 OT dec. over Cope (G). 160 — Custer (G) wins by 4:39 pin over Hyser (CC). 170 — Fielden (G) wins by 7-4 dec. over Pettigrew (CC).
Reserve
132 — Huntley (CC) wins by 3:28 pin over Conley (G). 132 — Miner (CC) wins by 1:59 pin over Smurr (G). 132 — Acres (CC) wins by 1:55 pin over Montoya (G). 138 — Driver (CC) wins by 7-6 dec. over Gilbert (G). 152 — Reed (CC) wins by 9-2 dec. over Harter (G). 152 — Richards (G) wins by 9-7 dec. over Lomont (CC). 152 — Wirick (CC) wins by 11-2 maj. dec. over Gibson (G). 160 — Hodges (CC) wins by 8-2 dec. over O’Connor (G). 195 — Newman (G) wins by 1:03 pin over Warner (CC). 220 — Maley (CC) wins by 1:15 pin over Berning (G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.