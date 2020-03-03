Youth Golf Junior golf program offered
AUBURN — Youth interested in learning and playing golf are invited to join the PGA Junior League Golf program offered at Bridgewater Golf Course in Auburn.
This is open to boys and girls ages 7-13. Registration takes place online at pgajrleague.com. This program is from late May thru July.
