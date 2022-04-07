GARRETT — The Garrett Railroader track teams each defeated visiting DeKalb Thursday.
The Railroader girls were 68-63 winners over the Barons. The Garrett boys defeated DeKalb 76-48.
Nataley Armstrong captured blue ribbons in four events to lead the Garrett girls. She placed first in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and long jump.
She won the 100 in 12.8 seconds; the 200 in 27.2 seconds and 400 in 1 minute, 2.6 seconds. Armstrong had a winning leap of 15 feet, 8 1/2 inches.
Jordan Baer won the 100 hurdles in 17.7 seconds and cleared 8 feet to win the pole vault.
DeKalb had two double winners.
Lydia Bennett placed first in the 1,600 and 3,200. Her winning time in the 1,600 was 5:51. She captured the 3,200 in 11:50.
Breann Fordyce won the shot put (26 5-1/2) and discus (76-5).
Single winners for DeKalb were Abby DeTray (2:37) in the 800, Maddie Lowery (54.9) in the 300 hurdles and Scout Warner (4-8) in the high jump.
Garrett won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. DeKalb won the 4x800 relay.
Chandler won three events and Braydon Kennedy won two to lead the Railroader boys.
Minnich won the 110 hurdles in 18.6 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 46.2 seconds and cleared 14-0 to win the pole vault.
Kennedy was first in the 200 in 24.5 seconds and long jump at 18-11.
Nate Fillenwarth was a double winner for DeKalb, clearing 5-8 to win the high jump and crossing the finish line in 53.1 seconds to win the 400-meter dash.
For Garrett, Zach Warfield (12.2) won the 100 and Graydon Clingan (121-4) won the discus.
Also winning for DeKalb were Jaren McIntire (2:07.1) in the 800, Matthias Hefty (4:53) in the 1,600, Carter VanGessel (10:44) in the 3,200 and Josiah Vanderhorst (42-4) in the shot put.
Garrett won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. DeKalb won the 4x800 relay.
Garrett girls 68, DeKalb 63
100 — 1. Armstrong (GR) 12.8; 2. Allen (DK) 13.8; 3. Joseph (GR) 13.8. 200 — 1. Armstrong (GR) 27.2; 3. Allen (DK) 29.7; 3. B.Fordyce (DK) 30.2. 400 — 1. Armstrong (GR) 1:02.6; 2. Haynes (GR) 1:08.9; 3. Schoenherr (DK) 1:11.6. 800 — 1. DeTray (DK) 2:37; 2. Malcolm (GR) 2:51; 3. Woodcox (DK) 3:07. 1,600 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:51; 2. DeTray (DK) 5:58; 3. Malcolm (DK) 6:20. 3,200 — 1. Bennett (DK) 11:50; 2. Ebert (GR) 15.28.
100 hurdles — 1. Baer (GR) 17.7; 2. Lowery (DK) 17.8; 3. Miller (DK) 17.8. 300 hurdles — 1. Lowery (DK) 54.9; 2. Gordon (GR) 55.3; 3. Snyder (DK) 59.3. 4x100 relay — 1. Garrett 56.7. 4x400 relay — 1. Garrett. 4x800 relay — 1. DeKalb 11:1.
Pole vault — 1. Baer (GR) 8-0; 2. Joseph (GR) 7-6; 3. Slavin (DK) 6-6. Shot put — 1. B.Fordyce (DK) 26-5 1/2; 2. Weaver (GR) 25-1 1/2; 3. Trausch (GR) 24-0. Discus — 1. B.Fordyce (DK) 76-5; 2. Weaver (GR) 69-9; 3. N.Fordyce (DK) 68-0. Long jump — 1. Armstrong (GR) 15-8 1/2; 2. Schoenherr (DK) 14-0; 3. Haynes (GR) 13-11. High jump — 1. Warner (DK) 4-8; 2. Gordon (GR) 4-6; 3. Schoenherr (DK) 4-4.
Garrett boys 76, DeKalb 48
100 — 1. Warfield (GR) 12.2; Garric (DK) 12.3; 3. Gentis (DK) 12.3. 200 — 1. Kennedy (GR) 24.5; 2. Warfield (GR) 25.4; 3. Brown (DK) 25.6. 400 — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 53.1; 2. Presswood (GR) 54.9; 3. Kennedy (GR) 57.8. 800 — 1. McIntire (DK) 2:07.1; 2. VanGessel (DK) 2:07.6; 3. Coffman (GR) 2:08.4. 1,600 — 1. Hefty (DK) 4:53; 2. McEntire (DK) 4:59; 3. McMain (GR) 5:06. 3,200 — 1. VanGessel (DK) 10:44; 2. McMain (GR) 11:01; 3. O’Keefe (DK) 11:05.
110 hurdles — 1. Minnich (GR) 18.6; 2. Koskie (GR) 18.8; 3. Gater (GR) 20.1. 300 hurdles — 1. Minnich (GR) 46.2; 2. Baber (GR) 47.6; 3. Gater (GR) 49.8. 4x100 relay — 1. Garrett 47.6. 4x400 relay — 1. Garrett. 4x800 relay — 1. DeKalb 8:43.7.
Pole vault — 1. Minnich (GR) 14-0; 2. Nusbaum (GR) 8-6; 3. Gilbert (GR) 8-6. Shot put — 1. Vanderhorst (DK) 42-4; 2. Birch (DK) 41-5; 3. O’Connor (GR) 36-3. Discus — 1. Clingan (GR) 121-4; 2. O’Connor (GR) 117-7; 3. Vanderhorst (DK) 108-6. Long jump — 1. Kennedy (GR) 18-11; 2. Warfield (GR) 17-8 1/2; 3. Joachim (DK) 17-5 1/2. High jump — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 5-8; 2. Baker (GR) 5-6; 3. Ross (GR) 5-2.
