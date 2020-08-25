Tuesday, Aug. 25
4:30 p.m. Varsity girls golf at Leo.
5 p.m. Middle school football at DeKalb.
5:30 p.m. Varsity boys soccer with Woodlan, here.
5:30 p.m. Varsity girls soccer at Woodlan.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Columbia City.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
5:30 p.m. Middle school cross country at Maple Creek Invitational, Fort Wayne.
Thursday, Aug. 27
4:45 p.m. Varsity girls golf at Fairfield.
5:30 p.m. Varsity girls soccer with Westview, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball with East Noble, here.
7 p.m. Varsity boys soccer at Heritage.
Friday, Aug. 28
7 p.m. Varsity football at DeKalb.
Saturday, Aug. 29
9 a.m. Varsity cross country at Prairie Heights Invitational.
9 a.m. Middle school cross country at Prairie Heights Invitational.
9 a.m. Reserve boys soccer at Lakewood Park.
10 a.m. Varsity girls soccer at Heritage.
10 a.m. Reserve football with DeKalb, here.
Monday, Aug. 31
5:30 p.m. Varsity girls soccer with Angola, here.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
5 p.m. Middle school cross country at Prairie Heights with Churubusco.
5 p.m. Middle school football with Prairie Heights, here.
5 p.m. Middle school volleyball with East Noble, here.
5:30 p.m. Varsity boys soccer with Westview, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Lakeland.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
5 p.m. Middle school boys and girls soccer at Angola.
Thursday, Sept. 3
4:30 p.m. Varsity girls golf with Churubusco, here.
5 p.m. Varsity girls soccer at Lakewood Park.
5:30 p.m. Varsity boys soccer with DeKalb, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball with Fremont, here.
Friday, Sept. 4
7 p.m. Varsity football at Churubusco.
