GARRETT — Garrett landed its balloon in time, then kept DeKalb grounded Friday night.
Following their heart-stopping win against New Haven last week, The Railroaders enjoyed a three-touchdown second quarter and went on to defeat their neighboring rivals 28-7.
Coach Chris DePew wasn’t sure his squad would return to earth in time after last week’s big victory.
“We really had a better week of work last week,” DePew said. “We spent Saturday and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday getting patted on the back for last week’s game. For a young group that’s learning to win consistently and that hasn’t won a lot the last couple of years, it’s tough to focus, but they brought it tonight.”
The Railroaders (2-0) split the rushing chores between junior Robert Koskie (26 carries, 81 yards), and sophomore quarterback Aaden Lytle (16 attempts, 62 yards, three TDs). They threw when they wanted to, and Lytle was 7-of-9 for 142 yards and a touchdown.
DeKalb (0-2) had a tough night running the ball, gaining 77 yards as a team. Garrett made things a lot tighter for the Barons’ sophomore quarterback, Tegan Irk, who was 9-of-31 for 109 yards and a touchdown.
“The biggest thing was our defense and stopping the run,” DePew said. “We got the lead and we made them one-dimensional. It’s a lot easier to play defense when you know what they have to do.
“Their quarterback has a good arm, and keeping him in the pocket was a key. They’ve got some receivers who can do some things.”
Garrett grabbed the lead with a 71-yard, 14-play drive which took nearly five minutes at the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second. Lytle found Christian Hess on an 8-yard scoring play, and last week’s hero, Chase Leech, was 4-for-4 on PATs.
Then the Railroader defense made it happen. Carson Harter picked off an Irk pass at the Baron 40. Lytle hit Trey Richards for 24 yards to the DeKalb 16, then scampered the rest of the way himself on the next play to make it 14-0.
On the next series, Jaxson Gould pounced on a Baron fumble at the DeKalb 39. A completion to Kaiden Colburn and a pass interference call on DeKalb got the Railroaders close before Lytle took it in from the 1, and the Big Train was up 21-0 at the break.
“We’ve been very opportunistic. Last week it was three times in the red zone and we scored all three, and tonight it was the same (4-for-4),” DePew said.
The Barons held the ball 13 plays after the third Garrett score, but were stopped on fourth and three from the Garrett 10 in the final minute before intermission. Garrett fumbled the ball away at the 11 on the next play, but the Barons were taken out of scoring range on an intentional grounding call.
DeKalb drove 10 plays inside the Railroader 30 in the third quarter, but again Garrett held. A 73-yard, 14-play march followed. A long pass down the right sideline to Elijah Johnson and another completion to Richards got Garrett close before another 1-yard scoring run by Lytle.
After fielding a short kickoff at their 41, the Barons made use of the field position as Irk found Donnie Wiley for a 32-yard gain to the Garrett 20. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Irk hit Wiley in the back of the end zone from 18 yards away as DeKalb busted up the shutout. Dylan Wilson kicked the point after.
