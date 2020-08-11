Tuesday, Aug. 11
4:30 p.m. Varsity girls golf at Norwell.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
5 p.m. Varsity girls soccer scrimmage at Norwell. Note: Spectators are not allowed at this scrimmage.
5:30 p.m. Varsity girls golf with East Noble, here.
6 p.m. Volleyball scrimmage with Eastside, here. Note: Spectators are not allowed at this scrimmage.
7 p.m. Varsity boys soccer scrimmage at Norwell. Note: Spectators are not allowed at this scrimmage.
Thursday, Aug. 13
5 p.m. Varsity girls golf with Snider, here.
Saturday, Aug. 15
8:30 a.m. Varsity girls golf at Concordia Invitational.
9 a.m. Varsity cross country at Norwell.
Monday, Aug. 17
5:30 p.m. Varsity boys soccer at Prairie Heights.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
5 p.m. Varsity boys soccer at East Noble.
5:30 p.m. Varsity cross country at DeKalb Invitational.
5:30 p.m. Varsity girls soccer with Whitko, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Prairie Heights.
Thursday, Aug. 20
5:30 p.m. Varsity boys soccer with Lakeland, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball with Churubusco, here.
Friday, Aug. 21
7 p.m. Varsity football with New Haven, here.
Saturday, Aug. 22
7:30 a.m. Varsity girls golf at Bulldog Invitational, New Haven.
10 a.m. Reserve football at New Haven.
