Two-Man Scramble League
Garrett Country Club — July 13
Players Points
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 139
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 136
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 137
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 130
Joe Keb, David Leroy 126
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 125
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 123
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 122
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 121
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 121
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 119
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 116
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 114
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 113
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 110
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 110
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 107
Don Myers, Don Sproch 107
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 104
Austin Manth, Adam King 104
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 104
Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 93
Al Wlekleinski, Jeff Kempf 88
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 87
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — July 14
Players, Team Points
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 250
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 242
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 238
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 238
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 237
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 235
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 235
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 235
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 230
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 230
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 230
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 226
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 225
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 223
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 211
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 208
Low scores — Butch Beber 37, Brock Diederich 39,
Dave Hassett 40, Phil DeJon 40, Barry Ault 40.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — July 15
Players, Team Points
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 285
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 283
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 279
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 270
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 263
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg, 261
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 256
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 255
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 253
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/Colburn Customs 252
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 252
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 247
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 245
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 245
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 238
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 238
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 235
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 229
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 227
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 220
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 215
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 211
Low scores — Sherm Lewis 35, Kyle Branscum 35,
Bill Davidson 36, Don Myers 36, Ben Ellert 36.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — July 16
Players Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 157
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 147
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 142
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 142
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 141
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 140
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 139
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 138
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 138
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 136
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 136
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 133
Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 130
Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 128
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 127
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 126
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 123
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 123
Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 122
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 122
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 121
Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 118
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 117
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 117
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 113
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 113
Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 112
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 109
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 109
Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 106
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 101
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 93
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — July 16
Players Points
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 308
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 305
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 303
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 302
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 298
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 295
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 290
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 290
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 288
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 287
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 283
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 277
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 277
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 260
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 259
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 254
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 248
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 241
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 238
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 233
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 228
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 227
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 220
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 206
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 37, Ron Reynolds 39,
Scott Wilson 39, Pat Kleeman 39.
