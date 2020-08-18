Tuesday, Aug. 18
5 p.m. Varsity boys soccer at East Noble.
5:30 p.m. Varsity cross country at DeKalb Invitational.
5:30 p.m. Varsity girls soccer with Whitko, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Prairie Heights.
Thursday, Aug. 20
5:30 p.m. Varsity boys soccer with Lakeland, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball with Churubusco, here.
Friday, Aug. 21
7 p.m. Varsity football with New Haven, here.
Saturday, Aug. 22
7:30 a.m. Varsity girls golf at Bulldog Invitational, New Haven.
10 a.m. Reserve football at New Haven.
Monday, Aug. 24
4 p.m. Varsity girls golf at East Noble.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
4:30 p.m. Varsity girls golf at Leo.
5 p.m. Varsity girls soccer at Woodlan
5:30 p.m. Varsity boys soccer with Woodlan, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Columbia City.
Thursday, Aug. 27
4:45 p.m. Varsity girls golf at Fairfield.
5:30 p.m. Varsity girls soccer with Westview, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball with East Noble, here.
7 p.m. Varsity boys soccer at Heritage.
Friday, Aug. 28
7 p.m. Varsity football at DeKalb.
Saturday, Aug. 29
9 a.m. Varsity cross country at Prairie Heights Invitational.
10 a.m. Varsity girls soccer at Heritage.
