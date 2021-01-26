EMMA — Four players reached double figures for host Westview in a 71-39 Northeast Corner Conference win over Garrett Saturday.
Senior Luke Miller led the way with 25 points. Junior Mason Yoder had 13, senior Caleb Cory picked up 12 and sophomore Brady Yoder added 10.
Westview improved to 10-3 overall and maintained its hold on the NECC lead with a 7-0 record. Central Noble (5-1), Churubusco (4-1) and Eastside (4-1) are all one loss behind, and the Warriors own season wins over Central Noble and Churubusco. Eastside visits Westview Friday.
The Warriors did most of their damage within five feet of the basket, continually working the ball until someone got free for a layup or backdoor play.
Garrett (2-11, 1-5) was within a point, 10-9, on two Kyle Smith free throws late in the first, but the Warriors got an inside score from Cory and a backdoor feed to a wide-open Miller in the final 40 seconds of the period to lead 14-9.
The Railroaders executed a successful backdoor play of its own, as Jasen Bailey took a feed from David Gater 20 seconds into the second.
Westview outscored Garrett 17-4 the rest of the quarter, however, to take a 33-15 lead by halftime.
Mason Yoder keyed that run with two scores following Railroader turnovers. First, he stole the ball, scored, and completed a three-point play with 5 minutes, 57 seconds left in the half. Later, after Garrett was called for one of six offensive fouls in the first half, Yoder drove to the basket for another score.
After Bailey’s early score, the Railroaders didn’t change the score for more than three minutes, on two Gater free throws. They would go another four minutes without another point until Bailey’s baseline jumper late in the period.
In the third, a lob pass to Yoder keyed an early 6-0 Westview run. Later, Miller scored five points in the span of about five seconds.
With 4:05 left in the quarter, he scored on a putback and drew a foul. He missed the free throw, but the Warriors got the rebound and fed Miller again, who scored and completed this three-point play attempt to push the margin to 44-19.
Westview’s biggest lead of the night came on the second of two Miller transition scores in the final two minutes, 69-36.
Garrett was led by Bailey’s 15 points. Gater and Kyle Smith had 10 points each.
Westview 52,
Garrett JV 40
Evan Litwiller had 15 points and Hunter Porter added 12 to lead the Westview reserves to victory. Jaxson Fugate paced Garrett with 14 points. Drayton Myers added 11 points. Giacomo Morucchio added eight points. David Westropp had three points. Konner DeWitt and Christian Hess had two each.
