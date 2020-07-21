Two-Man Scramble League

Garrett Country Club — July 13

Players Points

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 139

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 136

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 137

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 130

Joe Keb, David Leroy 126

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 125

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 123

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 122

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 121

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 121

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 119

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 116

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 114

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 113

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 110

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 110

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 107

Don Myers, Don Sproch 107

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 104

Austin Manth, Adam King 104

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 104

Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 93

Al Wlekleinski, Jeff Kempf 88

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 87

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — July 14

Players, Team Points

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 250

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 242

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 238

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 238

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 237

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 235

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 235

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 235

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 230

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 230

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 230

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 226

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 225

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 223

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 211

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 208

Low scores — Butch Beber 37, Brock Diederich 39,

Dave Hassett 40, Phil DeJon 40, Barry Ault 40.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — July 15

Players, Team Points

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 285

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 283

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 279

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 270

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 263

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg, 261

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 256

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 255

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 253

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/Colburn Customs 252

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 252

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 247

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 245

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 245

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 238

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 238

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 235

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 229

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 227

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 220

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 215

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 211

Low scores — Sherm Lewis 35, Kyle Branscum 35,

Bill Davidson 36, Don Myers 36, Ben Ellert 36.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — July 16

Players Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 157

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 147

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 142

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 142

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 141

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 140

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 139

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 138

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 138

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 136

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 136

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 133

Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 130

Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 128

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 127

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 126

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 123

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 123

Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 122

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 122

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 121

Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 118

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 117

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 117

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 113

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 113

Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 112

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 109

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 109

Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 106

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 101

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 93

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — July 16

Players Points

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 308

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 305

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 303

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 302

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 298

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 295

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 290

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 290

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 288

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 287

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 283

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 277

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 277

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 260

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 259

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 254

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 248

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 241

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 238

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 233

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 228

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 227

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 220

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 206

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 37, Ron Reynolds 39,

Scott Wilson 39, Pat Kleeman 39.

